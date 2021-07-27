Selom Agbitor and Oliver Zak of Mad Rabbit Tattoo: “Know your numbers”

Know your numbers. No one wants to invest in a company with founders who does not know their numbers. You should know your profits, margins, revenue, cogs, and ad spend — and should be able to respond in a few seconds. I’ve never seen a company that does not know their numbers get a deal.

As a part of our series about the ‘5 Important Business Lessons I Learned While Being On The Shark Tank’ I had the pleasure of interviewing Selom Agbitor and Oliver Zak.

Selom Agbitor is a savvy entrepreneur who loves to solve problems and create solutions. Within Mad Rabbit Tattoo, Selom plays the role of an organizer and delegator by doing high-level analysis and planning related to e-commerce and advertising. Born in Ghana, Agbitor graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and has used his love of e-commerce and his ability to learn quickly to make Mad Rabbit Tattoo what it is today: a successful, sustainable, and consumer-driven company creating change.

Oliver Zak is an extremely passionate entrepreneur and loves to be involved in Mad Rabbit Tattoo’s day-to-day operations from new product development and strategic planning to ensure the business runs efficiently to meet the needs of the inked world. While he was a business student at Miami University, Oliver dove head-first into all types of opportunities including finance, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of the backstory about how you grew up?

Selom: After moving from Ghana to the U.S., I was always driven by the sacrifices my parents made for me and my family. Seeing their strong work ethic motivated me to work hard and create my own story.

Oliver: I grew up watching my father transition from a surgeon to an entrepreneur after an unfortunate life altering event. I was inspired early on by his drive to succeed no matter what the odds are and found myself pitching in entrepreneurship competitions in high school.

Can you share with us the story of the “aha moment” that gave you the idea to start your company?

Selom: We met in freshman year at Miami University, largely through Delta Sigma Pi, the university’s business fraternity and started working on Mad Rabbit Tattoo after trying our hand at another e-commerce startup selling women’s bathing suits.

Oliver: After getting my first tattoo, I recognized the need for a better tattoo healing solution. I was shocked that my tattoo artist recommended petroleum jelly as a healing salve, considering all the chemicals and synthetics involved. After late nights involving strategy sessions with Selom followed by rounds of testing and re-testing, Mad Rabbit Tattoo’s first product was born — a superior and all-natural balm to revolutionize the tattoo healing process.

We created Mad Rabbit Tattoo’s first batch of balm in a crockpot in our college kitchen using ingredients bought off Amazon. At Miami University, it was very much Selom and I skipping class to cook this balm, and we got our neighbors involved; they were helping us ship out packages. Some professors were our very first customers in some senses. It really took off from the start, which helped us solidify our theories about the need for this product.

My mom has years of the apothecary experience and she helped us come up with the original seven ingredient balm. We kept that product development mantra the same and like to keep it simple and all-natural. It’s been a great method for us, with no unnecessary ingredients and no chemicals. It just goes a surprisingly long way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It’s exciting to hear the many stories behind why people including our customers as well as the most famous athletes and celebrities in the world got their tattoo. The fact that people are openly willing to share their own intimate story with passion is truly incredible.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

In our initial stages of launching the company, we put on different hats and tried to do so much in one day. Since then, we’ve learned to not do it alone and to lean on people with different set of skills than us to help with the business and give us some breathing room. If you’re the marketing guy, find a finance guy who can help you understand your business and your budget. It makes all the difference!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re working on new products that we think our customers will really love in the coming months. Look out for a new tattoo balm scent in “Cocoa Vanilla”!

Additionally, we’re proud to make all Mad Rabbit Tattoo orders carbon neutral since Earth Day. We work with EcoCart to offset environmental impact on online orders and are supporting a specific initiative in Khum Longvek, Cambodia by providing water filters to local Cambodian families. With these locally made filters, families are no longer required to burn small fires to boil their water, which emits carbon dioxide into the surrounding area and atmosphere. This positive impact is two-fold. The first being a new resource that provides access to clean drinking water and the second being the reduction in carbon emissions. This helps preserve the local landscape and reduce the number of trees that must be cut to fuel these small fires.

The athlete world always fascinated us, and we wanted to explore how we can make a bigger impact in this community. We recently interviewed U.S. Women’s National Team’s goalkeeper, Ashlyn Harris, and U.S. Olympian Swimmer, Caeleb Dressel, on what their tattoos mean to them and how they’re protecting it under the sun with our newest product, Mad Rabbit Defend — Tattoo Sunscreen. To double down on our investment in the athlete world, we’re now a partner and the exclusive tattoo aftercare brand for select Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matches and Professional Fighters League (PFL). For PFL, we’re honored to have Anthony Pettis as our official spokesperson.

Ok, thank you for all that. Let’s now move to the main part of our interview. Many of us have no idea about the backend process of how to apply and get accepted to be on the Shark Tank. Can you tell us the story about how you applied and got accepted. What “hoops” did you have to go through to get there? How did it feel to be accepted?

