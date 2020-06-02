Shab: “Know that you’re enough!”

Keep pushing yourself to not only get better at your craft, but also to be a better person as well. Self love is self improvement.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Shab, the sound of Persian American crossover.

Love, motherhood, pop, drops of Persian, Latin and of course dance rhythms is the sound of Persian crossover artist SHAB, as she announces her new project via the disco ode to female wildness with lead-off single “Spell on Me.” Through rhapsodic lyrics, this Iranian refugee has captured the attention of girls across Iran and its diaspora. Now, this world artist sets her sights on America with her debut album in English.

The mesmerizing pop-leaning “Spell on Me” single was helmed by Grammy-winning producer Damon Sharpe, who is known for his work producing Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and more. Featuring a steady stream of feel-good hooks, SHAB draws on her own romantic torment, crafting raw lyrics to her lover and heartfelt reflections on surrendering herself to intimacy. Through power ballads and dance floor anthems with the upcoming album, SHAB harnesses anguish and devotion, as she traces journeys of femme self-discovery.

This mother of two has spent the last few years gaining a loyal Persian fanbase around the world singing in Farsi, establishing herself as a pop goddess with purpose. Growing up in Iran the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters, SHAB listened to a steady stream of local and western music, along with a healthy dose of dancing with her siblings. Music, family, and home became her protected sanctuary in war-torn Iran.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s my pleasure — and thank you for having me!

I grew up in a big family of thirteen! We spent my earliest childhood in Persia, where we listened to a lot of music eastern music but also western music from Jazz to Disco to Pop. But because it had become a place of war and revolution, we kept ourselves occupied “in the bubble” of our household through music. We would just dance to the music and just keep each other happy that way.

I was very young when I moved from Iran to Germany — and when I was fourteen, I came to the United States, where I grew up mainly in greater Baltimore.

And now? I reside in Dallas.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been in love with music. Music has always been my escape to the unknown, it’s in my blood.

My inspiration is rooted in the enjoyment of sending out Good Vibes through music & dance. When I started bringing my songs to life with my hyper-talented team, that’s when I realized that I can do anything I put my mind into it.

Self-sufficiency is the greatest of all wealth.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It’s funny… I was never really looking for the long-term to be in the entertainment industry, although I have found myself experimenting during various periods towards theater, modeling and singing. But of those, singing has always been my passion.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t really have a story from the inception of my musical work that might be considered a funny mistake.

That is not to say that I don’t have mistakes from my past that now bring a smile to my lips, I have no regrets:

But even today, I see my mistakes as learning experiences. Moreover, I like making fun of myself and not always taking myself seriously.

Life is a dance — so dance with what we have as a partner.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My amazing team & I have two more singles and accompanying videos for release as well as my first English album planned for 2020.. It’s super exciting to finally be getting my music out to the world and my fans.

We will also be doing some live performances while traveling to promote and share my work.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

First of all, diversity is in real life. Without it, only a partial story can be told. Diversity is a reflection of the world — as our world is diverse.

We have to learn to get over it and appreciate our differences

We all have a different point of view, different sounds, different messages for the world driven by our cultural upbringing and experiences.

When we can make everyone a bit more relatable and more understanding of one another, we than would see that we have more in common as people than the embellished differences that divide in each one of us, at the end of the day we are all God’s children perfectly, imperfect.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Find your team! Associate with a group of people you can trust, depend on, and create with. This is the most important thought.

2. Don’t stress. You’re so lucky to love the things you do.

3. Know that you’re enough! Always keep learning while applying yourself: but remain determined to move forward.

4. Never compromise your morals or your goals for anyone or any project.

5. Believe in yourself and never give up on your dream.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

First, I would say stay true to who you are and never let anyone change that fact. Keep pushing yourself to not only get better at your craft, but also to be a better person as well. Self love is self improvement.

It is also important to stay grounded in your decisions and the right type of respect from others will follow.

Finally, be teachable and reachable, stay hungry and humble but grow!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I were to inspire a movement, I’d want people to embrace the power of saying yes through their intuition.

Let’s not underestimate the power of staying positive in adverse situations and treating people with love and respect. While we are not perfect, if we try to work out our issues and give of yourself, then others will be able to love you us too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my family had an amazing influence on me , growing up in a musical house where there was lots of dancing and music. My siblings are the most creative and supportive people I know.

Even more materially, my brother’s Shahab his professional pursuit of a music career and watching and watching other artist made me so happy and inspired me to follow my own dreams.

But ultimately in a professional sense, I find that I am influenced by anyone with honesty and vulnerability at the heart of their music.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have always loved a quote from the Persian poet known as Hafez: “Even after all this time the Sun never says to the Earth, ‘You owe me.’ Look what happens with a love like that. It lights the whole sky.” The thought speaks profoundly to me and keeps me grounded.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have to say breakfast with Lady Gaga or JLo — they are both multi =-talented role models who came from humble beginnings and really give it all to their fans!

How can our readers follow you online?

My fans can find me on my personal website: www.Shabofficial.com

On Instagram: @Shabmusicofficial

On Facebook: Shabmusicofficial

On Twitter: Shabmusicofficial