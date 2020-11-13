Seth Kniep Transformed His Life From Barely Making Ends Meet To Being Flown To Amazon Headquarters. He Did So By Focusing On the Impact Of Even One Simple Dime

Seth Kniep felt like he was going nowhere with his life working his current job where he could barely make ends meet. Though he was working incredibly hard day in and day out, he was not seeing the results that he needed in his life. He was inspired by one moment to begin his new venture into the business world.

“I picked up a dime. “How many times would I have to double this to reach $100,000?” I grabbed a calculator. Twenty times. “That can’t be true!” I re-did the math. Yes. Double a dime 20 times and it explodes to exactly $104,857.60.Suddenly I knew what I needed to do.

Armed with a single dime, the most valuable US coin for its little size, I walked downtown and approached random people, sharing my vision and asking them to double my dime. Some said “yes” and others laughed.

Slowly but surely, my dime turned into $400 just for asking,” Seth explains

From there, Seth never looked back. He worked around the clock to begin his ecommerce venture as well as help teach others the skills that he learned throughout his experience as a businessman starting off.

“My team and I build Amazon stores for investors and train entrepreneurs how to build their own Amazon businesses. Lots of people get excited about making tons of money but don’t have a healthy understanding of how to run a business and handle obstacles they will inevitably encounter. We didn’t want to pawn off some outdated course. We wanted to help people succeed.

Within our first year some of our students broke $100,000 a month. One year later, we celebrated our first student who became a millionaire. Today, we have trained many more millionaires, and countless others are doing $5,000, $50,000 or $500,000 a month. One of our students was offered $16.5 million from a major automotive car company for one of his products,” Seth says.

Seth was helped through all the difficult times by his good mindset, which he states is crucial for success in the business world.

“Without a mindset of, “I love problems because they are opportunities to grow myself and help others,” you won’t survive running a business. Negative people don’t make it. Pessimists drop off. They think the world, the economy, their parents, the governments, or big corporations are at fault for their businesses’ failure. And as soon as you believe that, you will fail. The only thing that gets between you and your success is you. Believe this and you will instinctively start making the right choices that can lead you to profound success. You have to take ownership for everything: failures and successes. You must be willing to fall down, lots. The key is not if you fall down, but if you keep getting back up again,” Seth states.

Seth’s advice for those who want to start this own business is to stop waiting and go out there and do it!

“Start. Quit waiting. The plan will never be perfect. In fact, it’s not supposed to be. Be willing to make mistakes along the way. Show yourself some grace. Failure is never final unless you give up. Failure is one of the best teachers you will ever have. Plan the best you can, and then start, and be willing to adjust your sails along the way,” Seth advises.

Check out Seth on YouTube, and stay up to date with Just One Dime on their website.