Sensei Dave Armstrong: “Mattress is everything!”

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Sensei Dave Armstrong.

Sensei Dave Armstrong is a published Author, Motivational Speaker, Life Coach, at-risk youth expert, 24-year US Air Force Veteran, and the owner of Unlimited Potential Network Academy (https://upna.net), who has a deep passion to help people live life to their unlimited potential. Dave grew up as a product of a broken family, in and out of foster care and youth correction facilities only to lose his only family, his mother when he was only 13 years old. After overcoming all of these obstacles in life and defying his destiny, he decided served humanity by dedicating the last 20+ years towards helping people better their lives and to truly optimize their unlimited potential.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thank you for the opportunity, I am deeply passionate to help people and see everyone truly happy, and doing things that they enjoy in life. As part of this journey I’ve realized that many of the things we do, on a daily basis aren’t planned out or thought through; we often just have habits that may not lead us to our full potential or optimal state of being. But, I certainly wasn’t always concerned with human optimization in life. I grew up poor…like government cheese type of poor, in the “hood” and even as a young adult with two young children I struggled to find my true happiness in life. But, as I started to have the intrinsic drive to become better and better and to truly find my passions and happiness I realized that it was actually possible to be truly happy in life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve seen so many people struggle to just get by in life, myself included, and it seemed as though it was “Groundhogs Day” again and again and again, the same “bad stuff” kept happening. And, on the other side of the coin, I have seen people that seemed to just CRUSH life, obtain their goals, they would almost always be happy, with drive and generosity towards others. This dichotomy led me to want to understand the “why.” So, with that, I studied and studied and applied and applied everything I had learned. And now, I can better help others start to build their self-confidence, self-efficacy, and worldview to unleash the best inside of themselves.

I’m extremely fortunate; I was able to find great mentors and to do the right things to lead me to “retirement” in Greece in my early 40s but, it wasn’t without seeking and implementing the right things at the right time. The knowledge and help are out there to be found…but, we have to seek it.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’m HUGE on human optimization…how can we optimize everything around us, our time, our mind, our health as well as our sleep. Besides pursuing my Psychology degree at the “ripe” age of 46, I love everything to do with true productivity and optimization. However, so many of us only focus on the tangible parts of optimization and we neglect the intangible part…sleep. When I work with my clients, one of the first things we talk about is sleep and how well-rested they are on a consistent basis. So many people just go to bed, without much thought about ensuring they are putting concerted effort into optimizing that aspect of their lives. I always tell my clients that we are only as good as our weakest link…so, if our sleep is at 80%, we can’t be more than 80% that day.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, “Why We Sleep”, by Dr. Matthew Walker. This book is just full of amazing science and food for thought but, the biggest thing that created that “ah-ha” moment for me was when Dr. Walker said, “From an evolutionary perspective, sleep is the most idiotic of all behaviors.” What he means by this is “sleep” should have been selected out of human beings through evolution….UNLESS it was absolutely vital to our existence.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Absolutely, “Defy Your Destiny”…we have absolutely ZERO agency over where we’re born, what skin completion we’re born with, who our parents are, rich, poor, middle class…so much is just left to chance. Some are born with everything and some are born into nothing. But, I truly believe we all can “Defy” our Destiny and become exactly who and what we’d like to become. The problem is it’s hard sometimes…I mean SUPER difficult, but it ABSOLUTELY is possible. This is exactly why I wake up in the morning…to; with my voice, my experience, and my knowledge…help others realize that they can become the ideal version of themselves with the ideal life they’d like to have.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Statistically, most people need between 7 to 9 hours of “quality” sleep per day and statistically, there’s no age delineation between young adults and seniors. Although, it is found that as we age we tend to have less quality sleep and that it may be more difficult to fall asleep. The big takeaway here is the word “quality.” A lot of us haven’t spent time thinking about sleep and optimizing or maximizing that portion of our lives.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Everyone is different and your body’s requirement (sleep chronotype) for quality sleep varies. Some people are “night owls” and some are “early birds.” Additionally, we all have a natural circadian rhythm that somewhat determines when we should feel tired and awaken. So, examining what time to go to bed and what time to wake up for our own chronotype and implementing that would be perfect, however, all of us don’t live in that perfect world. Most of us have jobs or obligations that dictate our sleep schedule. I would say the key here would be to take the time to shift around your sleep schedule and see how you feel.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Great question, I think it’s as simple as easy math. We all know that sleep matters and when you feel well-rested you are more functional, creative, thoughtful, and efficient throughout the day. Now, if your sleep quality is 80% wouldn’t one think that at maximum you’re only able to function at 80% through your day? Other amazing benefits of 6+ hrs or more of quality sleep are, better mental cognition, improved memory, lowered risk of heart attack and lowered overall stress level.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely, sleep is one of those things that many people overlook, we just do it. But, as I said, if we’re not optimizing our sleep then we’re not optimizing our lives. You only do it once! What do I mean, once you take sleep seriously and optimize your sleep it’s on autopilot after that. It’s really about taking the upfront effort in figuring out YOUR best seeping arrangements. Once you do I guarantee you’ll feel so much better and you’ll be able to tackle life in a happier way.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Well, I’ll put on my psychology hat now and say that there’s a psychological term for that…it’s called cognitive dissonance. Millions of us overeat, smoke, stay in bad relationships and lie, all while knowing it’s not good for us. Effort is another obstacle, sometimes when we don’t know exactly how much effort it’s going to take and the outcome the effort will yield, it’s a perceived risk vs. perceived reward situation. Lastly, we don’t know what we don’t know, there’s a lot of people that aren’t feeling 100% during the day, they’re cranky, they don’t remember things very well and come lunchtime they’re taking naps in their car in the parking lot of their jobs. But, they may not know what to do and how to do it. Removing any of these obstacles is actually quite easy, just try, hire someone, make a real commitment and effort to change, and examine yourself and your life. We all deserve to be the best and most ideal version of ourselves…it’s just going to take some upfront effort to get there.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I haven’t seen a lion wandering around my bedroom lately…haha. That’s such a relevant question. I mean, my wife’s grandmother is 96 years old and has lived through two major wars. I’m sure she didn’t sleep well while bombs were being dropped around town and the military going door to door. That said, our reality is our reality, so yesterday doesn’t really matter, it’s what we do today. Sure, there are a plethora of distractions around us if we let them be distractions. I’d much rather be able to control my screen time before bed or my bedroom room temperature before I go to sleep vs. worrying about being eaten by a lion or bombs dropping outside. We don’t have to make excuses for our own action or lack of action…right?

