Shadow and Light

Where there is #light, there is a #shadow. Period.

We all have our own light. The light that guides us is within us as well.

The same way, we all have a darker side too. The shadow.

This shadow is as much a part of us as the light is.

We have nothing to fear and nothing to hide.

Each of us are fighting our own internal battles with the shadow. It sometimes surfaces out of nowhere and at certain times we realise and understand what triggers it.

Facing our shadow is what is the most terrifying act we could do!

And yet, that’s the most rewarding; of course once we accept it and understand that ‘darkness’.

#Shadows don’t go away overnight. Neither do they go away completely. At least not all of them.

It’s a continuous battle. And that’s why we are here, isn’t it? To face our shadows fearlessly – Not driven by hate, regret or guilt. It is #transformation in progress.

Each time we face our shadow, we level up, gain a new weapon and perhaps a new challenge as well.

The biggest challenge is – Are you ready to face your shadow?

I’ve been through more than one Transformation. More often than not, it is about confronting or accepting our shadows.

And each time I do so, I feel liberated 

#letmelisten#selfawareness#life#reflect#intention#awareness#lessons

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

