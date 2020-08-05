Sergio Delavicci: “Self Empowerment, Self Development and Self Education”

Unity — Not only do we live in the United States of America where not only are the states united we as people need to be united as well. United we are a lot stronger than we are divided.

Sergio Delavicci is an internationally recognized SAG/AFTRA actor, motivational speaker, professional athlete, model, philanthropist, and humanitarian known for his role in films such as John Wick 3, Creed 2, The Post, and You Were Never Really Here. Sergio has also been in television shows such as Quantico, Power, Blue Bloods, Gotham, Madam Secretary, The Sinner and more.

In his ongoing humanitarian efforts, Delavicci is passionate about giving back to the community working with at-risk youths, prisons, women empowerment groups, and motivating the next generation. He is also involved in the “Real Men Read Initiative,” where prominent men are invited to read at NYC schools to promote literacy. Sergio’s giving back initiatives extend to working closely with organizations such as the Avary Project an organization supporting children whose parents are incarcerated, Bowery Mission and The Relief Program helping those who are in need.

Delavicci was awarded a Certificate of Merit (NY Assembly), Proclamation of Achievement (Senator of NY Kevin S. Parker), Ambassador of Goodwill (International Film Festival of Manhattan) and the Maurice Talington Hero Award.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Sometimes your past can shape and mold you into who you are today. Everyone has a very unique and interesting story of how they grew up. I came from rough humble beginnings and embody the concept of turning absolutely nothing into something through hard work, discipline, determination, self-belief and strong faith in GOD. I was born in Europe, lived in the Middle East and settled in the United States.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m big on reading books. I enjoy reading about Earth science, American and world history, biographies, myths, space, martial arts, astronomy, animals, and other interesting things in the universe. One of the few books that resonated with me was called, “The Art of War,” by Sun Tzu. He talks about realistic ideas and philosophies that you can apply to life which I can relate to.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

The perfect life is not real and real life is not perfect. Things can not always be ideal and perfect. There’s no such thing as idealism and perfection. In order to predict your own future, you have to create it yourself. Leadership is one of those qualities in my opinion which can not be taught. You either have it or you don’t. An example would be, if everyone was born a leader then there would be no followers including social media. What is the first thing people on Instagram always tell you? They say, “follow me.”

In life we come across many people, some who inspire us, some who change us and some who make us better people. Is there a person or people who have helped you get to where you are today? Can you share a story?

In the world of entertainment, in my field of work, it’s very difficult and nearly impossible to achieve a high level of success alone. If you want to go far in life you go with a team. If you want to go fast you go by yourself. Just because you go fast does not guarantee you go far. I am very grateful to my team and my publicist, Connie Chi who is always making sure I’m leveling up.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crisis. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way.

Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have been always helping people in a different capacity before the coronavirus pandemic, protests, and other crises we are currently facing today in society. In order to solve a problem, we need to first understand it. We are currently facing so much that’s affecting me as well as others in some shape or form in one way or another.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I would briefly touch on the topic of protest. Over many years now there has been so much misconduct, misinformation, injustice, and inequality within our system without any real solutions. As a result, it has reached a major boiling point which has spiraled out of control and led us to where we are right now as a country.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

This is where leadership skills which I had mentioned earlier play a major role. With the help of my publicist, I was able to set up a meeting with NYPD and community leaders in order to bridge the gap and bring unity back to our communities. The objective was to heal, restore, and reinstate the level of trust between the NYPD and the community.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

We all need to be proactive and not wait for things to happen on their own. In my opinion, 5 steps to heal our country are the following:

1. Self Empowerment, Self Development and Self Education

Everything starts from our home, we have to educate ourselves and understand the problem before trying to resolve it.

2. Kindness

We have to be kind towards each other and do something good for one another on a daily basis.

3. Unity

Not only do we live in the United States of America where not only are the states united we as people need to be united as well. United we are a lot stronger than we are divided.

4. Giving Back

A lot of times we get but we forget to give. All we do is take and when we take too much from something it becomes an empty space and unfertile land.

5. Optimism

An optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty and a pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity. We as Americans have to be more optimistic.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

My actions have always been congruent with my words. As we all know actions speak louder than words. I personally have been doing a lot for my community by helping the less fortunate. Due to the current situation including protests and other similar situations my objective is to bridge the gap between the police department and the community to restore the level of trust.

The community can share these ideas through social media, various media outlets and come up with creative ways to bring unity back. You can not spell community without the word unity.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am very optimistic that this issue can be resolved. I believe that we as people can come together and improve the overall situation. This situation needs to be improved immediately because it’s affecting our infrastructure, businesses, health, safety, and future generation.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would like to tell them to look ahead, stay focused and make a difference. Their input counts a lot and they are the future of this country. America needs young minds, fresh minds, and more strength in numbers.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

DMX (real name: Earl Simmons) because we’re both very spiritual and have similar ideas on the current situation.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me on Instagram @ruffryder_84 or IMDB

