“Set aside time for you and make balance a priority.” with Kim Commito

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs I had the pleasure of interviewing Kim Commito.

With nearly three decades of industry experience, Kim Commito has watched the healthcare market evolve firsthand. She has a deep understanding of where it’s been and where it’s going — and she is all in. According to Kim, “Product sits at the heart of a solutions-oriented organization in healthcare.” As the senior vice president of product management at Experity, Kim leads a talented, product-focused team bringing innovative solutions to the urgent care industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I reflect on my passion for healthcare and helping people, it’s a little funny that I ended up in software development. But it’s a career choice that makes perfect sense — I get to design and define cutting-edge products that provide a better care experience for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

My path to product development began with my first job after college at a clinical research firm, and it led to my obsession with software and data. Case in point — I volunteered to manually enter data into a database that produced insights into the clinical research and protocols we managed. While most people might find this process tedious, I found it intriguing. I spent countless hours collecting data related to pharmaceutical research studies before helping extract that data so it could be turned into meaningful reports.

This experience ultimately put me on a path to look for efficiencies in healthcare software applications to improve patient and provider experiences. Today I lead product development and innovation for urgent care solutions at Experity, where I streamline the operating process for providers while considering the patient experience throughout every touchpoint.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I believe that careers are woven into our lives. What drives me to provide efficient and intuitive healthcare solutions is my daughter. She was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during her sophomore year of high school. This diagnosis completely changed her life as a young woman, competitive cheerleader and active high school student.

At 16 years old, she had to make her health her number one priority (which is something that most teenagers take for granted). As a result, she became very active in managing her own healthcare and the impact of the disease on her life. She had to navigate hospitalizations, failed treatments, mounting schoolwork, and the inability to participate in many of the activities she loved. She turned to technology to help educate herself and other people facing similar experiences.

When the complexities of her healthcare accelerated in college, she needed better access to medical records and a way to easily manage and coordinate doctor visits. This was an eye-opening experience for me, and it really hit home just how important the patient journey is in healthcare. My daughter’s experiences drive my commitment to enhance the patient experience through technology and find new ways to connect patients to their healthcare services.

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Healthcare patients of all ages are savvier in the ways they use technology today. Patients are taking an active role in controlling and managing different aspects of their healthcare, such as scheduling online appointments, paying their bills and checking lab results. This has created a healthcare environment that demands far more engagement between patients and providers.

This evolution hasn’t just affected patients either. Providers are looking for far more than online scheduling and waiting-room queues. They want technology that can let them treat patients remotely, register patients online and collect post-visit feedback. Experity recently added new reputation management tools to our patient engagement software through our acquisition of Calibrater Health. Calibrater is a leader in urgent care feedback management solutions with exciting AI-powered tools such as issue tracking and net promoter score insights.

We’re in the process of integrating these tools into Experity’s software to create a more robust patient engagement platform that elevates the patient experience. The beauty of this integration is that it provides all the functionalities clinics need to engage patients into a single interface and eliminates the need for multiple platforms. It’s ideal for both the provider and the patient. When we connect it with the other solutions within the Experity suite, providers get a seamless visit workflow from beginning to post-visit feedback–and patients get a great user experience.

How do you think this might change the world?

It all comes down to patient empowerment. When we open the door to more self-service care processes, we give power back to the patient. They become full participants in their healthcare journey, from how they experience an office visit to how they manage their long-term care.

This is not only good for patients, but it helps decrease administrative burdens for providers. By building intuitive tools that let patients share their insurance, demographics and medical information securely and more efficiently, providers can better focus their time on the unique needs of each patient and their care.

Whether it’s addressing the flu, performing well-child physicals for school, or treating patients through telehealth services, tools that encourage patient involvement can help connect providers and patients in more meaningful and valuable ways. Allowing physicians to do more of what they should be doing creates a better healthcare system for all parties involved.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As consumers spend more of their lives online and healthcare services become more accessible via technology, there is inherently less privacy and more risk. Although access to healthcare information is important, security around protecting that information remains even more critical.

Broader access to healthcare information can become concerning if done poorly or if used in an inappropriate way. Protecting patient and provider data is pivotal for us as a technology vendor and a top priority as we innovate our solutions.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

The current pandemic illustrates just how important patient engagement technology is. Before Covid-19, the urgent care industry was already booming and experiencing year-over-year growth. An Urgent Care Association 2019 benchmarking report found that U.S clinics accommodate 89 million patient visits each year, which includes more than 29 percent of all primary care visits and nearly 15 percent of all outpatient physician visits.

Our ongoing patient engagement enhancements reflect the unprecedented demand the industry is experiencing during the pandemic. Visit volumes are spiking to historic highs. According to Experity’s pandemic data report, as of July, visit volumes at U.S urgent care clinics were 50 percent higher than three-year historic visit volumes recorded during the same period of time. And as of July 31, the U.S clinics that use Experity, around 4,000 nationwide, had completed more than two million Covid-19 tests, and more than160 tests per clinic per week in the first week of July on average.

