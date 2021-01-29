Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Seven Easy Ways to Relax Your Mind and Body Every Day

Feeling the stress of work or school? Here are seven ways you can relax.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
meditation

It is vitally important to relax your mind and body each day, and you can do this with seven simple activities. With relaxation, you can avoid the problems that occur from constant stress. Here is a list of ways to relax at home or away from home. 

1) Meditating For a Few Minutes 

Meditating is a free and easy way to reduce your stress with relaxation. You can meditate at home or at a local park, and you only need a few minutes to clear the negative thoughts from your mind. As you are meditating, make sure to concentrate on your breathing so that you feel less stress. When you begin meditative practice, you may only be able to clear your thoughts for a few minutes, but with experience, you can meditate for longer amounts of time. 

2) Having a Healthy Snack

Instead of reaching for your go-to comfort food, make a healthy smoothie or fruit salad to not only curb your appetite, but make you feel good. In your next smoothie, try adding mulberry extract or chia seeds for some extra health benefits. Your body will thank you later!

3) Maintaining a Journal 

Buy a beautiful journal to write down your thoughts at the end of the day. You can use a journal as a diary or for planning your next day. A journal is also a great place to write poetry or song lyrics, but you can also use a journal for sketching. Your journal is a private place where you can express your own creativity to help you relax. 

4) Enjoying a Favorite Hobby 

You must have one or more enjoyable hobbies that make you happy and relaxed. Some individuals want to use a camera to photograph interesting images while other individuals want to collect interesting coins from other countries. You may want to have more than one hobby so that you can go outside when the weather is nice, but it is also important to have a hobby that is easy to do when the weather is inclement. 

5) Socializing With Your Friends 

Socializing with others can decrease your blood pressure and improve your brain’s functions. If you socialize each day, then you are less likely to develop a mood disorder such as depression or chronic anxiety. There are also studies that indicate that socializing can help you to relax because it helps with regulating your circadian rhythms. 

6) Listening To Your Favorite Music 

Music is one of the best ways to relax and reduce stress. While you might like listening to soothing instrumental music after arriving home from work, someone else might want to listen to loud music that has a lot of interesting lyrics. Remember that you can listen to music in your vehicle, but you can also download your favorite tunes onto your smartphone. 

7) Swimming For Relaxation 

Swimming is a great way to relax outside your home each day. You can float on your back, swim laps or perform aerobic water exercises. Water is very soothing, and after swimming, you may feel like sleeping for several hours. 

What Type Of Relaxation Is Best? 

You can choose from a variety of relaxation techniques, and you can use more than one each day or throughout the week. Learning how to relax will ensure that you have a healthier mind and body.

    Kari Oakely, Kari Oakley is a fitness trainer from Kenosha Wisconsin. She now lives in downtown Chicago, and loves to get out. She is a big fan of anything adventure, and lo

    Kari Oakley gained a love for health and fitness as a young child in Wisconsin. She spent each summer on some type of adventure, either a day at the lake with her family or just hiking with her friends. She took her love for fitness with her through college to get her degree in Kinesiology (Exercise Science). She has been working as a personal trainer/life coach in the Chicago area for the past 3 years. She has recently decided to share her passions with lower income schools in Chicago to help children develop a knowledge and love for fitness. When Kari started working with the kids in Chicago, she decided she wanted to share her knowledge and passion with as many people as possible. She has been freelance writing alongside ever since.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Mindfully Meditate in Marriage
    Community//

    How to Mindfully Meditate in Marriage?

    by Rachael Pace
    Well-Being//

    Is Your Mind Resisting Meditation?

    by Jan Tucker
    Stress free tree
    Community//

    4 Ways To Cope With Stress During Covid-19

    by Mark Sandusky

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.