Selfcare within your Relationships…

Rarely do we go into relationships thinking of Selfcare. Often times giving is second nature.

Here’s how to monitor your selfcare radar within your relationships.

  1. Is there a healthy emotional exchange? Feelings of inspiration – not drain. Keep in mind- relationships go through different seasons. Overall- your daily take away shouldn’t feel overwhelming.
  2. Matching efforts- are you making all of the effort to move the relationship forward?
  3. Health check- shared values in lifestyle and overall well being.
  4. Personal and Professional boundaries- check alignment.
  5. Communication. A great relationship welcomes communication. Agreement is everything.

Lastly,

How you value and love yourself determines the type of relationship you allow yourself to exist in. Coping with the reality of Covid around the world, we are certainly more reflective with our interactions, going and coming.

*Go for walks

*Treat yourself

*Nurture healthy self esteem and confidence

Enjoy the beauty of Your Relationships! Be Inspired.

Jestacia

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
