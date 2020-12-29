Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self-Management Instead of Time Management

Time management is one of the most common skills that people point to when asked about their strengths. Whether applying to college, interviewing for jobs, or completing a performance review, people are conditioned to believe that there is a proper way to manage time in order to be desired and successful. However, time is actually […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Time management is one of the most common skills that people point to when asked about their strengths. Whether applying to college, interviewing for jobs, or completing a performance review, people are conditioned to believe that there is a proper way to manage time in order to be desired and successful. However, time is actually not in any one’s control. In fact, a better skill to boast is that of self-management.

Self-management is the ability to more efficiently use the same 24 hour 7 day chunks of arbitrary time that modern progressive societies have sectioned time into for every single person. Management of time is therefore impossible. Management of one’s actions, decisions, and priorities within a given period of time is both possible and guaranteed to increase success.

Self-management begins with a shift in perspective. Individuals must carefully observe their objectives, the amount of time set aside to achieve them, the resources available to make them happen, and then honestly answer the question of whether or not the whole picture is realistic. If it is not, and people proceed anyways, they end up seen as poor managers of time. They either fail to meet deadlines, meet deadlines with poor quality work, or sacrifice too much in their personal lives in order to meet professional expectations.

On the flip side, success lies in adapting goals and having open conversations with supervisors, colleagues, friends, and family. Success lies in identifying one’s strengths and playing to them, and identifying challenges and either designing paths around them or sources the appropriate people and tools to overcome them. Success lies not in manipulating time, but rather in understanding oneself and one’s place in the world.

Self-management also involves identifying what is motivating. Accomplishing an easy task that one either hates or is completely bored by usually takes longer than a difficult task that one is passionate about. When bored or resentful, the mind wanders. Simple mistakes are easy to make and create a cycle of frustration and repair rather than proactive progress. Engaging in an enjoyable task breeds creative thinking, focus, and hard work.

When people stop and think about the process leading up to their most profound accomplishments, it is not management of time that gets them there. It is their mindsets going into the tasks, the tenacity and creativity that push them through the toughest parts, and the people and resources they call upon for support. It is the management of self within those periods of time that matters most.

Originally published on Carlos Osvaldo Cortez’s website.

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez Profile Picture

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Community College President and CEO at San Diego Continuing Education

    Carlos Osvaldo Cortez, Ph.D., has long studied the role taken by educators and administrators of color in shaping educational and welfare reform in the United States. He himself has taken such a role in San Diego. On a federal and policy level, he has worked with a number of legislative task forces, including his current service on the California League of Community College's Advisory Committee on Legislation and the Noncredit Coalition. On a more student-level focus, he is currently the president of San Diego Continuing Education, one of the four divisions of the SD Community College District. In this capacity, Dr. Carlos Osvaldo Cortez oversees more than 40 thousand students a year across seven campuses and over 200 off-site locations. He has dedicated his educational and administrative life to centering the underserved populations of San Diego and the surrounding areas.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    Emotional Intelligence (EI): Can the use of EI be a key Leadership Driver for Successful Future Change and Organizational Transformation Efforts?

    by Greg Roper, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Top Skills Mindful Leaders Need Now

    by Johanna Lyman
    Community//

    Aspects of Professional Development You Should Not Ignore

    by Kelly Hoggan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.