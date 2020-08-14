Sergio Delavicci: “Every person deals with adversities differently”

Unity is very important especially during this particular time. My objective is to bring communities and people together. You can not spell community without the word unity. United we are a lot stronger than we are divided.

As part of my series about prominent entrepreneurs and executives that overcame adversity to achieve great success”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sergio Delavicci.

Sergio Delavicci is an internationally recognized SAG/AFTRA actor, motivational speaker, professional athlete, model, philanthropist, and humanitarian known for his role in films such as John Wick 3, Creed 2, The Post, and You Were Never Really Here. Sergio has also been in television shows such as Quantico, Power, Blue Bloods, Gotham, Madam Secretary, The Sinner and more.

In his ongoing humanitarian efforts, Delavicci is passionate about giving back to the community working with at-risk youths, prisons, women empowerment groups, and motivating the next generation. He is also involved in the “Real Men Read Initiative,” where prominent men are invited to read at NYC schools to promote literacy. Sergio’s giving back initiatives extend to working closely with organizations such as the Avary Project an organization supporting children whose parents are incarcerated, Bowery Mission and The Relief Program helping those who are in need.

Delavicci was awarded a Certificate of Merit (NY Assembly), Proclamation of Achievement (Senator of NY Kevin S. Parker), Ambassador of Goodwill (International Film Festival of Manhattan) and the Maurice Talington Hero Award.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I believe our lives and everything in it is already predestined for us from the moment we’re born and see the light. However, we still have the power to control our destiny. My destiny was to be an actor and be in the environment of the entertainment world. Also, as a kid, I enjoyed wearing nice fashionable clothes. My aunt who passed away always told me that I’m a natural-born actor. I always enjoyed watching movies and then tried imitating the actors in the movie. Nonetheless, I never thought that I would be where I am today as an actor and model, I’m not even halfway where I see myself.

Can you share your story of when you were on the brink of failure? First, take us back to what it was like during the darkest days.

I booked a role in Johnny Zero and got in trouble with the law two days later. That whole situation prevented me from filming and I felt that my dream as an actor was slipping away so fast right in front of my eyes. The worst thing was that I couldn’t do anything about it.

What was your mindset during such a challenging time? Where did you get the drive to keep going when things were so hard?

To be honest, my level of drive and motivation was at its lowest. I was lost, confused, frustrated, angry, and hopeless. I started praying, asking GOD for protection, direction, guidance, and mercy. I would do that every night until it became a habitual thing. It then transformed into a more personal and spiritual connection. Gradually I was seeing things a lot clearer and with more optimism.

Tell us how you were able to overcome such adversity and achieve massive success? What did the next chapter look like?

Sometimes a person has to hit their lowest point to be able to get up. How can GOD pick you up if you’ve never been down? In my opinion, a person doesn’t know how strong they are until being strong is the only option that they have. In this world, there are two types of men, the ones who conquer and the ones who get conquered. It is very important to conquer your problems and overcome them. It is even more important to overcome yourself. A man who can conquer himself is greater than the one who can conquer a hundred men. The next chapter in my life consisted of a great mindset, experience from the past, and greater knowledge of the present and future. I began to love myself more, believe in myself, trust myself and be confident in myself as a result of all of it in addition to a strong connection with GOD, things in my life started to fall back in place.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 actionable pieces of advice about how to develop the mindset needed to persevere through adversity? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Every person deals with adversities differently. The advice that I would like to give a person who’s dealing with difficult situations is the following:

1. Try to Focus On Things That Are Positive and Enjoyable

If you’re into music and fitness then listen to something that puts you in a good mood and go to the gym to relieve stress. It is a proven fact that listening to relaxing music and working out is a good form of stress reliever.

2. Meditate and Clear Your Mind

Sometimes sitting in silence can be very helpful. Bruce Lee who was my role model growing up said it best, “Be like water empty your mind. Be formless, be shapeless.”

3. Surround Yourself With Optimistic People

Optimism can be very contagious especially when you constantly hear it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In the world of entertainment, in my field of work, it’s very difficult and nearly impossible to achieve a high level of success alone. If you want to go far in life you go with a team. If you want to go fast you go by yourself. Just because you go fast does not guarantee you go far. I am very grateful to my team and my publicist, Connie Chi who is always making sure I’m leveling up.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I do have a few things in the pipeline in regards to acting and modeling. Since all the gyms are closed and things in the acting and modeling world are still on hold, I’m focusing my attention more towards helping my community here in Brooklyn, NY. If you’re wondering what exactly I am doing please feel free to check out the content on my Instagram.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Unity is very important especially during this particular time. My objective is to bring communities and people together. You can not spell community without the word unity. United we are a lot stronger than we are divided.

Any parting words of wisdom that you would like to share?

Stay mentally fit, physically active and believe in GOD. It’s okay to have a hungry stomach. It’s ok to have an empty purse. It’s okay to have a broken heart. Just know that all of it only makes you stronger, more appreciative, humble, experienced and prepared for whatever life may throw at you.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can follow me on Instagram @ruffryder_84 or IMDB

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.