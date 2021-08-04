Shaheen Chishti of ‘The Granddaughter Project’: “Be flexible in your way of thinking”

Research, Make small goals, Follow your gut, Get feedback early on, Be flexible in your way of thinking

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shaheen Chishti.

Shaheen Chishti is an Indian British author, world peace advocate and thought leader.

“The Granddaughter Project” is his first book and is part of his long efforts to promote female empowerment. Alongside this, he is also the founder of the Shaheen Chishti Women Empowerment Foundation. Hailing from a legendary Sufi family, Shaheen is a descendant of the revered Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, whose shrine is also known as the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and is visited by over 20,000 people every day from all faiths and backgrounds.

Shaheen is a member of the London Literary Society and of the Muslim-Jewish Forum in London.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in India, my dad always told us that we must look after our sister and wherever I went, such as the cinema or shop, that I must take her with me and not leave her out.

It was only when I went to school that I noticed how the school system catered mainly to boys and, at times, overlooked girls.

I was lucky to grow up with so many different cultures around me. I was born and grew up in India but moved to London as a teenager. I’ve had friends and influences from many different cultures throughout my life and that has provided a very multicultural perspective for me.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

“A Passage to India” was one of my favourite books growing up and it was a text that really inspired me while writing my own book. I loved the story and have read it many times since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When I was working for a large global insurance company, the boss sent me to Australia on a low-budget trip for business. It was a real swim or sink situation, as they entrusted me with a very high level of responsibility — especially for my age at the time. I learnt how to navigate a challenging situation and how to deal with problems that are thrown your way.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I intend to fight for equal representation for women across all fields and sectors. Just looking at basic political representation, women have voting rights but are unfairly represented in government. What’s more, in a majority of elections they can only vote for other men.

Even taking corporate or retail board members, women may be the very force that sustains these companies. The sales may largely depend upon female consumers, but their own board will be so male dominated. This needs to change.

We need equality in every aspect of life. Whilst I understand that change happens slowly, I cannot help but feel that this change is so necessary but so resisted. I hope that this book will help effect that change.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I developed an affinity for Kamla — it was a joy to write her story. The romantic element of her falling in love with a chemist, slowly and innocently, whilst they worked together. She gradually comes into her own and is exposed to a new life and with his help and patience, she gains strength and confidence.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

The catalyst behind this book came from my many conversations with women across all aspects of life, professionally and culturally, who highlighted the inequality in society. There have been too many times that I have felt the injustices faced by women, across all races and in many different countries and I felt this book was just my small contribution to recognise what they must reckon with every single day.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There was someone working for the same company as me, who was looking to apply for a senior role in the company. She felt that she would easily be overlooked for such a position and felt that she lacked an edge in competing for the role. I reminded her about how much strength women have and that she had every right to consider herself equal to her male counterparts. By providing her with the encouragement and support that she needed, she was able to find her own strength to be successful within her own right and achieve everything that she was capable of doing. My cause, and this is certainly echoed in my book, is to empower and encourage women to find their own inner strength, which every woman has. For too long, women have been forced to suppress and hide their own power and I hope that this book shows that it is never too late or inappropriate to find it.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

They must implement more initiatives addressing gender equality in the workplace — whether it be in politics, business or the arts. Leaders must lead by example, so that means starting at the very top, allowing a trickle-down effect to help every woman. It’s illogical to me that the role of a woman places so many expectations and responsibilities upon her, yet the role of the man remains incredibly unchanged. There is an increasing financial burden upon women that really impacts working mothers. I believe that governments must do more to support them.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Someone who is bold, is not afraid, can take chances and with great determination. The women in my book are all leaders: they seek to guide the younger generations. They perhaps lack many of the tools needed: education and wider support but they remain steadfast in their duty to their granddaughters, regardless of what society may say, they forge their own paths, all whilst encouraging and supporting each other.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Research Make small goals Follow your gut Get feedback early on Be flexible in your way of thinking

Before writing “The Granddaughter Project”, I wish that someone had really emphasized the importance of time management and research. I would have made myself much happier with proper time management! I could have also used some professional researching: there was so much context that was so new to me that I definitely spent a lot of time learning and reading.

Making small goals and targets was something I discovered towards the end of writing my book. It really helped motivate me and stopped me from worrying about how much I had left to write. Every chapter I completed felt like a success in itself.

It is natural to deviate from the initial plotline or idea that you have in your head. As you write and explore your characters, they grow into themselves and therefore it is hard to stick to the initial brief outline that you may have created. I definitely deviated a lot from what was originally my plan, but the essence and message of the story has remained the same and that is what is important.

Lastly, it is okay to ask the people around you for support. I have asked my family to read through chapters so many times, my friends have been told about character development but I used the feedback that everyone gave me to make this story more than just what was in my own head. It was interesting to see how everyone responded to the various characters, what they liked and what they connected with. Ultimately that just gave me more confidence in my writing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Love towards all, malice towards none.” That is the Chishti motto and one by which I try to live my life. I think that is a message that I am trying to share with my book. And as cliché as it may sound: “Never give up.” That certainly got me through writing a whole novel!

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hilary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Kamala Harris. They are such exemplary women: they demonstrate what leadership and courage truly mean. I know that so many people want to meet them but that is a true testament to what exemplary role models they are.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my personal website, http://shaheenchishti.com, and Chishti Women Empowerment website (which should be live very soon). As part of my foundation, we have plans to help make women’s sanitary products more available throughout India, as well as providing more hospital supplies, free breast-screening for women and cervical cancer tests.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!