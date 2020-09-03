Contributor Log In/Sign Up
September

Who and What Do You Want to Become This Season?

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When I think of lifestyle, it evokes all areas of a person’s focus, not just what we buy or where we live.

When you think of your lifestyle today and how you are living it, are you getting a good feeling? Are you somewhat off? Or really far apart from the landscape you want to see?

Do you have a vision for your lifestyle?

If not, grab a piece of paper and write down your wishes in the following areas:

How you want to feel physically: How do you want to look, eat, exercise, feel in your body this welcoming, new season?

How you want to feel mentally: How do you feed yourself cognitively- are you mentally growing? Are you educating yourself on a daily basis? How good do you feel in your subject of interest whether that be finances, cooking, teaching or woodworking? What can you be researching, brainstorming, learning more about in the name of expanding your skills and your mind?

How you want to feel emotionally: Are you lonely? Who do you need more from, less from? Is your heart open or closed? How do you feed yourself emotionally?

How you want to feel spiritually: Do you feel connected to something greater? Do you feel afraid and anxious a lot of the time? If so, chances are you are lacking something spiritual within yourself. Is this an area you might want to explore, whatever that looks and feels like for you? Reflect on that, open your spirit and your energy field so that you feel connected, aligned, protected and closely held.

Cast the net wide. Dream as big as you can.

September is a month for setting goals, stepping into a new energy space, executing dreams and manifesting visions.

Caveat: Don’t share your ideas with those who you know deep down in your heart don’t see what you do. Protect your dreams, your imaginings, your hopes, your wishes. Gremlins love to get in there through other people who might poke holes in your visions, potentially throwing you off course.

You believing is enough. Your intentions are the seeds.

“Whatever your mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” ~Napoleon Hill.

Move forward this month in faith, in trust, in true authentic power of knowing you are aligned with what you say you want- this is what brings peace.

If you haven’t gotten a wake-up call by now to live and love fully, what on earth are you waiting for?

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the Nautilus award winning book,”Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her weekly blog offering strategies to better your life, subscribe atwww.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

