Serena Williams: Iconic Sports Stars Branding Strategy

#SerenaWilliams reminds us to prioritize joy, mindfulness and being present for friends and family in her #superbowl advertisement for #Michelob Ultra. The ad shows iconic sport brands #SerenaWilliams singing karaoke with friends to the hit song ‘Happy’. Also appearing in the ad is #PeytonManning and #AnthonyDavis. The light beer commercial was directed with the musical genius of #SpikeLee.

Brands spend millions to advertise during the #Superbowl. In 2021, the #KansasCityChiefs meet #TomBrady and the #TampaBayBuccaneers. Brady shares his positive mindset with other sports legends, such as Williams. This seems to be the theme of #Superbowl 2021, when the #KansasCityChiefs meet #TomBrady and the #TampaBayBuccaneers.

Michelob Ultra’s new Super Bowl commercial, “Happy.” shows Serena Williams and friends singing karaoke as they unwind. The ability to balance business, responsibilities and lifestyle while finding joy is an ingredient as important to brand success as grit, brand resilience and raw talent.

Brand Architect, Rachel Quilty at Jump the Q highlights that, “The human touch revealed in supporting sports and community events can have a positive impact and promote brand awareness at a fun manner with long term results. The customers buying journey requires between eleven to twenty touchpoints enabling them to transition through the know, like and trust purchasing pathway and ultimately convert to a connection with #brand growth potential.”

Williams who turned pro in 1995 has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, most by any player in the Open Era. Four-time Olympic gold medalist in singles and doubles. She and older sister Venus purchased a small ownership in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2009.

“The world knows me as someone who puts so much time and hard work into my game, and through it all, I’ve realized you have to find the joys that make the journey worth it.” Serena Williams

Rachel Quilty, The Brand Architect at Jump the Q attributes that, “The most successful brands while have an incredible work ethic, competitive spirit having fought hard to position their brands as number one in their field, yet understand the incredible value in rewarding themselves particularly after an intense period of overwhelming work commitments.”

Courtesy of Michelob Ultra

“Williams, for her part, is intense. The 23-time Grand Slam winner is also a beast in the investing space: Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, has invested in more than 50 start-ups founded by women and people of color over the past six years. She’s also the founder of direct-to-consumer clothing line S by Serena and owns stakes in the Miami Dolphins and UFC.”, this #ForbesWoman article acknowledges Williams personal brand success in building her brand empire.

Williams, like other celebrity brands have significant demands on their time. And recognize that to maintain their peak performance they must schedule done time, personal time and play dates, even karaoke ones as indicated in the Michelob Ultra’s new Super Bowl commercial.

The time, planning, preparation required to contribute to the Half time show equally requires an athlete’s fitness and determination. This became apparent while in Las Vegas during 2012 #SuperBowl Sunday when #Madonna’s half time show with 114 million viewers stopped the world. The release of her video MDNA simultaneously around the global racked up an iTunes #1 in 134 countries which revealed her marketing genius to leverage the massive marketing opportunity the sports event such as the Super Bowl creates for influencer brands, artists and sports stars alike.

#TheWeeknd will appear in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Viewers typically increase during the half time show so celebrity personal brands and sports stars are exposed to a larger audience than ever. In 2020 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira had about 103 million viewers. Past Super Bowl Sunday half time show celebrities were in 2019: #Maroon5, #TravisScott, #BigBoi, and in 2018: #JustinTimberlake.

Serena Williams has had a remarkable career and is a sustainable personal brand and success story.

Building your #personal brand requires dedication and disciple like #SerenawWilliams shows in her commitment to being the best in her field, and becoming recognised as a legendary sports star like #TomBrady in the 2021 #SuperBowl. Jump the Q’s complimentary Brand Journal [email protected] captures Williams’ branding game plan for success. Williams success in create a brand empire resulted from building strong foundations and adopting innovative personal branding strategies and principles like other sports stars including #TheRock , #TigerWoods and #EmmanuelAcho.

Article by RachelQuilty, The #BrandArchitect & Brand Media Commentator at @JumptheQ.

