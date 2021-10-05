Serena Hendrix of ‘Adam’s Package’: “Don’t worry about your age”

Don’t worry about your age- I’ve realized as time goes on and I experience more life I become a better actor.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Serena Hendrix.

Serena Hendrix grew up in Orange County, California where she was scouted for modeling walking down the street while still in high school. She graduated before pursuing modeling and her career quickly took off, landing her in New York City. While in New York, Serena completed her B.A. in Communications while modeling full time and working for brands including Lanvin, Marc Jacobs, Nina Ricci, Chloe, Rebecca Minkoff, Target, and many more.

While modeling Serena began booking national television commercials for clients including Apple, Samsung, Miller Lite, Dell, Michelob Ultra & Zillow among others. She has since appeared as a principal in over two dozen national commercials. Being on set sparked her interest in acting and she asked her commercial agent to send her out on film & television auditions. The first audition she was sent on she booked a small role on a popular HBO series.

Shortly after Serena found herself back in California & settled in Los Angeles. She landed a supporting role in her first film speaking both French & English in an indie feature that made it to numerous film festivals (St. Tropez Int’l, First Glance, Ft. Lauderdale Int’l & more) and that is what got the ball rolling in LA.

Serena is consistently working on her craft at The Clyde Bernardy Acting Studio. In her free time, she volunteers as a foster with local dog rescue organizations & is advanced in mat & reformer pilates. She is also an advanced-level cook and recently earned her M1 motorcycle license with hopes of purchasing a motorcycle soon.

Serena is currently pregnant with her first child due at the end of August and has continued to shoot for numerous clients while pregnant including Gap & Nike. She recently had a national commercial for Apple airing and is currently writing her first film which she intends on making her directorial debut.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in South Orange County, CA near the beach in a town called Dana Point. I grew up with one younger brother with who I’ve always been close. When I wasn’t in school or working my after-school job I was usually hanging out at the beach with friends or family. After high school, I went to college in Boston for one year and eventually ended up in NYC where I finished school while modeling full time. I lived in NYC for 7 years before moving to LA with my now-husband.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was scouted for modeling when I was a Junior in high school walking to my after-school job. I finished high school before I started doing some modeling which then led me to book numerous national tv commercials. At one point I moved to NYC where I lived for 7 years and decided I wanted to give film & tv a go. I bugged and bugged my commercial agent to send me out for something so I could see if I even liked it until she finally sent me out. It was my first theatrical audition for a small role on an HBO show & I booked it. That’s sort of how it all started.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had to touch Cindy Crawford’s face once while filming in New York. That was pretty wild (and nerve-wracking haha).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being asked on one of the first sets I worked on to “spike the lens” and never heard that term before, I wasn’t exactly sure what it meant. I took a guess (you look directly into the lens of the camera, which is rare in film & tv) and luckily my guess was right. But I still panic googled it on my phone as soon as I was off set to make sure haha. If it were now I would have just asked what that meant. It’s ok to not know and to ask, it’s how we learn things.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I am currently pregnant with my first baby and due at the end of this month so that’s my focus right now. I have done numerous maternity print shoots recently including for Gap & Nike which was exciting to get to work with such iconic brands while pregnant. I recently had a national commercial for Apple airing, and am working on finishing my first film script which I hope to also direct.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I would say have other interests and things you enjoy doing. That way all of your eggs aren’t in one basket and it sort of takes off some of the pressure.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The real world is a very diverse, interesting, amazing place and we need diversity when representing or replicating the “real world” through film & tv not only to have an accurate depiction but to also be inclusive of every culture.

People watch film & tv to escape the norms of their daily lives and to learn and experience something new. Diversity in these platforms helps do this in some small way by exposing huge groups of people to other cultures and traditions they may not ever get the chance to experience otherwise.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t worry about your age- I’ve realized as time goes on and I experience more life I become a better actor. Go to class! Athletes don’t show up to games without going to practice. The same applies to actors. When auditioning, if you ever find yourself blanking on your lines, or you’ve gone slightly off track, take a second to compose yourself and get back on track. This shows casting directors that you can quickly reset without panicking and asking to start over. Take a deep breath. It’s so simple but it helps me so much. Give yourself extra time when it comes to auditions. If I have an in-person audition I leave 20 min sooner than I actually need to. This way if I can’t find parking or it takes me a minute to find where I’m going I’m not stressed about being late which impacts my audition. Same goes for turning in self-tapes. I promise the one time you push it right to the deadline will be the time your wifi decides to go out, or it’ll take twice as long as normal to load your tapes. Save yourself (and your reps) the stress!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Do things you enjoy that aren’t related to acting or the entertainment industry. For me, I love cooking and am pretty good at it so when I’m feeling drained I love to zone out and cook a beautiful meal to enjoy with friends and family and that is what recharges me.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if every household picked one thing to do off a list of simple, inexpensive or free things that positively impact the environment, we would see huge positive change without every individual even having to do that much. For example- at our house we have a food composter in our backyard, we have a bucket under our kitchen sink that we use for water that we’ve washed veggies, etc with that we then use to water our plants, we have multiple reusable water bottles & never buy plastic bottled water, we use all-natural soaps & cleaning supplies, etc. If every household did even one of these things consistently it would help our environment greatly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family. I am lucky to have a supportive family that has always encouraged me to do what I love and follow my dreams. My husband is especially helpful (& patient). I can’t tell you how many trips we’ve canceled or changed last minute because I’ve booked a job or gotten a big callback. He’s also helped me with so many self-tape auditions and has never complained. I couldn’t do it without him.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s easier to regret doing something than regret not doing it and wishing you had. I try to remind myself of this if I’m feeling fearful or nervous about something.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have loved to do this with Anthony Bourdain. I love talking about all things food & travel and he seemed so personable, smart & fun. I feel like it would have been memorable, educational, and delicious. I appreciated how he highlighted “peasant food” and street food, of non-affluent cultures. He wasn’t afraid to speak out against racism while championing diversity & how later in his life was very vocal in advocating against sexual harassment. He just seemed like a vibrant, multi-layered person & I would have loved to have a sit down with him.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram is where I am the most active.

My handle is @serenanicolhendrix

and https://www.instagram.com/whatisadamspackage/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!