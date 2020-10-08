Self-motivation means stay motivated due to one’s own interest. Further, it is a process of reinforcing one to take action in order to achieve the desired goal. In the simplest form, motivation is a kind of force that drives you to do things. Understanding and developing your self-motivation can help you to take control of many other aspects of life. One such example can be taken from a clothing point of view as wearing celebrity suits or smart cloths can enhance your confidence which eventually results in being self-motivated.

There are two types of motivation

Intrinsic: To perform the task for having fun, being an interested and personal challenge. It can be attained by curiosity which motivates you to learn and explore the environment

Extrinsic: To achieve the goal for sort of some external reward, in form of money, power, and good marks or grades.

Tips to Get Back on Track and Regain self Motivation

The self-motivation brings you closer to your goal; it shows clear ideas and also let you know what you are working for. In other words, your desire to change life will become clearer.

Evaluate your Motivation: The first step to do is to identify the objective and strength towards your goal. I discovered that without a burning desire to attain the target your motivation wane at some point and your subconscious mind turns its attention to more exciting desire. So firstly we have to evaluate our aim for motivation.

Create an Action Plan: Once you set your target and truly want to achieve it than you have to create an action plan means lineup the thing according to the priority, it makes clear that what should really be required to achieve the goal. You can also set how many hours it would take each day or week takes.

Track you progress: To motivate yourself we have to track our progress, when we see some growth towards target eventually we start working hard to achieve it. Besides this you can also share your ideas and help friends to get motivated, seeing others to do well will ultimately motivate you to do the same or better than him.