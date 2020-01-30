Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Set Goals Not Resolutions

Ditch those resolutions and rephrase your 2020 goals TODAY

As every year draws to a close, we either catch ourselves wondering if we should set new year’s resolutions or someone inadvertently asks us if we have any new year’s resolutions set. And every year, we set a few resolutions that are destined to fail from the beginning. We usually end up getting discouraged with those resolutions as we have such high expectations and look that at them as all or nothing approach and looking for quick results.

Yes, the two sound very similar but can achieve very different results. Resolutions are very broad statements whereas goals are specific and more time-oriented.

Let’s take for example of some of the most common new year resolutions:

  • I want to travel more
  • I want to have more work/home balance
  • I want to get in shape

None of the above statements actually tell us how we are going to achieve these or a timeline of when these need to be achieved by.  They lack measurements to hold us accountable. 

Now, let’s change each one of these resolutions into a goal and give ourselves a clear road map that defines plans and actions for success:

  • I will eat out only three times per week and will pack my lunches for school and work and will save $2000 before June 1st so I can book that trip to Hawaii for July 4th.
  • I will be home no later than 6 pm 4 times a week so I can have dinner with the family.
  • I will go to the gym four times a week and have no less than 15,000 steps daily. I will also lose 10lbs by June 1st.

So with the onset of a new decade, we have the opportunity to stop making and breaking empty resolutions and actually set some tangible goals.

How will you rephrase your 2020 resolutions into goals?  

Ruchi G. Kalra, Business Storyteller/Coach at Dancing Raindrops Inc.

Namaste & Welcome

I was born in India and brought up in Africa. I came to America over 33 yrs ago, so this is home.

I am a spicy blend of Indian,African and American culture. I have done a lot of schooling - graduated in Math/Computer Science, an MBA in Marketing, 3/4 of a MS in Information systems. (Still trying to figure out what to do with all this education). ...I have been married to my best friend who is the love of my life for over 23 yrs and cannot imagine a day or moment without him. I believe in soul mates and truly believe that god sent him as an angel from above to love me forever. I have two amazing kids aged 20 and 16 that make my life a wonderful experience.

One of my other passions is telling stories through my travels, if you get a chance check me out on @footprinttheworld on Insta.  I am what I am today because of my parents. My parents and my hubby are my rock....they keep me grounded to this confusing world!

