Setting Goals From the Inside Out

My story isn’t all that different from many others who see themselves as “high achievers.” I played the academic and career game by a set of obvious external standards, and I did pretty well by those standards… rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat.

And like many first gen Americans, especially with parents from Asia or the Middle East, I didn’t concern myself much with my feelings or preferences. In a sense my success wasn’t “about” me.

Setting goals this way gets you to a certain point — it can’t get you to fulfillment.

If you find yourself in a similar predicament as I did — seriously questioning your life and overwhelmed by options — the only way you’ll “know” with any assurance what you want and how you’ll thrive is if you look within.

Easier said than done, which is why I’m offering a couple of tips here.

One is to envision an ideal day in your ideal life. Most unfulfilled high achievers, though, may not see work in their ideal lives at all (or it may have an escapist tinge). This is because to this point, you haven’t been in ownership. You have a sense that it wasn’t you who chose the path you did — it was something or someone else. The desire to please, to impress, to keep up, “the rules.”

Another approach is to tap into core desired feelings, a concept discussed by the poetic and spiritually inclined personal development figure Danielle Laporte. Laporte has 6 categories — Beauty + Sensuality, Freedom + Power, Joy + Vitality, Love + Connection, Peace + Flow, Radiance + Spirit. The advantage is that these are feelings you’ve already had, or that you know exist. If you can manage to prioritize them they act as internal guideposts — does the goal reflect the feeling(s) or experience(s) of yourself that you want, or not?

Feelings don’t last, so this isn’t about reacting to your emotions as they come and go, but rather getting you into action towards things that generate more of the feelings and experiences you want — from the inside out.

A third common approach is looking at your values — what you hold as important and worth sacrificing for. I recommend capturing these by looking for themes of peak moments in your life where you felt like your best self.

The long and short of it is that if you’re struggling to navigate what you want and feeling disconnected, guess what? You get to make it up.

Your values, vision and goals aren’t outside of you. Nor are they genetically inherited. They’re an act of creative self-expression — one only you can dream up.

Does this mean goals are arbitrary, as I often feared? Not at all. They’re a choice to be a certain kind of person, a tangible manifestation of what’s important to you, of what you believe in and hold dear.

If you’ve been acting out scripts on how to live your life, it’s totally normal to be disoriented and overwhelmed once you figure this out. This is NOT a reason to stop or go back to your tried and true ways — this is exactly where you need to continue venturing into the unknown. There’s a difference between integrating past, present and future and dragging out the process of change.

In summary, 3 ways you can begin to craft goals from the inside out include:

1. Envision a day in your ideal life

2. Tap into core desired feelings

3. Take stock of your values, reflected in your best days and moments

These techniques won’t give you “the answer” in a once and for all way. It doesn’t exist! What they will do is point you in a direction that feels right and healthy, and support action from an empowered, self-led place.

    Casey Onder, PhD, Leadership + Life Design Coach at Clairvoyage

    Casey Onder, PhD is a Leadership + Life Design Coach for leaders, founders and entrepreneurs. She loves supporting trailblazers in tech and creative industries to "reshape their world," making their unique mark and taking their teams and companies to the next level. Before starting her private coaching practice she worked in Fortune 500 talent management and leadership consulting. She has a M.S. in Counseling, PhD in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and is ICF-trained.

