Selwa Berbawy Hamati: “Choose your friends wisely”

Choose your friends wisely — especially your inner circle. Hang out with like-minded people; people that “get” you and cheer you on as you pursue your dreams.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Selwa Berbawy Hamati.

Selwa is the author of Real Resilience — How to Thrive in the New Normal, Ant Trails and Butterflies Dreams (children’s book), and Once Upon a Recession. She also co-authored 7 Keys to Freedom and 10 Powerful Women. It is her passion to help as many people as possible achieve their goals and dreams in order to live a life full of joy, abundance, and great influence.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in a single-parent home, when that was NOT acceptable and in a very judgmental environment, I was often sad as a little girl. I remember how other people’s moods and opinions deeply affected me. I was happy when they were happy and when they were nice to me; as soon as that changed, my whole mood changed.

I didn’t know how to be happy inside no matter what was happening around me. I had no idea that happiness was a choice and that even when things around me seemed so bad and out of control, I could look within myself and find peace.

When I finally learned that amazing truth, I wanted to share it with the world.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A Real Estate Trainer and Business Coach got me going. I had just gotten my Real Estate License and attended one of the trainings at the Realtors’ Association. I kept going up to her during breaks and asking questions — I wanted to know how she did what she did so I could follow in her footsteps. After a few of these questions, she invited me to attend a group coaching program that she had just started; the rest is history.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

That person is the Coach I mentioned. After finishing her coaching program, she told me that she believed I had gotten the most out of the program and that I could do great things with the knowledge I gained and my background. Along with Kitty, I had one-on-one coaching sessions with another life coach. Their belief in me gave me the confidence to change my course and follow my new path, a path that would ultimately change my whole life in the most amazing way.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I got in my car one day on my way to a coaching session. I was frustrated because I was running a bit late and missed my exit. Flustered, I took the next exit while speeding. My HOT coffee spilled all over my mostly white outfit. Angry and almost in tears, I called my coach to reschedule. He calmly reminded me to take a moment to breathe, gather my thoughts, focus, and keep going to my appointment. He said he didn’t care if I had coffee all over my clothes, but that this would be the perfect day for my coaching session.

I DID learn a lot that day. It’s the little things — like simply breathing and being in the moment — that really matter in life. Simply BEING is the simplest yet hardest lesson I have learned, and it is the most rewarding.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on a series of children’s books. With these books, I hope to reach children with the message I finally received and understood much later in life. My wish is to help children avoid at least some of the mistakes I made that cost me dearly. Having said that, no price is too high for the lessons I learned. Life lessons are priceless!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Faith

Growing up without the support of a father — financially or emotionally, my mom had to be everything to her four children. A single mother in the Middle East, and back in the 1960s. Well, it was tough. I was very little, but I do recall so many miracles. I remember Mom having an empty purse, literally; not a penny in it! And “out of the blue” money would show up in our mailbox or someone would drop off an envelope that had just what we needed to carry us through until mom got paid again. Keep in mind that as a female she got paid a lot less than a man would. My mom’s faith and courage set a great example for me and my brothers. I am forever grateful for how she showed us God’s love and providence in action.

2. Tenacity

Along with my childhood experiences, I have learned repeatedly how staying the course is the only way to get anywhere in life. This doesn’t mean being stubborn; it means knowing where you want to go and keeping your eyes on the goal. Life may throw some curve balls at you, but you figure out a way, learn, adjust, and keep going. When I resist hardships in my life, they get harder! Learning to let go and keep going — now that’s an oxymoron! Worth pondering and living that way.

3. Love

Love conquers all. Sure! You’ve heard that before. This is not just a cliché. Learning how to love myself was one of the hardest lessons for me; and I’m still working on it. I always put other people before myself, believing that this is the “Christian” way to be. We often forget that in order to truly love others, we must love ourselves. I would often get frustrated and bitter when I gave so much of myself and got taken for granted. That is not healthy! Having clear boundaries is essential. Loving oneself is not being self-absorbed. When your cup is full, it’s easier to give to others, AND you have more to give.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I sought joy for most of my life; I thought it was out there somewhere and I had to look for it in better friends and circumstances. Perhaps even in my knight in shining armor — now HE would turn my sad and lowly life into something wonderful. If only… Well, I found out the hard way that this is never a good plan.

My “authority” comes from my own life experience. Nothing better than learning something firsthand. The journey is amazing with its ups and downs, twists and turns, darkness and lightness — all of it is what makes life worth living. Having lived and still living it, is what makes me an authority on this topic.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The media’s negative news, self-entitlement, expectations, individuality, etc., etc. … These are just a few of the reasons why we seem to be lagging on the happiness thermometer. We are the richest country in the world yet we have a low rating when it comes to happiness. What does that say? Money can’t buy you happiness, which is a common cliché, but we always look to the next best thing … then we’ll be happy, and so on.

