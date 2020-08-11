Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Separating Again from My Ex-Husband

How Will We Learn To Be Divorced Again?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

We have been living together for 144 days.

One hundred.  Forty Four.

1-4-4.

21 Weeks.

5 Months.

Almost half a year.

That’s how many days, weeks and months I have been living with my ex-husband, his wife and our children.  When we separate this week it will be 146 days of being all together.  I don’t know how to divorce again.  What will that look like?  How will it be for the kids?  How will it be for us?  

When we left NYC in Mid-March we thought it would be for a few weeks.  We have moved three times together.   Each time our plans were up in our temporary homes, we worked hard to find our next spot together.  We discussed what was best for the kids first and then made it work for all of us.  Each time, we decided to stay away from our apartments in NYC but to create a home together during the pandemic. 

We left with no discussions about how it would work.  We just made it work.  We alternated cooking nights.  We cleaned together.  We worked out together.  We ate together.  We collaborated on distance learning together.  We hiked together.  We biked together.  We dined out together.  We drank together.  We socialized and laughed together.

We also disagreed plenty.  We also fought.  We were reminded why we divorced.  We were reminded of what we didn’t, and still don’t, like in each other. We differ In parenting styles, in decision making,  with monetary issues and how we live life. But we worked through it all together every day, every week and every month.  We became better co-parents together. 

Albert and her boys

Recently, I had to say to my kids, “You do remember that we’re all divorced, right!?” I said it after a hard day when they were talking about missing their friends.  I said it after they were frustrated with what’s going on in the world and taking it out on me.  I said it to them after I reacted by saying, “Do you think I would choose to live with your dad and his wife for this long”.  Then I felt badly and had to remind them that we are divorced.  I reminded them that I now “love” their dad and his wife after living together.  I reminded them that we are all doing this for them;  but that we are divorced and my ex and his wife would not be the people in my “pod” or bubble given the choice.  I reminded them that this experience has brought us all together and I wouldn’t change it.   I shared that I am excited for our future together as a blended family when we go back to our lives in NYC.  

Blended Famiy and Business Partner at TheMOMS.com Melissa Gerstein & Family

We brought others into our bubble.  My business partner and her family thankfully joined us.  It took away the loneliness I had felt although may have been hard for my ex and his wife.  My kids had their friends who are family.  Their step-sisters made new friends who are now their family too.   Another family also joined us.  We created something really special and unique.  We were safe, healthy and completely blended in our own little world filled with kids and people.

But how will we all separate?  We have not only been living with our exes but we have been four parents doing it all together.   How will we go back to sharing the kids in different homes? How will the kids respond to yet another transition.  How will the kids be without all four who have been in their daily lives for all of this time?  

How will we learn to be divorced again?

Denise Albert, Co-Founder at The MOMS & Mamarazzi

Denise Albert is an award-winning journalist, television producer and Co-Founder of The MOMS (TheMOMS.com‬) and Mamarazzi Celebrity Events.  She is a Journalist, Cancer Survivor and Activist.  Denise is a Former Producer at Good Morning America, and Former President and Executive Producer at David Blaine Productions.   She was the Co-Host of MOMS & The City on NBC's Digital Television Platform and Co-Host of The MOMS on SiriusXM Radio and Mamarazzi on People.com. The MOMS created the first ever mom-focused town hall series called Mamarazzi. The ever-popular Mamarazzi® events give influential moms and media access to celebrities in a town-hall discussion while partnering with top consumer brands.  Mamarazzi guests have included Emmy and Oscar winners, Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman and Goldie Hawn.  To date she has executed over 300 Mamarazzi events.

 

Albert is also an Advocate for Breast Cancer and has shared her story on People.com and had an on-going series at GoodHousekeeping.com.  Denise speaks at Medical Conferences, Charity Events and other organizations on a variety of topics about her journey including alongside Mariano Rivera as keynote for his recent charity event.

 

When Denise was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in December, 2015, she felt lucky to be diagnosed early after she found a lump just months after a mammography (she had received a letter saying it was normal but didn't read further to see that it said she had dense breasts and may want further testing).  She had a lumpectomy in January and was fortunate enough to share her story on People.com‬.  Denise used social media and her platforms with The MOMS along with an ongoing series at GoodHousekeeping.com‬ to continue to write about her journey.  ‬‬‬‬‬‬

 

Denise's video with the TSA after a horrific experience at LAX went viral and Denise is using that to educate others on the best ways to travel with illness.  Denise is in touch with hundreds of patients and families across the country and believes this answers the "why me?" and is passionate about raising awareness for Breast Cancer and helping others.

 

 The MOMS created, produced and hosted, Strut, The Fashionable Mom Show that presented three times at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.  Denise contributed to The Hufﬁngton Post Parents and The Hufﬁngton Post Divorce, where she wrote a series called, "Divorce Diaries". Denise previously served as a feature reporter for NBA-TV and a producer at Inside Edition.  Denise is a better mom because she works and a better worker because she’s a mom. She lives in NYC with her two boys, Jaron and Jaylan.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Why Oprah May Be Upset With Me…

by Denise Albert
Albert in temporary new country life.
Community//

Who Will I Become When Life Begins Again?

by Denise Albert
Community//

Will My Ex Let Me Go On A Socially Distanced Date?

by Denise Albert

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.