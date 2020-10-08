Self-motivation means stay motivated due to one’s own interest. Further, it is a process of reinforcing one to take action in order to achieve the desired goal. In the simplest form, motivation is a kind of force that drives you to do things. Understanding and developing your self-motivation can help you to take control of […]
Self-motivation means stay motivated due to one’s own interest. Further, it is a process of reinforcing one to take action in order to achieve the desired goal. In the simplest form, motivation is a kind of force that drives you to do things. Understanding and developing your self-motivation can help you to take control of many other aspects of life. One such example can be taken from a clothing point of view as wearing celebrity suits or smart cloths can enhance your confidence which eventually results in being self-motivated.
There are two types of motivation
Intrinsic: To perform the task for having fun, being an interested and personal challenge. It can be attained by curiosity which motivates you to learn and explore the environment
Extrinsic: To achieve the goal for sort of some external reward, in form of money, power, and good marks or grades.
Tips to Get Back on Track and Regain self Motivation
The self-motivation brings you closer to your goal; it shows clear ideas and also let you know what you are working for. In other words, your desire to change life will become clearer.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
