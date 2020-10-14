Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Serendipity

At the common crossroads of fate and meant to be, reflective thoughts meet courtesy of ‘The School of Greatness’ founder, author, Lewis Howes and ‘Forbes’ staff writer, Chloe Sorvino. The same can be said regarding motivational speaker, Jay Shetty. An individual’s single guide to prior and newfound experiences is deemed as relevant to that of […]

At the common crossroads of fate and meant to be, reflective thoughts meet courtesy of ‘The School of Greatness’ founder, author, Lewis Howes and ‘Forbes’ staff writer, Chloe Sorvino. The same can be said regarding motivational speaker, Jay Shetty.

An individual’s single guide to prior and newfound experiences is deemed as relevant to that of the past simultaneously acting as a back, rear view mirror. 

In order to move forward, memorably practical lessons learned highlight the poignantly gained use of productive, positive self activism. 

Exploration leads to the hope that endeavors are successfully embarked upon, often, actively testing the readily independent, promotable fluidity of goals.

Repetition is nothing short of an easily viewable sign appearing as the familiar recognition of flattery.

A map sensibly provides simple instructions to happily venture outside his or her own comfort zone, proving an infinitely important point. 

Education releases an advantageous opportunity to explain the involved reasoning, as if presenting a prediction’s clearly chosen hypothesis. 

Inspiration curates the style of motivation in the capable form of uniquely developed bonds convincingly created from the strongly functional purpose of within.

Realism perfectly equates an achievable balance due to the highly accurate simplicity shown produced in effective results. It’s yours.

The sense of a message plentifully echoes within the excited reverberation of an approached authenticity., quoted by Malanda Jean Claude.

https://link.medium.com/EAUHxeBgAab

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

