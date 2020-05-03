Sleeves rolled up and all hands on deck
What I’d rather want is your fingers on my neck
& combing my hair
Allowing my soul to bare
All that I swallowed
Prisoner of my brain
Walls of pain
Shackled
And I can’t get out
Stuck
And it weighs so heavy
Placing a levy
On my brain
Taxing and driving me insane
Let me be
Let me rest
Let me sleep away my triggers
So they don’t get any bigger
Tomorrow’s a new day
I’ll be ok
In this I pray
And move through this 🔒 lock
This mental block
Opening the light again
Your hands, my zen
Please God
Amen