Seven Ways To Thrive Through Change And Transition

It is possible to thrive through the swirl of constant change and transition. It will take courage, commitment and candor to remain relevant, resilient and remarkable; especially as we age.

I remember at the at beginning of last year’s growing season, I purchased a beautiful flowering plant. It grew tall with bright and colorful blooms. Then it was summer and the hot summer sun seemed to thwart its growth. I thought, “Well, that was a short blooming season.”

Much to my amazement, it began to bloom again as the weather cooled and it seemed to have no intention of stopping anytime soon. This is like many of us who are not done yet!

With this change of mindset, I am pushing the boundaries of my personal and professional life, and my business is thriving. I have learned how to swim, completed two triathlons, learned how to bottle-feed abandoned kittens, and completed two courses of study.

You are never ever too old to learn because learning builds your legacy. I continue to learn how to face my fears and insecurities in order to leave a legacy of resilience, contribution and engagement.

Growth is stepping out of your comfort zone and being uncomfortable. You need to find your courage to commit to the challenge of change because it is never too late to lead a relevant, resilient, radiant and remarkable life.

The 7 R’s of a Thriving In The Swirl Of Constant Change And Transition

Here are some ways for you to thrive through the changing landscape of life:

Cultivate a new mindset for refreshed perspectives on aging, retirement and work.

Reimagine a different future for yourself.

Recognize what fascinates you and follow that path of curiosity.

Refocus your goals to rediscover how to leverage your interests and skills.

Learn different reinvention strategies and practical tools for both inspiration and fulfillment.

Redefine the brand called ‘you’ to uniquely reposition yourself for joy and contentment.

Reengage with your community to build enthusiasm for your future and all its possibilities.

You are not invisible. You are not too old. It is not too late.

So, what are you waiting for? You have a choice: do you want to say, “These are still my days!” or would you rather say, “Those were the days”?

I’m not done yet. Are you?