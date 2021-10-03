Seth Darmstadter of Michelman & Robinson: “Work Smart and Grow”

Work Smart and Grow: Grinding isn’t growing. Translation: building a career in law is about a lot more than billing the most hours. It’s about growth, relationships, skill-building, making difficult decisions, MAKING MISTAKES, counseling clients, being counseled by mentors, attending meetings, pitching, selling, problem-solving and, among other things, putting your clients in a better position than when you found them. It’s easy as a baby lawyer to get wrapped up in metrics, but growth is everything, and grinding away, simply billing the most hours does not a successful law career make.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Seth Darmstadter, Managing Partner of Michelman & Robinson, LLP’s office in Chicago. Prior to his role at M&R, Seth served as General Counsel to a large company in the digital media and advertising space. At M&R, he is outside counsel, a trusted legal advisor and powerhouse commercial litigator for top-shelf clients nationwide. Seth is also a crisis management specialist, having guided companies, large and small, through tumultuous and business-threatening events.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

I took a mostly standard path to become a litigator, but after I was named a partner in the firm where I started my career as a summer associate, I bounced around a bit until I found a place that shared my values in terms of client service and the practice of law. I ultimately landed at M&R, where I found partners who embraced both individuality and lateral strategic planning (rather than suppressing those traits and forcing me to fit some pre-determined mold). After joining the firm, my marketing and client development really took shape. I’m now surrounded by both clients and practice teams that align in measuring our value-add through results and place a premium on client inclusiveness in developing strategies to solve problems. Rather than emphasizing revenue first (billing rates, hours billed, dollars collected, realization, etc.), we focus on building engaged teams of the most proactive and aggressive practitioners who want to serve as a tool in our clients’ successes. That focus, in turn, drives results and client satisfaction, which naturally and organically leads to healthy metrics. So in sum, what brought me here was an introspective understanding of my professional values, and determination to practice with and for others who share them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

I was a senior associate and just starting to hit my groove in developing my own client relationships when a new client asked me to join him for a meeting in the international terminal of JFK Airport, which required a flight on my part. In anticipation of the meeting, I bought a suit that I probably couldn’t afford (dress for the job you want, right?) and just before boarding the plane to JFK, I ran to use the restroom. In putting myself back together, the entire zipper tore out of my brand new suit pants in one piece — so not a broken zipper, but no zipper — and remember, there’s no such thing as a safety pin in an airport because that’s a sharp object. I removed my suit coat, draped it over my arm, strategically covered the area that required coverage, and boarded my flight. When I got to JFK for the meeting, all seemed smooth, until I had to go through security (which meant putting my suit jacket through the scanner). I looked down, with all the meeting participants standing around me, and my shirt tails were sticking out the front of my suit pants. Everyone got a great laugh at my expense . . . talk about an ice breaker!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Technology, industry disruption, practicing during a global pandemic, remote work, increased litigation demand and more, all have resulted in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment for the practice of law. The most interesting and exciting projects I work on involve removing barriers to our clients’ growth. Sometimes great ideas get abandoned because of an inability to forge a path to a desired outcome. My job — our job at M&R — is to help pave that path. When clients partner with us, looking for a return on their legal investment, that’s when we have the most fun and excitement. Helping our clients scale, using strategic negotiations and even litigation to fuel growth and change within an organization (or even an entire industry), is as interesting as it gets.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I took a hiatus from law firm life to serve as General Counsel for a company in crisis. During that tour of duty, I worked with a multidisciplinary team of inside and outside professionals (law, finance, public relations, operations, etc.) to complete massive out-of-court restructuring and recapitalization of the business while simultaneously managing complex multi-forum litigation and the renegotiation of hundreds of contracts with vendors, customers, employees, and other partners. That experience taught me so much about crisis management, building and maintaining healthy culture, scale, growth, the dangers of silos, and the true value of a unified and multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Changemakers inspire me. And changemakers often aren’t celebrities or household names.

