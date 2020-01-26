“Set clear goals and take action and only look in the rearview mirror to learn from your past experiences.” With Michele Hughe and Marco Derhy

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michel Hughes. In addition to her media involvement, Michele Hughes has 25 years of luxury real estate development experience primarily in resort locations like Las Vegas, Hawaii, Aspen, Baja, Idaho, and San Francisco. She created a hospitality division of her real estate development company where many VIP/Celebrities selected her properties for their private vacations. Since July 2019, Michele Hughes has produced and hosted her podcast called Ageless and Timeless on one of the most successful networks, United Broadcast Network GO, with tens of thousands of viewers to their site. Michele’s vision is to present exciting guests who are role models for success in a variety of careers and who teach and inspire viewers to set intentions, move to action and realize their fullest potential.

Throughout her successful career, Ms. Hughes has been an active spokesperson and volunteer for worthy causes. She is experienced in the media having both produced and anchored TV/Radio shows in Aspen and San Francisco that focused on good news media with inspiring interviews showcasing celebrities and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Michele has accomplished many of her goals exemplifying her commitment to well being in her life.

City Sports Magazine featured her as a busy top executive role model for Fitness and Health. Arthur Ashe’s National Junior Tennis League, The Regional Olympics Committee, The Buck Center on Anti Aging, Dr. Barry Sears and Dr. Stephen Sinatra’s venture called The Zone Cafe, are advisory positions Ms. Hughes has held.

Michele is a member of the most prestigious women’s leadership organization called the International Women’s Forum and she has received Glamour Magazine’s award twice for their annual article featuring The Top Ten Business Women.

A huge believer in philanthropy, Ms. Hughes has given her time and resources to numerous charities and causes such as the United Way, Wilcox Hospital, and Jazz Aspen. Ms. Hughes has a BA degree in English from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, an MA degree from Hofstra in NY, the core curriculum for an MBA at Golden Gate in SF and a graduate study at Oxford England. Michele is an avid athlete and fitness enthusiast. She is single and divides her time between her home in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Many people have asked me why a busy and successful real estate developer is producing and hosting a podcast called Ageless And Timeless My Dream is to share my knowledge and experiences along with the “thought leaders “ of today, who are my guests, with viewers who are searching for answers to questions about the wide range of subjects about living their lives to their fullest potential.

We discuss topics ranging from Health and Wellness to Leadership to Spirituality so essentially BODY, MIND, AND SPIRIT!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Since starting this venture, I have received letters of gratitude from viewers who have applied the information they received on my show to their lives with great success. This is the most gratifying for me to effect positive change and growth. Information is power!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have fortunately not made any mistakes yet funny or otherwise! I learn as much from my guests as I intend to teach

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The most interesting projects I am working on are in Health and Wellness and Technology in the Digital world. In January I am planning a trip to Malaysia to visit Villa Medica, a flagship location for embryonic stem cells from sheep and goats that are healthy and efficacious for humans seeking medical and anti-aging treatments.

Also in January, I will be attending an event in Palo Alto at Stanford sponsored by SRI and the Post Lean Institute focused on the techniques and management requirements in the post-industrial digital transformation. As a start-up entrepreneur and lifelong learner, I always seek to improve my knowledge and skills and those of my Ageless and Timeless podcast viewers. These two events promise to be life changing in that regard.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

In the Wellness field, some cutting edge products and services are being featured Examples are the transformational digital age in health as seen at Malibu’s Q 360 where CEO, Aaron Cameron, is inviting clients to utilize cutting edge software technology to “ heal thyself”. Dr. Jere Rivera Dugenio, a quantum physicist, has invented the machine called The Rasha, which effects positive change in cellular DNA and thereby our consciousness. Robert Slovak, the father of reverse osmosis, has developed an efficacious water purification system called Aqua True, sold by his company, Water and Wellness and probably the most exciting development in his career, Deuterium Depleted Water which he sells through his company, Lite Water. These are just a sampling of exciting people and developments that can change our lives.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Podcasts have emerged as the new medium of information exchange in the digital age. My colleagues and I share ideas to stimulate our viewers and honestly no one is facing “burn out“ as we are an embryonic industry. The biggest challenge is distribution and brand awareness through the internet and social media. The name of the game is loyal followers and subscribers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The name Ageless and Timeless says everything for my movement as I believe that you must be in control of your life with discipline, belief, thoughts, and behaviors that ensure a joyful, enlightened, peaceful and blissful existence. Worry and anxiety are oxymoronic in this new paradigm.

What are your “ 3 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Three things that I wish someone had told me when I began my career in business are my mantras of today :

1. Always be yourself and never lose your femininity.

2.Set clear goals and take action and only look in the rearview mirror to learn from your past experiences. The windshield is much bigger than the rearview mirror so lives in the moment and be inspired and positive about the future.

3. Never ever give up!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

During the economic downturn beginning in 2008, I was faced with potentially devastating losses in my large real estate portfolio. My bank, where I had been in the Private Bank as a VIP borrower and invited to all the red carpet events, relegated me to their “troubled loan group“ which was analogous to being sent to Siberia. This in spite of the fact that I had never been late or missed a payment I had many insecure moments and sleepless nights. The lesson learned is never lost hope or give up trying. I prayed and kept my faith that miracles would happen because the angels were protecting me. And miracles did happen!!!! Through some amazing hard work and serendipity, I met two different bankers who approved significant bridge loans and a high powered real estate firm that assisted me with the successful sale of $23MM worth of assets at a time when nothing was selling. The combination of new financing and the downsizing of the portfolio allowed me to pay off all my loans and remain at the top echelon of FICO scores in the mid 800’s, to maintaining a stellar reputation with all my banks and not losing one property to foreclosure during a time when many real estate developers were simply walking away from their obligations. Today, when I call the same bank with whom I had the most leverage and potential risk, they greet me with “thank you for being a loyal customer and preferred rewards VIP member “I will never forget the fear, and I will always remember the tenacity and faith that allowed me to weather the biggest challenges of my life with the firm belief that “miracles do happen!!!!”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The best story I can share is when Glamour Magazine honored me as a successful female executive and sent a camera crew to do a piece called “A Day in the Life of …..” As the cameras rolled at a luncheon two esteemed CEO’s shared their philosophy which I summarized in the above three mantras. Also when I was named the youngest and first and only female partner and director of a NY based consulting firm one of the senior partners, a very conservative former executive three times my age pulled me aside and in a moment of unabashed honesty said “I never thought I would see this day” to which I responded, I hope you will encourage your granddaughters to aspire to equality of their gender and greatness in the realization of their dreams. That was 30 years ago and today his granddaughters are hopefully with his support, C suite executives!!!!! My dream is to mentor, teach and inspire by example and always give back with an investment of my time and resources

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I do wish he had not died because Steve Jobs has been one of the most influential and knowledgeable pioneers of my lifetime. His commencement speech at Stanford and his farewell self eulogy about what is important in life are brilliant and insightful. Another person I would like to meet and interview for my podcast is Warren Buffet because he is not only a brilliant businessman but an authentic human being with grounding and insight into human motivation and development.

