Serene Seas: “Listen to yourself without judgment”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Serene Seas.

Serene Seas is an author, advocate, and activist with a passion for sharing inspiration, cultivating children’s unique gifts, and preserving the planet for future generations. Her debut memoir, The Eve in Us All: a Memoir of Love, Loss, and Miracles, will be released in June 2021 and is a guide for empaths determined to use their sensitivity for good. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her family and can be reached at https://www.serene-seas-books.com/.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was told that I was left on the steps of a church as a newborn. When my adoptive mother and father, who had been foster parents for many years, went to the hospital to see me, my father said, “That’s the one right there.” They had many opportunities to adopt, but I was the first one they chose. They had a long career as foster parents, eventually fostering over three hundred children. My early years are filled with memories of a packed house and lots of fun with my twelve foster brothers and sisters. I was well cared for and given fantastic opportunities, but my family was full of narcissists, something I didn’t fully understand until last year. Once I had a name for my experience, I understood how much I gained from the extremes I endured at an early age. My upbringing was beautiful in many ways, but it was difficult and painful, too. We traveled often, and my parents started a business when I was pretty young. I saw two people driven to make a great life for their children, and I admired that about them. We were shown how important it is to work together as a team, to stick by one another, even when the times were hard.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Into every life, a little rain must fall.” I love that quote because I used to compare my life to that of other people’s and wondered why my own was so difficult. But when I paid closer attention, I saw that everyone has challenges to overcome. Loving my life with a whole heart, unconditionally, gave me the ability to see the beauty in all of my story, even during those times that seemed tragic or devastating. Destruction and loss are just cycles in nature, and new seeds are planted and able to grow when things that have served their purpose are taken or gone. Life is magical, and it takes the sun and rain to make things grow.

It took forty-five years for me to meet my birth family, to understand why I was the way I was. In the meantime, I learned to be my own person, to figure out my life without any background to compare it to, and no bonds to bind and blind me. My adoptive mother joined a cult when my older sister was young, and she brought half of her family into it. I loved the community as a child and thought I would join as soon as I was old enough. But as I matured, I saw how deceptive their practices were, and I was able to leave before they derailed my life. Many people in my family want to get out, but they will be disowned and cut off if they do. So they’re stuck and miserable. Keeping up the appearance of a strong family is more important than living the truth.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first quality that has grounded me in my success is faith. In 2020, two job offers dried up and I declined two others. One, because it required me to be in people’s homes and potentially put them and my family at risk for catching the virus, and the second for having unreasonable expectations. Faith doesn’t mean I put myself in danger or force my body to perform past its limits. I could have taken either job out of desperation, fearing that nothing else would come along, but I had a clear vision for my career. I had confidence that my new job would allow me to work from home, have reasonable hours, pay me well and give me opportunities for advancement. By July, I had landed such a position. Faith paid off.

The second quality that inspires me to look past my immediate challenges is perseverance. I found my birth parents and learned my birth story because of perseverance. I searched for over twenty years and found nothing. Then my best friend suggested I do a DNA test. I was in the system for three years when my sister sent in her sample. That is how I learned my mother was a seventeen-year-old high school student when she became pregnant with me. She was already raising my older sister without help. My grandmother convinced my mother to terminate me. She went through the process, but by some miracle, I survived. I insisted on being here! From day one, I was required to fight. I know now I don’t always have to battle to get things done. I have love and support from family and an amazing team. These days, when I stand up, I know how to win allies for my cause or know when to let go and let God. In my relationship with my birth mother, that meant I had to be honest about conflicting feelings I had towards her. We eventually worked through it and have an amazing bond, but those strong negative emotions would have won without perseverance.

Not taking myself too seriously is the last quality that has helped me succeed. A little wackiness goes a long way and seeing the humor in trying times is a form of intelligence to me. No one knows everything. None of us is perfect. Between our imperfections and ignorance is enough laughter to power a small city. My daughter, Samara, taught our family how to find the funny in little moments of pain. On her first day of school, I put her hair in dozens of little braids and barrettes. Every time she swung her head, it sounded like applause. When she came back home, I asked how it went, and she said, “One of the kids said I look like Predator.” I thought that was mean, but she was happy, so I said, “What did you say?” Matter-of-factly, she answered, “I turned to him and went ‘Rooooaaar!’” I could not be a stick in the mud with such a kid around. It was impossible.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