I’ve been inspired by a judge who takes promising practitioners under her wing and mentors them, treating law as a true apprenticeship by developing the next generation of practitioners. I’m regularly inspired by a law firm chairman who designed a brilliant curriculum to teach legal marketing, client development, and customer service excellence to his teams. I draw inspiration from visionary founders who develop industry disruptive ideas and surround themselves with professionals to scale those ideas. I’m also inspired by people who use their platforms to fight for social justice; those who dedicate themselves to doing well by doing good; and by resilient, yet kind, men and women in the legal profession who are inclusive and win the right way.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

Do it! But if you’re going to do it, ensure you put in all or nothing. Practicing law is difficult, competitive, sometimes an unforgiving grind, and often thankless. But it’s all worth it for those moments when someone comes to you with a problem and you’re able to leave them in a better place than where you found them. Litigators get to be changemakers, at least a little bit, every single day — and that makes it all worthwhile.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

The social unrest we’ve experienced in recent years tells us all, loudly and clearly, that change in our judicial and legal systems (not to mention policing) is a must. Engraved above the front entrance of the United States Supreme Court in the nation’s capital is the phrase, “Equal justice under law.” That’s a great sentiment, but it’s far from the reality here in the U.S. That being said, my three suggested reforms are pretty straightforward and critically missing even today: a real push toward equal access, equal opportunity and equal justice in all things related to the law, no matter our ethnicity, socioeconomic standing, orientation and the like.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope I’ve done so. Like all busy litigators, I work a ton of hours. That certainly doesn’t make me special in any material way. But the work is toward something I truly enjoy, and I sure like to think I’ve helped a ton of people along my journey. Be it advising clients to build more inclusive cultures, removing barriers to assist a healthcare company to scale so it could bring products to more people, or untangling a business divorce so leaders could go their separate ways, I believe my practice, while sometimes combative, has always strived to do well by doing good. Also, I make it a point to give back to the community that gives me so much. Professionally, that comes in the form of firmwide pro bono efforts and charitable involvement. Personally, my family and I actively contribute to our community in terms of sharing skills, time and our money when it’s called for.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

Problem-solving, moving the needle toward helpful change, setting an example for my kids that the harder we work, the luckier we become.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Grades Matter, Even at a Young Age: Traditional paths to success in this profession are heavily front-loaded, and professional opportunities (or the absence of them) often are determined long before someone passes a bar exam. High school grades and test scores dictating college admissions, which then can dictate law school selection, which then can affect OCI and summer jobs and so on. I wish someone could’ve made me appreciate that the difference between an A and C in high school geometry could literally act as a domino that ultimately effected my ability to work for a large law firm one day. Put another way, doing your best counts for a lot . . . and that begins much earlier than I ever appreciated. 2. Embrace Mentors: The practice of law is an apprenticeship, and mentorship is everything. It took me years of grinding in a series of stereotypical (read semi-abusive) associate/partner relationships before I learned the value and personal and professional growth potential that comes from true mentorship. I wish I’d known that apprenticeship — professionals taking me under their wings, teaching me, rooting for my success, and taking a real interest in my development — was what I should’ve been looking for above all else. When I finally found it, I knew it, and I wish I’d known to look for it and demand it sooner. To all the associates out there, if more senior lawyers are willing to teach you, train you, and treat you as part of their team and their professional family, that’s something to grab hold of. Never turn your back on an opportunity for mentorship, even in favor of a low 5-figure signing bonus. Work Smart and Grow: Grinding isn’t growing. Translation: building a career in law is about a lot more than billing the most hours. It’s about growth, relationships, skill-building, making difficult decisions, MAKING MISTAKES, counseling clients, being counseled by mentors, attending meetings, pitching, selling, problem-solving and, among other things, putting your clients in a better position than when you found them. It’s easy as a baby lawyer to get wrapped up in metrics, but growth is everything, and grinding away, simply billing the most hours does not a successful law career make. (Side note: This is also why remote work is crushing to the career trajectory of junior lawyers.) Kill ’Em With Kindness: You can be a great, tough litigator, without being an Butthole. Rainmaking = Freedom: There may not be such a thing as real work/life balance as a successfully practicing litigator, but with planning, effort and experience, a business developer can successfully achieve work/life integration. Great business developers have the freedom to incorporate their family life, their non-work-hobbies, their loved ones, their non-law firm priorities, and lots of joy into their practice of law. I LOVE practicing law. I love that my clients know they can always reach me, and that my kids know I never miss the important things. I also love being a dad and a husband and a friend and a cook and a trusted advisor, and I am able to be all these things because of the freedom that comes with consistent business development.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!