Shaadi Oreyzi of SHOR Enterprise: “Know your Human Design type”

Shaadi is a Certified Human Design Business Consultant. She is one of only 100 professionally-trained business consultants in the world. She helps start-ups and small business owners build successful teams and make better decisions with high-level data you won’t find anywhere else.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was a high performing, corporate executive making a six figure salary and burnt out after 12 years of hustling. As I was looking for solutions, I discovered Human Design on a podcast and it changed my life. I found a teacher who’s now my mentor. She explained why I burnt out and how to prevent it from happening again. As I grew more advanced in my studies, she introduced me to BG5, the business school of Human Design . From there, I learned how to bring this highly accurate information into the professional world so I could help other business professionals and business owners. Not only do I help people work smarter and make better decisions, I can also engineer a successful start-up by knowing exactly the skills required from the right people to make it happen. Simply put, I can put the right people in the right role to achieve success.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As soon as I found the BG5 Business Institute, I knew this cutting-edge information needed to spread to the business community. From the beginning of testing this system out on my friends and clients, I noticed immediate resonance and positive feedback. Organically through referrals, my own consulting firm was born.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mentor, Barbara Ditlow, inspired me by helping me understand myself and what I’m made of. I have a purpose and meaning in life that I didn’t have before when I was working in the corporate world. She empowered me to help others, like me, looking for a new way of doing things such as building better teams and developing effective leaders.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company stands out simply because there are only 100 certified consultants of this system in the world. I can build a start-up, find gaps in the business and solve problems in the workplace that no other business consultant can do. Plus it only takes a few hours to share the data and solutions with the companies I work with.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Every time I am invited to a start-up or a newly organized small team, I give them information that will help them work together as a harmonious team and bring their goodness into the world.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

#1 Integrity- I have always had a reputation of being honest and honoring my commitments.

#2 Emotional Intelligence- I never make emotional decisions anymore. I always sleep on it. I learned this through Human Design actually.

#3 Generosity- I believe in giving back to others and to the community that supports me and my business. It feels good to give my time and energy to help others succeed.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish I never followed the advice to get a 9–5 job. I loved working 4 hours a day after college for a real estate firm. A few years later, I felt pressured to get a full time job with health benefits and 401K- which led me to take a competitive, corporate job in marketing and sales. The insane hours, being constantly on call and never having weekends to myself led me to burnout and resent the corporate work culture.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Being patient and waiting has been the hardest part for me, yet also the most rewarding. It’s not a sprint to achieve goals in life. I had to learn that it’s okay to slow down and wait for the right timing, even though everyone around is telling me to hurry up. I don’t take advice that doesn’t line up with my Human Design, because it will not work for me.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

The only way I have been able to overcome challenges is by learning, understanding and following my Human Design. I know who I am and how to make decisions for myself based on my unique strategy. I wait for invitations to come to me, I take my time before making a decision and I stay on track by understanding when I am being pulled away by my shadows and distractions. I have been able to implement and experience the solutions for myself that I share with other leaders and entrepreneurs who want the same.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Every person is different, based on your Human Design Career Map you will know if you’re an emotional decision maker or not, for example. Knowing that about yourself is the most important thing to know and the answer is in your map. Once you know if you’re an emotional decision maker then you know that you should never be spontaneous with your decisions. Always sleep on it. It’s the best panacea for anyone that’s an emotional founder. Approx. 53% of the population is emotional and don’t know it.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Honestly, I would have to look at their Human Design Career Map, There’s no other way to give precise guidance. Otherwise I would just be guessing, which isn’t what I do.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Having the right 5 people is the key to building and maintaining a successful start-up. The way I do that is by collecting data from each team member and doing a unified group analysis. I look to see if everyone is in the right role based on their genetic traits. Then I run a gap analysis. A gap is where the business will leak money, time and energy.

One of my first clients was a small team of 3 people who had started a new real estate venture together and wanted my help. After our first meeting, I identified a gap in Accounting, Vision and Commitment. The next step was to find a 4th person that had those traits and could fill in the gaps. This is the part that takes the most time. They had a couple of candidates but after running my analysis, they didn’t have the 3 skills required for this particular team to become a unified, successful team. Simply knowing this about their business and team dynamic has been invaluable especially in their first year together. Hiring the right people for the right roles is crucial to the success of a start-up.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake in business is not knowing how to make decisions for yourself, not knowing your strengths and weaknesses and not knowing how to hire the right person to help you build out your vision.

People try to emulate/take advice from titans of industry like Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos or Oprah Winfrey to achieve success. The hard truth is that their strategy for success may not line up with yours. So you may experience short term success but it won’t be sustainable. That’s why people get a mixed bag of results. Once you know your Human Design and how you make your best decisions then you are on the right path. Some people can make it happen, some people have to wait to respond, some people have to be invited…everyone is unique and different. There’s not a one size fits all strategy. Some people are simply not built to work in small companies; they thrive in large organizations. This is the type of information Human Design provides.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Know your Human Design type. If you’re a Builder type (approx. 70% of the population), you have the energy to work, work, work until exhausted. The other 3 types can burnout if they try to keep up with Builders. Once you know your type and begin to manage energy properly you can prevent physical or mental damage.

There’s other prescriptive advice I can give on an individual basis based on a person’s Human Design Map. I can honestly say there isn’t any generic advice to give that applies to everyone. Get to know your Human Design and start paving your own way to physical and mental well-being.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would make every high school and college student have a Human Design consult before they venture out into the job market. I want them to know what they’re made of and follow their own path versus trying to fit in the generic mold.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Bethenny Frankel comes to mind because she’s a strong business woman and her show, The Big Shot, is about hiring a second-in-command. I can help her make the right decision simply by knowing all the candidates’ Human Design Career Map.