We listen closely to our providers, and we pride ourselves on how flexibly we respond to their needs with technologically innovative adaption. When clinics first felt the impact of the pandemic in March, many patients were expecting to see their doctors virtually. Experity created a check-in app that not only provided a safe workflow for patients, staff and the community, but also allowed patients to see their providers via video, texts or in-person visits. We continue to enhance our patient engagement offering as new needs arise.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

Feedback, feedback, feedback! Product development and innovation come from collaboration with your end users. Without constant feedback loops in place, it is impossible to know if you hit the mark with your customers and end users — yet this is precisely where it becomes challenging.

Observation, interviews and focus groups are a great start for soliciting user feedback, but they can disrupt workflows and the user experience. We are always looking for ways to gather feedback in less intrusive ways, and with a quantifiable approach that gives us insights into how our products are being used. This feedback helps us keep the user experience streamlined, simple and intuitive. Those are the keys to ensure adoption.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

In addition to providing technology solutions and services to our customers, Experity also serves as a reliable, educational resource for the urgent care industry. We produce informative, high-quality content such as industry data reports and analyses, host webinars with industry experts, and share best practices and tips for operational success.

All of these efforts are shared directly with our customers, and are available for the general public through our “Resources” library for urgent care providers to freely access.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The first female executive I worked for in clinical research immediately comes to mind. She was an example of how powerful and impactful female leadership can be and is someone I still consider to be a wonderful mentor and guide whenever I need professional advice. She taught me how to challenge the status quo, thoughtfully defend my position, and always strive for more. I can only hope that all young women pursuing a career in healthcare or technology have a meaningful mentor like I did, and I’d love to be this for someone else one day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s incredibly important that I find ways to share my experiences with others in the product and healthcare communities. I look for opportunities to speak and support healthcare initiatives and innovation through speaking engagements, thought leadership and social media communities. When we can improve our healthcare system to provide better care experiences and outcomes of our patient population, everyone wins.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Learn how to say “no.” Never underestimate the power of saying no. You can’t make everyone happy at all times and when done right, saying no helps you set appropriate expectations with team members, peers and customers. When you provide context and reasoning into why you can’t do something, people tend to appreciate and respect your transparency and boundaries.

2. Set aside time for you and make balance a priority. Balance is key to recognizing when you need to recharge. If you’re putting everything you have into your job, it can become draining and keep you from achieving the clarity and energy you need for creative work.

3. When you take care of your team, they’ll take of your customers. I truly believe that if you focus on encouraging, supporting and developing your team, they will, in turn, care even more about the customers they serve by building the best solutions possible.

4. The world revolves around the technology in your hand. I would have never thought consumers would be so dependent on technology in the palm of their hands! As I continue to think innovatively how this relates to healthcare, the sky is the limit with the patient journey and how it intersects with providers on more personal levels than ever before.

5. Recognize your team’s strengths — and focus on the weaknesses. Investing in opportunities for team growth is key to effectively directing and driving employees. It also increases productivity because your team can then contribute in more impactful ways. While it might sound counterintuitive, focusing on weaknesses speaks to how you can identify what motivates your team members and helps them grow. Finding the right places for employees to operate within the business can also build more trust and loyalty.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Staying in the realm of healthcare and technology, I would love to create a tool that helps children manage nutrition in a fun way and teaches them how to cook simple, nutritious meals. Kids have the hardest time understanding the importance of a balanced diet and parents can be too busy to prepare these foods and teach them how to cook healthy meals themselves.

It would be wonderful to educate children about nutrition and food preparation using the same hand-held technology that has become so central to their lives these days. Proper nutrition is key to managing allergies and chronic diseases and this is something that would have been extremely helpful in my daughter’s journey with Crohn’s disease. These tools could help kids identify foods that aggravate their symptoms and provide them with alternatives to the favorite meals they can no longer tolerate.

If we could better educate people about how to care for and nurture their bodies at a young age, we could get ahead of so many potential healthcare problems they might face in the future. Health should start young–and nutrition education catered to young, digital natives is an excellent way to do it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leadership is not about being in charge, it is about taking care of the people in your charge.” — Simon Sinek.

To me, empowering teams comes from the ability to break down barriers and encourage people to achieve personal and professional growth. Being a leader is less about telling people what to do, and more about helping them successfully do what they’re trying to do. The most important thing I can do as a leader is teach my team how to reach their potential and ultimately lead themselves.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Experity is a dynamic health information technology company that provides integrated technology solutions to more than 4,000 on-demand healthcare practices, primary care clinics, diagnostic testing centers, and health systems nationwide. With a mission to power patient-centered care, the company’s complete suite of software and services improves the full urgent care business, including electronic medical records and practice management, patient engagement, teleradiology, business intelligence, consulting, and billing solutions. A Warburg Pincus portfolio company, Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company committed to improving on-demand healthcare for everyone.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimberly-commito-35ab0a2/

https://www.facebook.com/kimberly.commito/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.