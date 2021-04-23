Seth VanDaele – Set goals that are personal to you and will inspire you to reach new heights

Dedication is a sure way to success. Remember if you pay the price you will get the prize. Nothing in the world can hinder or impede the firm resolve of a dedicated individual. People like Thomas Edison, Mark Zuckerberg, Abraham Lincoln etc., were all dedicated people. Abraham Lincoln failed many times, but because he was dedicated, he eventually became the 16th president of the United States. To be dedicated means to surrender all, to give your very best shot towards ensuring that goals are met and that dreams become reality. If you ask any successful person how they made it, their foremost reply would be that they were dedicated to their goals.

When the market took a halt due to the Covid pandemic in early 2020 Seth VanDaele’s team worked day-in-and-day-out to bring the idea of Cormier Media into reality. Initially, the Cormier guys went around knocking on businesses’ doors. But instead of asking for help, team Cormier Media found a way to make the best of the crisis by helping those businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Within the first month, Cormier Media achieved rapid success. Seth VanDaele is a young Canadian entrepreneur with a strong work ethic from a very young age. Looking at the bigger picture, Seth decided to graduate a term early to work full-time and save money to support his entrepreneurial journey in the near future. Mr. Seth was working physically to his fullest power every day but honestly, he wasn’t stimulated intellectually. So, he decided to work at a car dealership but he didn’t find his element there too. Culminating all his life experiences, this young man sowed the seeds of his passion, dedication, and dreams in the foundation of Cormier Media.

Set goals that are personal to you and will inspire you to reach new heights. Don’t follow the crowd and mimic the ambitions of friends – pursue something you’re passionate about, something that genuinely interests you. This helps create a sense of purpose that will motivate you to stop thinking and start doing said Seth.

Mr. VanDaele’s farsighted vision speaks out loud: “Our post-Covid plan consists of helping businesses in more than just Manitoba. If another global crisis were to ever occur again, the plan would be to protect the small businesses in our community in any way that we could.”