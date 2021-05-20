Serial Entrepreneur Cris Cawley Shares Her Success Habits!

Cris Cawley is the CEO of Game Changer Publishing. In her 20+ years as a serial entrepreneur, coach and consultant, Cawley has worked with thousands of clients and been an integral part of her clients business success.

In this article she shares some of her keys to success, including weekly habits & more.

Avoiding stressful days

Stress is inevitable and avoiding it in your business can directly correlate to success and failure. A way Cris deals with stress is to travel. “It really helps me clear and open up my mind,” she explains. “Family is also so, so important. Spending time just enjoying each other allows me to recharge my batteries and refocus so that I am the absolute best version of ‘me’ when it’s time to get back to work.”

The last way Cris deals with stress and burnout is intentional and strategic time management. She says the better she plans her days and prioritizes specific tasks, the less stressed and overwhelmed she feels. Four day work weeks have also helped her lead a more balanced life.

Key tips for building and maintaining successful habits

Creating successful habits is important to business and personal success and Cris certainly has her own list. Focusing on one task will always be a popular answer, but it is not always realistic when juggling the demands of running one, or multiple companies. So being an effective multi-tasker is crucial. Learning to efficiently give enough attention to multiple projects forces you to habit forming behaviour.

Sustained Motivation

Building on efficient multitasking, if you create a positive, successful workflow it increases the odds of amazing results. That’s the only motivation most entrepreneurs ever need. They already have the drive, but marry that to positive results like increased income and notoriety and you have a recipe for success.

Advice to someone just starting out

“Don’t be afraid to take risks,” says Cawley. “The road for any successful entrepreneur is littered with extinguished opportunities.” She continues, “I don’t like to use the word ‘failure’ because I always try to learn something from an idea, or business that just didn’t work for some reason.” Success usually does take time, but the journey and the people you meet along the way make it all worthwhile.

With regard to something tangible, I will always champion publishing a book. My company, Game Changer Publishing has helped numerous clients hit the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon best sellers lists but more importantly leverage that best selling book nto new found credibility and opportunities. A bestselling author is looked at as an authority in their space, which leads to more coaching/consulting clients, more press and podcast and speaking opportunities. Building credibility and influence is becoming more and more important in today’s business world… If you don’t believe that, ask any millennial or generation Z teen about influencers, and how important they are to the next generation.

Finally, just be genuinely passionate about what you do. There are so many opportunities in today’s world and the growth of technology and the global marketplace will only continue to open up more doors.