Selom: After spotting the application for Shark Tank on an Instagram ad, we decided to shoot our shot and applied in November/December 2019. I totally forgot that we applied to the show until we received a voicemail from Shark Tank in April. I thought it was a prank because we pranked Oliver the week prior.

I called the number back and it ended up being legit. Then came several months of paperwork, sending in practice pitches, meetings about displays, and getting approval from models and tattoo artists to showcase their art on the show.

Throughout every step of the process, we were told that you aren’t on Shark Tank until you’re on the carpet because you could be kicked out of the show at any moment, so we were very cautious. In late August, we received the go ahead to fly to Vegas for the shooting but needed to go through safety protocols due to covid. If one of us failed a covid test, we would be sent home.

We were put in isolation for several weeks and were required to take a covid test before and after landing in Vegas. Oliver and I stayed in separate hotel rooms for 10 days where the only human contact we had was room service. After we tested negative for the final round of covid tests, we were able to shoot on September 13th.

I’m sure the actual presentation was pretty nerve wracking. What did you do to calm and steel yourself to do such a great job on the show?

While we stayed in our hotel rooms in Vegas, we spent about 3 hours per day going over potential questions the Sharks might ask. We framed our practice questions after watching past episodes and referenced the type of questions the Sharks asked companies that closely resemble ours. Coming up with questions is one of the hardest parts to prepare because there are so many questions the Sharks can potentially ask whereas the intro pitch is the easiest part to practice.

So what was the outcome of your Shark Tank pitch. Were you pleased with the outcome?

Mark Cuban offered a $500,000 investment for 12% equity in Mad Rabbit Tattoo, which now values the company at nearly $4.2 million.

We were very pleased with the outcome of the pitch. We went in knowing which shark we wanted to ink a deal with, and we luckily got him. We also made a mental note of the amount of equity we would not give up, and luckily Mark Cuban did not go over that number.

What are your “5 Important Business Lessons I Learned While Being On The Shark Tank”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be Confident. The Sharks can see confidence. There’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. If you’re arrogant, it does not go well because 9 times out of 10, the Sharks are smarter than you and can make you look dumb on TV. Know your numbers. No one wants to invest in a company with founders who does not know their numbers. You should know your profits, margins, revenue, cogs, and ad spend — and should be able to respond in a few seconds. I’ve never seen a company that does not know their numbers get a deal. Make sure you show respect to the sharks equally. You never know who you will end up with up. For example, we didn’t know our first offer would be from Mr. Wonderful. Do your research on each of the sharks. You should have a good idea of how each shark can help you and your business prior to the pitch. We knew Mark Cuban would be the best option for us as he’s the owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Don’t settle for anything less than what you’re worth. When you accept an offer, make sure it’s something you truly feel confident in and is necessary to help your company grow.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t try to do it alone. Starting a business solo drastically increases your chances of failure in the early days of launching a startup. Not only is it important to hire quality employees, but it might be more important that those employees are in the right roles. With a startup, roles are fluid, walls can be non-existent, and cross functionality is expected. The downside is that nobody is good at everything, and it is our job to place our people in the best positions to succeed. Creating jobs and growing our Mad Rabbit Tattoo family is one of the most exciting parts of our jobs as co-founders. The fact that we’ve been able to increase hires during the pandemic is an exciting accomplishment for us.

Time is money, and we must be smart in terms of how much time we are dedicating towards certain things. To help overcome this obstacle, we began using a calendar more frequently to manage our time more efficiently and help break down the tasks and goals we want to achieve. Being an entrepreneur is not as easy and glamorous as it looks. A lot of things may be uninteresting to some, but new challenges can bring opportunities to learn and grow.

The best advice we have ever given is to start learning about e-commerce. We’ve noticed a huge drop off in excitement in our friends as they go from “I have an idea,” to understanding the learning curve to launch a business. You can expect to invest over 100 hours to learn e-commerce before you launch your first product — but it will be the best 100+ hours you’ve ever spent!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Inspire people to innovate and provide a solution to an underserved market. Conditions are always changing, and this can be good or bad for a business. When covid hit, many companies decided to stop or reduce ad spending, but we decided to at least double our ad spend, which was a big risk, but ended up paying off because it catapulted us into being the top brand in the tattoo aftercare space.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What’s dangerous is not to evolve” by Jeff Bezos. We wear a lot of different hats throughout the week and take on roles like fund raisers, c-suite operators, ad copy writers, product line developers, and more. We are always adapting and evolving based on lessons that we learned from every misstep we take.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Selom: I would love to meet Elon Musk, he’s an extraordinary person who is very intelligent and a genius innovator. He knows what he wants and how to get to it by ignoring all the noise and bullshit that might slow him down.

Oliver: Elon Musk — many entrepreneurs have a vision on how to bring value to themselves and their loved ones. Every couple of generations comes along a true innovator set on improving humanity. It’s entrepreneurs like Elon who move the needle for progress. He’s a true original that will carry us all forward if he succeeds in half of his ambitions.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!