Seth Kniep Transformed His Life From Barely Making Ends Meet To Being Flown To Amazon Headquarters. He Did So By Focusing On the Impact Of Even One Simple Dime
Seth Kniep felt like he was going nowhere with his life working his current job where he could barely make ends meet. Though he was working incredibly hard day in and day out, he was not seeing the results that he needed in his life. He was inspired by one moment to begin his new venture into the business world.
From there, Seth never looked back. He worked around the clock to begin his ecommerce venture as well as help teach others the skills that he learned throughout his experience as a businessman starting off.
Seth was helped through all the difficult times by his good mindset, which he states is crucial for success in the business world.
Seth’s advice for those who want to start this own business is to stop waiting and go out there and do it!