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

I’d like to offer 5 things that most everyone can do and if done, they will absolutely see an improvement in their sleep and their lives, guaranteed. If you prefer the video version here it is for your pleasure.

Mattress is everything! Your mattress should be replaced between 5 to 10 years or if it’s uncomfortable. You should feel relaxed and comfortable in your bed. Consider changing it out with a mattress that offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. That way you can invest a little more money and if it doesn’t fit your personal taste/body type you can switch it out. Pillows, I sleep holding a small pillow. I have no clue why but, it’s so comfortable. And I a BIG guy…it looks quite funny when I’m curled up, holding my little pillow. But, seriously your pillow is subjective and you have to examine what type of pillow fits you. Try different pillows out, size and firmness matters so much. Room temperature is a HUGE thing that is overlooked by a lot of people. Optimal room temperature should be between 60 and 67°F (15.6 and 19.4°C). Remember that you’ll want to adjust for sessions and when you add or remove different blankets/bedding. And, a little trick is if you have a programmable thermostat you can rise the temperature an hour or so before you get us so it’s not too cold when you hop out of bed. Dark like the Dark Knight, having your room dark, free of light can really help with the quality of sleep you’re going to have. Light has been found to disrupt your melatonin production during sleep and therefore interfering with the overall quality of sleep. It’s also good to stop the use of any light-emitting devices like cell phones and televisions 30 mins to an hr before you lay down to sleep. Plan…Plan…Plan! Plan your bedtime, have a routine surrounding your sleep. I for example, always shower and relax before I lay down, I also, make sure I review my to-do list and my next day’s schedule. This way my body is relaxed and my mind is as well. Take a look at the bonus suggestion in the video.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This really depends on the why as well as the frequency. If this is a regular occurrence and you’ve examined the why and have tried to “fix” it yourself, perhaps it’s time to see someone that can offer one-on-one professional help. However, if this is just an occasional thing I would say try meditate, or clear your mind, do some breath work and then get back to bed. It’s important to not do these things while laying down in bed. Go to a dimly lit room and sit, meditate, clear your mind, breath and get into a deeply relaxed state and then go back to bed. Most of us…myself included will have a few things steering around our heads and we just need to get them on paper or to know that they can be dealt with when we wake up and feel rested.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

This is a funny one to me for two reasons. I’ve lived overseas for a number of years and I’m actually retired in Greece now and, I’ve seen so many people in so many countries take a siesta/nap during the day and it’s part of their culture. My wife who is Greek, swears by taking a nap (nani in Greek) mid-day. I on the other hand don’t usually take, nor even want a nap. It’s VERY dependent on your personality and your need for a nap. But, I will say that studies have found that the optimal “cat-nap” is around 10 mins. This 10 min siesta can leave you feeling refreshed and back to your optimal state.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! Why, because I respect him tremendously and I love what he stands for. I wake up every day thinking how can I make the world a better place, how can I impact even one person in a positive way, how can I bestow all of my experience, knowledge, and desire to others to make their lives a little better. And, I believe that Dwayne Johnson does the same every single day.

Funny story about “The Rock”…I recently finished my autobiography and I selected several celebrities that I admire for their character and sent them (their agent or manager) a signed copy of the book along with a little note and postcard from Greece. Dwayne’s agent is the only one that has responded back to me so far. So, we’ll see if I’ll be having that lunch with him soon.

