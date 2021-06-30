Shahid Hanif of Shufti Pro: “Do not overlook any complaint”

Cheaper pricing sounds compelling but believe me on this, nothing can beat a great offering that can satisfy customers. According to a study, customers are willing to pay extra for good customer service. Be sure that your offering and customer service are top-notch and there’s no chance of failing.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shahid Hanif.

Shahid Hanif is the Co-founder and CTO of Shufti Pro — an AI-powered identity verification service provider. Before Shufti Pro, he also co-founded Zensed which is a Machine-Learning-based chargeback and fraud prediction system.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me. Well, it was in 2015 when I did not have a very good experience with a bank onboarding procedure. The verification process was cumbersome and I instantly made up my mind that identity verification must be fully automated with the highest possible accuracy rate in the least amount of time. Unfortunately, I had to go through the tiring process again after some time. Like there were two bad experiences in a row. I started working on bringing a better solution and failed as well. But I never gave up and in 2017, Shufti Pro began operations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In the beginning, there were several mistakes that I committed. The funniest of them of all was not getting the right people onboard. At first, I had no idea about which people to hire and unfortunately, I only emphasized on the institute they had graduated from. After a few months, I realised that skills matter the most. Not every person from a renowned university has the right technical skills.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

As I said earlier, I failed once before Shufti Pro Ltd. began operations. The market was very competitive and I lost hope to achieve success. I would thank my friends and family for being a constant reminder that I can achieve all that I have planned. Without their support, I might have given up a long time ago.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Customers are the asset of any business and any business can lose them in minutes if the service isn’t good enough. I was going through research papers and came across the fact that around 74% of customers leave you because they were not happy with the service. Being a customer, I have experienced this as well and I switched to another company instantly. Keeping the customers satisfied means you are pushing them for positive word-of-mouth. Nobody can stop your business from growing and succeeding.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Absolutely. I have had many bad experiences in stores or online shopping but thinking from the end-users perspective is not as easy as it sounds. When you are offering a service/product, it gets a little difficult to visualize what the consumer might go through. Maybe the onboarding process you designed is not as convenient as it should be for the consumers. Hard to understand procedures and lack of instant response to customers’ queries are some of the main elements of disconnect. It is a priority of all businesses but it takes time to eliminate the challenges for the end-users.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

In some cases, yes. Many surveys have reported that customers switch to other brands (your competitors) if the customer service is not up to the mark. You and your competitors may not have any difference in the offering but you are not acquiring more customers. Why is that so? Maybe the other party is providing the same products but with better customer service.

On the other hand, your competitors are the biggest external pressure. You will find thousands of stories about services and products that were improved for competing. Apart from competition, the market expects a lot from the businesses these days. If you want to mark your presence in the industry, you have to work on enhancing the customer experience.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the five things that I believe everyone must know for creating a top-notch customer experience:

The customer onboarding process must be as simple as possible

Your services/products must always have a unique feature that lets you stand out and nobody can give up on

Never forget to follow up

Personalize customer services

Do not overlook any complaint. Always resolve issues as soon as possible

Shufti Pro has won awards for its customer service and I would love to share the secrets with all the readers.

The company is based on customer service. My bad experience with a company led me to come up with a solution that was frictionless and convenient for the end-user. The process requires only a few minutes. Then comes the products/services. Identity verification already sounds boring and why increase challenges for the end-users with a tedious process? Our UI/UX team worked day in and out to ensure convenience for the consumers. Lastly, our support division never leaves a customer’s query unattended.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Follow-ups are the best. Sometimes, customers do not share their experience, so you can get feedback from them through surveys, follow-up emails, and other review platforms. In this way, customers not only feel acknowledged but also provide honest feedback and develop trust among your services.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I would suggest them to improve constantly. Never sit back and let your competitors win.

Cheaper pricing sounds compelling but believe me on this, nothing can beat a great offering that can satisfy customers. According to a study, customers are willing to pay extra for good customer service. Be sure that your offering and customer service are top-notch and there’s no chance of failing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a campaign for the young minds and encourage them to embrace the skill that makes them different. Youth nowadays has a lot of pressure and with the right influence, they can bring significant changes to society. So, my efforts would be to motivate the young generation.

