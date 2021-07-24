Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Selfcare Strategies. Coping with Emotional Trauma and Triggers of A Pandemic…

Yes, the world is ready to move on...but remember pace, patience, and perseverance.

Just a few months ago we were excited to jump “out” into summer- with the worst behind us. So we thought.

Like never before, we’ve learned that life is truly about CHOICES. Health & Well Being – Comfort /Discomfort.

No matter your views… it’s what we do NEXT that counts.

What messages are we sending to the next generation? Clean Air? Respect for one another, and so on.

Simplicities of LIFE…

Inhale / Exhale- never take breathing for granted. Reset Your Mind, Your Heart and Soul.

Grab your journal… Let’s begin.

In a posture of humility and love- start with Child’s Pose (for my Yogies), or -a kneeled prayer position works fine.

Take deep breaths- 3 to 5 seconds, repeat until your mind clears. The more stressed you are, the more time you may need. it’s ok. Baby steps.

Ask yourself…

What’s next? What do you want to accomplish? What do you feel currently in your body? How do you plan to address that issue, or concern? Listen to your BODY. This should be a regular practice.

Surround yourself with positive support. Scan your circle. Make sure- it is a healthy place to land…

A SAFE space emotionally.

Lastly,

Mindfulness…
Sip- your favorite organic tea, or water. Slowly feel the sensation as you swallow. Give thanks, and gratitude in the moment that ALL is well.

Celebrate Yourself! You did it.

Repeat as needed.

Jestacia Lanette

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
