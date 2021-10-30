Sensory and Song: Gica Petrescu 🇷🇴

In the currents times of music, very rarely do you hear others moving in the way of the sensory. It’s very rare. Taste. Hear. Smell. Touch/Feel. See. Yes. It’s very rare for a composer, songwriter, artist, or musician to intimately craft this into song. However, should they do so with a masterful taste, they have achieved a great thing when immersing sensory imagery into music’s domain.

Piatra. Piatra. Stone. Stone. When you reflect upon waters, you also think about stone. You can think about the flowers, within the waters. Nothing is ever separated from the other. Furthermore, there are also ways of floating into the wellness of water’s sound.

We are still within the mystique of Romanian soil. And, we hear the sound of the violin. The rhythm is fast-paced, and it embodies the sound of rushing waves; ever excited in reaching their next destination. This is the elegance of their nurture. Over and over, the rushing of the water’s increases with the pacing of the violin. There is nothing left to say, but to, go with the flow. The sacred waters rush through the rocks. They water themselves over the rocks. The stones become softened through the tender nourishment of the water’s edge. The ability to nourish the Earth further excites the waters. They become still and ready in the comforts of a loving treasure.

Oh, ooof

Green leaf, wide leaf

Stone, stone, stone

Sade half in the water

The horse treads it and cracks

My heart is very patient

Patient heart and is silent

Like the Earth that treads it

Already, there is a sound. There is sight. The silent sound of a heartbeat compels an individual to pull in, even closer.

And, again green anise,

Raised chick from sleep

Until the overflow of dawn

With such pleasantries of sensory imagery, being initiated by the violin, one desires to know the story behind the sounds. You can tell this legendary singer has permitted himself to absorb those parts of the land-his homeland of a Romanian paradise.

Piatra, Piatra! The stoned are talking. Soften them louder, through a healing, flow.

Gica Petrescu