Shachia Tesha Strachan of Shachia’s Essential Hair and Skin: “Have a desire and passion for what you want to do in life”

Shachia Tesha Strachan is the owner and founder of Shachia’s Essential Hair and Skin.

She is currently making a difference in the lives of those diagnosed with Lupus as a lupus warrior and youth ambassador for the Voice of Lupus Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’m the first of two children and always had a desire for the arts and creativity. Throughout my life I’ve always been an artistic person whether it be in dance, drawing and painting. I always had that in me. That is what led me into becoming an entrepreneur. The ability to be creative and just explore with colors and imagery allowed me to experiment and express myself through different forms of art. Being involved in dance for so many years and just using my hands through making craft and art. I was able to express myself and to be free. Even today, my desire for the arts keeps me going and developing my skills in becoming the best that I can be.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have become more confident in myself and have opened my mind to explore new ideas. I’ve realized that I can do it, and nothing is impossible with hard work. I am motivated to take on new challenges and put my best foot forward. I have developed a new way of looking at things and just believe in myself that I can reach the top. I have grown with challenges that face me and continue to face me up today. My life, through my obstacles of being diagnosed with lupus and losing my mom, added strength to my faith and build my confidence as mentioned before to who I am today and striving to become.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point “in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point of my life was the passing of my beloved mother, which turned around my perspective on life and stirred or propelled my passion and drive for excellence. My message to others is not to take life for granted and honor what your elders say to you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My journey in becoming an entrepreneur started with the woman who birthed me. My beloved mother Sheryl Strachan, a mother of perseverance and dignity. Her spirit motivated and pushed me into uncomfortable situations shaped me into the woman I am today. My mother is not here physically but her spirit resonates in me and propels me to keep going and not to give up.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

My vision for the beauty industry involved the way people see beauty. How I see beauty from within. My perspective on beauty is not just what you put on, but how you carry your own beauty.

With products such as my very own Body Butter Cream line created with heart and with natural ingredients, you are guaranteed that the product would help boost your confidence by addressing symptoms like dry skin and itchy skin with the use of natural ingredients and essential oils, your skin is moisturized.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

My love for creativity and design in the beauty industry.

My desire to learn and develop/ formulate new ideas from the beauty industry and the trends.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the ministry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Modern beauty industry is evolving in so many ways from top brands creating high end products to affordable ones. Every day you see something new. Loving the way makeup is suited for all people of life and no longer just one race or culture. The use and colors of makeup and incorporation of natural ingredients and the creativity of packaging that keeps growing. While there are positives in the beauty industry, there is a stereotype about how women should look and just showing that if you have on makeup that it makes you beautiful, yes it makes you feel beautiful but not staying away from where beauty comes from, which is within first then the outer appearance second.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Educate yourself about loving who you are as a person, knowing that you are beautiful and wonderfully made. You are a unique person. The beauty industry has become a platform where it can become overwhelmed, but it focuses on educating women that no matter what makeup or product they use they are beautiful. Making sure that products are made to effectively help with conditions and can be affordable.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Firstly, I believe in who I am as an individual. As a woman in the entrepreneurial space, I understand the battles with self-image. It was a struggle for me and did not find that my beauty within was enough. The second point is to know my purpose in life. The story about my perseverance and determination has helped me to succeed through my education life, knowing that there was a purpose in the challenges and not just purpose in the challenges but what I was called to do on this earth. My God-given purpose is to make a difference in arts. The third point is to have a desire and passion for what you want to do in life. Because of my passion for people and love for the arts, my drive to reach and bless other people with my gifts would reach many places and change lives. The fourth point is having a compassionate heart towards people, my personality allows people to sympathize with me and the genuine love and care I have for people. And finally, being able to accept the personality of people around me over the years coming to terms and still learning how to deal with people’s personality and to adapt to the way people would perceive things.

My lessons and development in who I am and my belief in my faith allowed me to see that people are people and I cannot change the individual. What I can do is have a different approach on how to deal with the situation as I learn and develop in myself. I add that because of my mother and the contribution she has deposited into my life has helped me to become the woman I am today. Having a role model/mentor is an important factor in my success and drive.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To be you! Nothing is better than you. Accept who you are as a person. Nothing is impossible with God, once you put your mind to something and you have the zeal and passion to push through, the sky’s the limit!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up” by Thomas A. Edison .

My life is filled with challenges, but I realized that my challenges allowed me to achieve more than I was capable of doing.

Through my challenges I gained confidence, strength, and the ability to not give up on purpose.