For a year, Samara had been in and out of the hospital. She had two ovarian cysts that were growing each month, but she was afraid to have the surgery and wanted to keep her ovaries. When the pain became unbearable, she agreed to undergo the procedure, but it was too late. When I lost her near the end of 2019, I was told the first year would be the hardest. My resolution for 2020 was to document a miracle a day for one year. I knew I would need all the help I could get to make it through. I had no idea 2020 would be 2020! A few days into the new year, while reviewing my previous miracle journal, I saw that I was prepared for her death six months before her passing.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was warning my daughter about waiting too late to authorize the surgery and watching her put it off, over and over. The worst thing that could happen did. She was thirty-years-old and had her whole life ahead of her. The worst thing for me, as a mother, was not being able to say goodbye, to tell her I love her, and to hold her one last time. I was overseas when we got the call. Because air travel was suspended, it took us two days to get back. I wanted to see her, to just look at her, but I was not allowed. I am thankful that she did not die alone. She was surrounded by loved ones, including my birth mother and sister. But I know that I was not meant to be there. Looking back, it would have destroyed me to see her die. I am forced to remember her as she was, beautiful and bubbling with life. The year after her death had moments of pure agony, like having something cold hit a bad tooth. But every time I hear her name, I see her smile, or hear her laugh, or feel her joy.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, I seemed to be holding up quite well. I am the queen of frozen emotions, and delayed reactions are my superpower. It contributed to my high blood pressure and was formed early, after experiencing PTSD as a child. And it was a habit I was determined to break. I left my job at the end of 2019 because they only gave me two weeks to grieve. It seemed inhumane to ask a parent to go back to work two weeks after burying their child, so I resigned and went into 2020 without a job. I was determined to find a way to understand life without Samara, and documenting my miracles showed me how. Everyday life was responding to me in loving and generous ways. It kept me going, even when I didn’t think I could.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I saw that miracles, large and small, were happening whether I noticed them or not, but when I did notice them, they multiplied. Life was pushing me forward, challenging me to keep going, inviting me to find ways to understand the messages they communicated. I was patient with myself and allowed myself to sob and sink into despair anytime the moment hit me. But at the end of the day, when I had to document a miracle, life was calling me to get up and participate. Come back in and see what else it had to offer. This gave me the energy to stick to my routine which includes yoga, taking walks in nature, and prayer. Work keeps me grounded, too, and because it allows me to help people, getting back to work was inspiring for me. Losing two jobs due to the virus and turning down two others wasn’t easy, but I could see that what I was asking for wasn’t impossible. It would be just another miracle…and by July, it was.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I am still going through the grieving process, mainly because I hardly see my grandchildren now. Nothing is quite like the pain of losing someone you love and being severed or at least unable to keep a relationship with loved ones connected to that person. I still miss her and long to hear her voice, and still wish I could wrap her in my arms and feel her arms around me. But she left three beautiful children, and they remind me that life, her life, goes on. No one can ever replace her, but I have children and grands who need me, a whole, healthy, vibrant me. I am determined to stand in the space between what once was and what is now and be the bridge between those two places because our family will continue to stick together, hold each other up and move one another forward. The issues surrounding my grands is a situation that will require a miracle, and I’m ready for it!

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I gave myself permission to have bad days and didn’t force myself to be fake positive. That way, when I am feeling elated and blissful, it’s coming from a real place, not tainted by suppressed emotions. I also built rest into my routine. One whole week of rest from documenting miracles so that I could take inventory of all that happened and appreciate how far I had come. Then I dedicate one day a week to just focus on letting it all go. On this day, I enjoy the feeling of being with the people I love or being with myself. I make a habit of going out and enjoying nature, and I eat as clean as possible, so I have the energy and clarity to show up with enthusiasm.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My cousin and best friend, AC, called me often. He was the one who warned me about the first year being the hardest and broke down in detail what I could expect. Twelve years ago, he lost his wife when his son was a few months old. He came home to find her unconscious on the floor, his young son crawling around her. He had come through it and rebuilt his life, but he knew the pain would be horrific. He offered advice and guidance that was invaluable to me each time he called. He told me I would never get over it, I would just learn to live with it. And that makes more sense than believing one day I won’t have an ache in my heart for my Samara.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I learned so many things about life from my daughter’s fantastic example. She was an incredibly talented and forgiving person. She inspired everyone around her to take the best part of who she was and carry it with them, allow themselves to be changed for the better in her honor.

