Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sensibility and Positivity

Have you ever felt so angry and annoyed at someone that you can’t help but leave them an incredibly scathing message criticizing some aspect of their behavior? I think I can confidently say that most people have felt this way at one point or the other. It’s common sense after all— negative inputs can create […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have you ever felt so angry and annoyed at someone that you can’t help but leave them an incredibly scathing message criticizing some aspect of their behavior? I think I can confidently say that most people have felt this way at one point or the other. It’s common sense after allnegative inputs can create negative outcomes and the reverse holds true. Given this, it’s only human to feel some annoyance and frustration at the offending party.

When this happens, you may feel extremely tempted to write a nasty or scathing letter to the object of your frustrations, condemning them for whatever they did wrong. Sometimes doing this can be cathartic, and as long as nobody other than the author reads the message, all should be okay. But the problem arises when, consumed by anger and driven by negative emotion, you decide to send the letter to the offender in question.

As tempting as it may seem, doing this can cause several problems which can be found using the great power of common sense.

First and foremost, by doing this, know that you will be making an enemy of this person. Do you want that? Think carefully about what doing this may mean for you in the future. If this person may become someone whose approval you may want or need in the future, do you want to really burn that bridge? There are all kinds of consequences that such an action may bestow upon you, and so my advice, using common sense, is this: Turn the tables and spread positivity to everyone you encounter. It doesn’t cost a thing and has been proven to significantly improve mental well-being.

The Mayo Clinic article has an excellent approach to inject positivity into your life. Remember, the goal is to prioritize yourself! This way, you will be able to channel your negative feelings in a productive way, and also keep your relationships safe from the destructive potential of acting upon your negative feelings. Stay sensible and stay positive!

    Janya Bhaskar, Thrive on Campus Student Contributor

    Janya Bhaskar is a Thrive on Campus Student Contributor. She recently published her debut novel,  The Fall Of A God: Descend Into Chaos, that explores a dystopian world and mental breakdowns. She is a junior at Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California. She enjoys reading about advances in biological research and space, and in her free time enjoys reading, writing and dreaming of her next Scuba adventure.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Tara Moore/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    The Key to Dealing With Negative Emotions Positively

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    7 Strategies for Climbing Out of the Rumination Rabbit Hole

    by Dr. Colleen Georges
    Community//

    ADVICE ON COOPERATIVE CO-PARENTING DURING & AFTER AN ACRIMONIOUS DIVORCE:

    by Vicki Shemin, J.D., LICSW, ACSW

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.