I have an emigrant friend. He has achieved the so-called American dream, and yet he is deeply unhappy. His wife, his children, his house, his many cars, all those material things haven’t filled the emptiness in his heart. We simply don’t teach people how to manage their emotions by looking inward more often. We don’t learn it in school. Most of us don’t learn it at home either. My friend thought if I just upgrade my house … if I just (fill in the blank). We have to start educating people that joy, contentment, peace, happiness are an inside job. Maybe if my friend had been taught from an early age how to understand and train his mind, and how to set his priorities, he wouldn’t have gone down a path that ultimately made him miserable. In America we spend too much time pushing external things as the solution to our problems vs. handling the internal issues that keep us from finding what we truly need to have a life full of love and joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Seeking pleasure is NOT the way to find joy. When we look for outside sources to make us happy, we inevitably will remain sad — even miserable, because what we seek only lasts momentarily and when whatever it is we’re doing is done, we are right back to where we were. True joy is only found when we look inward; when we spend time getting to know our authentic self. What we need to do is seek fulfillment by following our dreams, our passions, our purpose in life.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

They get so locked into negativity and fall in the proverbial rabbit hole; it can be hard to climb back out. Once you get stuck in the negative trap and go deeper and deeper, it becomes a rough challenge to turn it around. If you find yourself falling into this hole, stop, take pause, and then think happy thoughts (it sounds so “Disney,” but it’s true). Thinking happy thoughts can be just as positive and affirming as negative thoughts can be destructive and painful. Mind is such a fascinating thing; stand guard and watch what you allow to grow there.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Know who you are. Be authentic; it’s the least you can do for yourself. Own your truth. It takes courage to not conform. Commit to your journey. Can’t quit when things get tough. Take time to have fun! Work hard and play hard. Be in the moment — when you’re working, work; when you’re playing, play. It’s simple, don’t complicate it. Watch your thoughts. What you think about comes about. Choose your friends wisely — especially your inner circle. Hang out with like-minded people; people that “get” you and cheer you on as you pursue your dreams.

I have recently picked up my guitar again. It had been so long since I played it, I’m having to learn all over again; but I’m enjoying it! As I pay attention to “me” again, I am refueling and enjoying life. Living with more Joie De Vivre is not difficult IF we learn to focus on the simple pleasures of life. Being grateful for being alive, for example, can give you a whole new perspective on life.

Notice that I said, “picked up my guitar again”. No one is immune to distractions. We all get off track sometimes. Therefore, it is SO important to be aware; to live on purpose. When you feel you’ve lost your way, stop, reposition, and then get going again.

I know it’s hard to be grateful sometimes, especially when the stresses of life seem to be caving in on us. However, if we are aware and living in the moment, we can refocus on the simple blessings surrounding us and let go of the things we cannot control. The bottom line is this: it is up to you to find something to be grateful for. Others can help, but it is up to YOU to take action.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

There is a good rule when people are going through difficult times. Give them a little time to throw themselves a pity party, but don’t let them wallow. Redirect them and uplift them by reminding them they are amazing and can overcome anything. A friend’s son lost his job during the pandemic. He admitted he felt really depressed. He had been horribly sick, got well, and had just gotten cleared to go back to work only to be fired. His mother told him, it’s okay to be sad, but don’t hold onto it. Everything can literally change in a day. So, chin-up and just KNOW everything will be okay. Sometimes just being positive with someone can help guide them out of their sadness.

Faith plays a huge role here. If we can’t believe that things will change without seeing evidence of that in this moment, then we’re in trouble. Here is another reminder to take one moment at a time.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Teach people how to fish. Provide training and support to people who are searching for a better tomorrow. I dream about a community where people can work together and learn from each other until they are able to be independent and great contributors to society. They, in turn, can then help others to do the same.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Steve Kerr: I admire his coaching methods; the true team spirit he so graciously instills in his players. I also felt a special connection with him when I learned of his background — how he lost his father during the war in Lebanon. Being of Lebanese descent and having experienced the war there, I really want to connect with him and his family. I would also love to talk to members of his Warriors Team (Stephen, Clay, Draymond … would love to meet the team he coaches).

Prince Harry and Meghan: I have so much respect for Princess Diana and feel like Prince Harry is following in her footsteps. He and Meghan have followed their hearts — their passion to help — even though it cost them dearly. I am sure they’re not thrilled with all the family challenges and media coverage, gossip, etc. However, they continue to do what they believe is right for them to do.

…and a handful of other people I respect and admire. It’s so hard to pick just one!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.Real-Resilience.com

@SelwaBooks

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!