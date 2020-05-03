Sleeves rolled up and all hands on deck

What I’d rather want is your fingers on my neck

& combing my hair

Allowing my soul to bare

All that I swallowed

Prisoner of my brain

Walls of pain

Shackled

And I can’t get out

Stuck

And it weighs so heavy

Placing a levy

On my brain

Taxing and driving me insane

Let me be

Let me rest

Let me sleep away my triggers

So they don’t get any bigger

Tomorrow’s a new day

I’ll be ok

In this I pray

And move through this 🔒 lock

This mental block

Opening the light again

Your hands, my zen

Please God

Amen