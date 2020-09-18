Selfcare to recharge yourself

Self care is the most untouchable one for every human being. Every one just running to lead a good life, earn money, taking care of children, taking care of our partner, cooking, cleaning, so many things… But we never spend for ourselves, because we don’t have time. Its not like that my dear friends we should spend time for ourselves. Self care is both caring for your soul as well as body. For soul we can do yoga or meditation if not simply go and sleep. Because sleeping is the best medicine that cures so many things. Keeping calm, listen to music makes your soul happy and peace. Caring for your body… give proper nutrition to your body. Eat right foods, nutritious foods. Do exercises, work out for few minutes everyday. More than give rest to your body. Refresh yourself in spa, hot water shower, massage, facials anything you like. Just take a break and get your power back. Selfcare is simply recharging yourself a short, break before the gear change. You can plan for daily, weekly, monthly depends on your schedule. Self care is not selfish it a must, just do it.

Almost everything will work again if you un plug it for few minutes, including you – Anne Lamott