I always wanted to write a book about magic. Documenting my miracles kept me in tune with all the invisible work supporting and propelling me toward my purpose, to be a writer who really touches people. Despite all I lost, I gained a better understanding of how important it is to have a spiritual practice that nourishes you and feeds your faith. My book isn’t just about 2020. It’s about the miraculous things that happened in the world in what will go down in the history books as a truly horrible year. Through it all, I didn’t miss a day of miracles. They keep coming and opening to them will make anyone’s life an epic journey.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned I could trust myself and to listen to my heart and not judge what it told me. Any feeling or inclination I got I followed, to see what the emotion had to teach me. And each time I did, I was given a greater understanding of what the people and situations around me were offering. I originally intended to write the book about the first three months of the year, then the first six months. But as the year got more and more strange, and my miracles took me on so many twists and turns I could barely keep up, something said ‘keep going.’ I found myself dancing back and forth with this invisible power that actually gave me everything I asked for without me stressing or straining. I did my part, and it returned my efforts.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

First, give yourself permission to have bad days and don’t force yourself to be fake positive.Balance compassion for yourself with determination to get up and give every day your best. After their mother’s death, my grandchildren were told it was time to move on four months after her passing. It was up to me to make sure they knew it was okay to still be sad, hurt, and at times devastated by their loss. They were allowed to lay their little heads on my shoulder and get it all out. I also wanted them to remember the good times. I made each of them a book, telling them the story of their mother’s life, sharing photos she made with each of them, and including quotes about family, love, and loss. Every day doesn’t have to be smiles, laughter, and joy. Some days are sad and out of respect for my own feelings, those days were honored and treated with the reverence they deserved.

Second, have a spiritual practice that moves you to participate fully in your own evolution. Documenting miracles creates an exciting and fun way for me to end my day and encourages me to do or be somewhere worth writing about. I also practice Hatha and raw kundalini yoga, go for walks, dance, and use writing as a form of therapy. Even treating your work as a spiritual practice makes your time making money more productive and rewarding. In my first week at my new job, I achieved consecutive sales, the first in our class to close deals in their first week. Helping others brings me joy and contributing in a meaningful way reminds me that one person can make a difference.

Third, have a vision for your life that can weather any storm. Persist in pursuing a purpose that means something to you. I never wrote about my life before because I thought it wasn’t interesting or exciting. But I always wanted to share how wonderful life can be when you choose to love it unconditionally. Through my most devastating loss, a loss that far too many experienced in 2020, I saw how that vision, to share the beauty of everyday life despite going through the grief process, would be a great accomplishment and wonderful tribute to my daughter.

Fourth, take the sunshine and the rain and let both grow you. From the very beginning, I was forced to fight to be here. Even after I was adopted into a great family, I still had moments when I felt unloved and unwanted. It took me many years to heal from that belief, and it was not until I met my biological mother and learned my birth story that I found out the feeling wasn’t mine. I had inherited those emotions, passed along to me through epigenetics. Refusing to give up when I went through hard times taught me the importance of persisting even when there seem to be stronger reasons to throw in the towel. Persist until you find a reason to keep going. View your challenges as obstacles for you and not against you. Let the rain support your growth as much as the sun.

Fifth, listen to yourself without judgment. When your heart speaks, honor what it has to say. Follow your feelings into the truth that is being revealed to you. I was great at repressing my feelings, pushing them away, and forcing myself to keep going. And I was one step away from a heart attack or severe mental breakdown — I had time for neither. Being in quarantine allowed me to do the work. I could weep, rage, and go deep into despair, and no one was waiting for me to clock in and act like I was a normal person. I wanted to heal what I could and find peace with anything I could not.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I encourage everyone to track their miracles for ninety days. Take a day or two off when you need to, but commit to documenting one a day, for you, your family, or some cause you care about and watch what happens. The first time I did it, I met my biological family within three months after searching more than twenty years! I help others document their miracles, and the results have been phenomenal. I have letters from people who are using it, and they have experienced a complete shift in how they view their challenges. It’s one of the best gifts you can give yourself, and it costs nothing. Few things are as powerful as seeing your own life in a new light.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Oprah and tell her how impactful her example has been. Oprah helped an entire generation see the very thing I outlined here. Anything is possible for those who believe.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit my website: Serene Seas Books — The Eve in Us All: (serene-seas-books.com)

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you for using your platform to share stories about ordinary people. I enjoyed answering these questions and hope your readers take up the challenge to document their miracles. I appreciate the opportunity you’ve given me. It was a miracle to be chosen.