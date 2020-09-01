Seven business strategies to combat work stress

The daily activity of companies can cause their workers situations of nerves, stress and anxiety that negatively affect the health of the organizations themselves.

According to ADP (Automatic Data Processing), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management solutions, stress is a common risk in the workplace, regardless of company or sector.

Stress is not easy to combat, and it represents a catalyst for health problems for employees, causing loss of productivity, absenteeism, apathy, resignations and work accidents.

ADP, which advises Human Resources managers to implement training programs for employees to address the causes and consequences of stress, has presented ‘The Evolution of Work’, a report by the ADP Research Institute that includes, among other information, a context for understanding stress at work.

After analyzing and understanding the conclusions of the report and the needs that companies have to deal with work stress, ADP proposes seven strategies to manage it:

1. Assess stress.

Companies know the key indicators of stress, so they must analyze their absenteeism rates, employee turnover, indicators of employee health, number of worker complaints and productivity trends. And they should also carefully study the results of their employee satisfaction surveys.

2. Conduct a health risk assessment (ERS).

This assessment is a tool that helps organizations to understand health-related risk factors, such as stress in the workplace. An ERS questionnaire, for example, would ask an employee about job satisfaction and stress, as well as their exercise habits, eating habits, hours of sleep, and other external factors.

3. Start easy.

Coping strategies don’t have to be too complicated. A good place to start is, for example, good communication to clarify (and possibly recalibrate) employee roles and expectations, as well as to reinforce roles in the organization.

Address issues about work and family conciliation. Much of the stress in the workplace is due to the perceived inability to adequately reconcile work and family life. Human Resources managers can develop strategies to address this stressor by allowing for greater work flexibility in the form of teleworking, flexible hours, and facilities for caring for children and the elderly, as well as offering flexible benefits.

5. Evaluate the environment in the office.

All employees are busy, and they have an increasing need to collaborate in shared spaces, but it is also important to provide spaces that encourage concentration and reflection / recharge of the individual. The workplace is important for health and productivity, so any assessment of work stress should include a physical space review.

6. Use technology to relieve stress.

Productivity apps in the office can reduce work stress by helping employees better manage their time and work flow. A growing variety of mobile applications and online tools offer productivity and time management options, such as calendars, task lists, and reminders / alerts to facilitate employee organization and provide a greater sense of control.

7. Enhance Mindfulness.

Some businesses have developed training programs for employees around Mindfulness to promote quiet reflection/meditation to manage stress.