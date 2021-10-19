Serving Others Is A Simple Way to Shine Your Light And Heal The World

Your life affects those around you uniquely. The most impactful work you do is the simple act of service. Serving others allows you to create the ripples in the water of life that help heal the world. Your service is about affecting others positively, which gives them an example to follow to help others. It’s powerful to serve others. Not just for the receiver, but also for you.

Service is an activity done for others. It comes in many forms, such as helping, comforting, cooperating, and sharing. All of these are action-oriented towards another for their benefit and support. So when you serve, it’s not about you or how you can benefit.

As you look outside of yourself for ways to assist others in their time of need, you are also learning about them. You’re showing them kindness and empathy as you make an authentic connection. And thus, you too are positively affected by your act of service to another.

Service begins where the self ends. ~ Abhijit Naskar

Why It’s Hard To Serve

Serving others takes time, and you don’t think you have the extra time to give to others when you’re trying to keep up in your life. However, you will always have things to do with your time. There aren’t perfect conditions for you to help another. Choose to help people even if it’s inconvenient.

Maybe you don’t feel you have anything to offer another. Worthiness to serve comes from the desire to help someone, not from what you have to give. Everyone can help another because you are human, and it’s your nature to be compassionate towards another human being. My skill set differs from yours, so who we can serve may be different, but we each can. Whatever you can do matters, especially to the person you’re aiding.

You fear reaching out or failing the person you’re trying to help. The ego uses fear of the unknown to keep us from taking any action. It can come into play by having too many causes you could help. Or believing there are plenty of others helping, why do they need you? If you open your heart and see with your soulful eyes, you will notice people all around you who need your help.

The egoic mind also downplays the impact you could have by serving others. If the problem is enormous, then how can your efforts have any effect? But service is about the one person you authentically connect with, and to that person, you can make a difference.

The next time you want to withhold your help, or your love, or your support for another for whatever reason, ask yourself a simple question: do the reasons you want to withhold it reflect more on them or you? And which reasons do you want defining you forevermore? ~ Dan Pearce

Consciously Choosing To Make A Difference

When you serve, how can you be sure it’ll impact who you’re helping? Well, did you authentically connect with them? Did you look them in the eye, listen to understand, and respect them as a unique individual? If you did, then you’ll affect them by your kind act of service. Why? Because when the person feels accepted by you giving them your attention, any aid you give touches their hearts and makes them feel loved. People remember how you made them feel more than what you did.

Mean what you say. You often make a simple statement to another to let you know if they need anything because you’d like to help. You open yourself up to be of service to the other when it’s not convenient for you. So only say this when you’ll put aside your plans to be present when asked.

Understand you can’t fix everything. Although you may be a part of the aid for someone’s needs, be aware you may not be the complete solution. What I mean by this is, you can give another what you can provide. It’s not your responsibility to rescue anyone.

I used to believe it was my responsibility to do all I could to help others. I’d give until I was empty. What I realized is I can only do my part. I have to allow others the opportunity to help the person too. The more people that help another, the more likely the effects will be long-lasting.

I cannot do all the good that the world needs. But the world needs all the good that I can do. ~ Jana Stanfield

Benefits Of Serving Others

Did you know helping others is contagious? It is! Because the person receiving the assistance is more likely to pay it forward and help someone else. So this means that your act of service gets magnified throughout your local community and more people feel compelled to reciprocate the aid given to them.

Serving others elevates your mood. Of course, you already know this, because when you help another, you feel good. It’s also better to focus on others instead of yourself for better mental well-being. Why? Because when you are giving of yourself, you can see the world from a more positive perspective.

Stress reduction occurs when you aid another. Studies have shown that caring for others releases oxytocin, which helps reduce stress. So isn’t it interesting that when you serve others that you too get many intrinsic benefits? It’s like the Universe wanted you to help others as much as possible.

Enjoy the connection being made with another person. Your brain is wired to make authentic ties with others. So when you are serving, this natural human desire to bond is easily achieved.

By serving others to make their lives easier, one becomes self-reliant, fearless, and much more secure and confident. ~Nick Catricala

What Is Servant Leadership

True leaders know their job is to inspire their team to work together for the common goal. But the way to encourage others is to be in service to their needs. By doing so, the collaborative efforts achieve the objective.

I’m currently the Vice-President of Operations for a medical device company. When I was hired, I was a floater. As my roles expanded and they promoted me, I remember what it was like to be the new person trying to find her way around. So I’ve done my best to connect with the new hires authentically and encourage them in their roles, even if I don’t directly work with them. To empathize with a coworker, you can influence them positively.

Mentor another. Guiding another to help them grow into the best version of themselves is a beautiful way to pay your knowledge forward within your organization. I’ve spent much time mentoring those on my team so they can thrive in their roles. By empowering them, I’ve increased their value to the company and built their self-confidence.

A servant leader puts the interests of the organization above their own. When you give to another without expecting something in return, your efforts show your compassion for the people in your life. These authentic connections help everyone achieve their goals. Still, each person gains personally, whether it’s self-confidence, more autonomy, or a promotion.

Rule with the heart of a servant. Serve with the heart of a king. ~ Bill Johnson

Ways to Serve Others

Pay it forward. You’ve experienced a kindness done for you by a stranger, or that was unexpected. When this happens, take it as a sign from the Universe to take action yourself. What I mean is for you to do a random act of kindness for another, thereby paying the act of compassion by passing it on to others.

Volunteer where you can. There are so many places that need help. Whether it’s a local women’s shelter, the humane society, or maybe an organization that you can enjoy but needs assistance from its members. I spent six years leading a biker gang. The entire time I was a part of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, I was a volunteer leader. I had fun, but I was also serving the other members.

Serve where you are. Look around your day-to-day life. Where can you help others? Do you have a neighbor or family member who could use some help with their housework or garden? Does your church need volunteers to staff the nursery? Can you deliver a meal to a shut-in? Don’t look the other way when you see someone who could use your support. Reach out and serve where you are and brighten their day.

Secretly, adopt someone who needs encouragement. Don’t let anyone know you are doing this, but choose to be someone’s cheerleader. Provide them with your ear so someone will listen to understand them. Speak powerful words of positivity to build their self-confidence.

Our legacy is not found in all the ‘stuff’ we’ve accumulated on our life’s journey. It’s written in the memories of those whose lives we’ve touched along the way. ~ Justin Young

Moving Forward By Serving Others

So, look around and see all those you can serve. It’s the highest calling that your soul longs to do. Don’t be one of those people who looks the other way. Instead, open your heart and be willing to take inconvenient action, move out of your comfort zone and help those around you.

Notice that you can live each moment of your life from a place of service. When you put other needs above your own and desire no benefit for yourself, your act of kindness will significantly affect those around you.

Be aware that who you are and what you have to offer can be a beacon to some lost soul. ~ Iyanla Vanzant

Do you need to learn how to shine your light by serving others? Do you need help to find ways to help the people in your life? If so, please reach out to me at TerriKozlowski.com, and we can put together an action plan for you to create the life you desire.