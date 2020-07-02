Selling Through Trust: How COVID-19 Has Changed How We Sell

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of how we manage and run our small businesses. A month ago, you may have been cranking out calls, traveling to meet clients, running from one meeting to the next, and shaking hands without immediately applying half a tub of hand sanitizer.

Now? We’re looking at a whole new frontier of possibilities and speculation. Over the past month or so I have seen an increase in clients asking how they can effectively adapt their existing strategy to sell during a pandemic and struggling economy. With only 38% of people believing that companies put people before profit, the best advice I have is to sell trust first, products second.

Trust is the cornerstone on which all lasting sales relationships are built. Would you buy anything from a person you don’t trust? No? That’s what I thought. To form strong relationships and foster trust in your small business, consider following the tips below.

Empathize Both Internally and Externally

By that, I mean empathize with both the outside world and your team, vendors, and suppliers. We are all facing dramatic change that we have never experienced before. Without a doubt, there is a whole new world out there that needs a great big hug.

Communicate with your people and ask, “How can I help?” Be sure to let your customers, teams, and partners know your plans for safety and financial stability. Let your clients know you are thinking about them and taking every proactive measure possible. When you work on the customer experience, your revenue will follow.

Realize It’s Not a Price Game Anymore

The #1 thing you can sell right now is trust. People are tired of exaggerated or misleading news and information. If you and your business maintain a trustworthy brand and reputation, the business will follow.

Be sure to do what you promise and do it well. Give your buyers clear expectations for how you operate.

Additionally, know more about the companies you are selling too than ever before. Are they profitable? Did they furlough their people or take the PPP money? What is their unique value proposition? How have they adapted?

Research Your Customer Base

The pandemic has changed a lot and the current needs of your customers has likely changed with it. So, interact with your customers. Dig deep into their current needs, but don’t be irritating about it. Ask how they are doing and if there is anything you can do to make their experience a better one.

In a post-pandemic era, small businesses who don’t work on building trust are missing out on a powerful differentiator. Trust is (and has been!) a major part of the sales equation, and it never gets old.

For more ideas on how you can captivate your customers and grow your business, consider joining me as a member of the Idea Coach Communities or connecting personally to zero in on exactly what your customer needs from your business.