Shackled

Prisoner of my brain, driving my insane...

Sleeves rolled up and all hands on deck 
What I’d rather want is your fingers on my neck
& combing my hair 
Allowing my soul to bare 
All that I swallowed 
Prisoner of my brain 
Walls of pain 
Shackled
And I can’t get out 
Stuck 
And it weighs so heavy 
Placing a levy 
On my brain
Taxing and driving me insane 
Let me be
Let me rest 
Let me sleep away my triggers
So they don’t get any bigger 
Tomorrow’s a new day 
I’ll be ok 
In this I pray
And move through this 🔒 lock 
This mental block 
Opening the light again 
Your hands, my zen 
Please God
Amen

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Writing the world’s greatest love story and exploring what it means to be in a "Power Couple" relationship. 28 year + career helping non-US Citizens invest for their future. Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

