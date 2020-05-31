Self-Made Business Mogul, Bobby Castro, Transforms Entrepreneurs into Positive Thinkers

It takes more than a good business idea to achieve entrepreneurial success in this world. If you were to ask any reputable entrepreneur how they became successful, they would say that positive leadership is how a startup business transforms into a million-dollar empire.

Self-made business mogul Bobby Castro has been teaching this business philosophy to his students for many years now. In 2001, Castro invested $25,000 into his startup company “Bankers Healthcare Group.” Over the next 18 years, that initial investment helped him achieve a net worth of $300 million. He attributes his success to instilling a positive mental attitude in the people who work for him.

“A positive mental attitude inspires employees and teams to work harder and perform at their best level possible,” said Castro. “As productivity increases, the workplace becomes an environment which inspires high-level performances and unimaginable revenue returns.”

Positivity was the only way in which Castro could rise from his humble beginnings. As a child, his mother worked as a waitress to support the family. She was also a tenant in an apartment building, where she struggled to pay the rent to her landlord at the end of each month.

Castro saw firsthand how financially rewarding it was to own real estate versus being a tenant in a real estate property. When he was a teenager, Castro dropped out of high school in the ninth grade to help his mother out financially. He worked as a valet parker and waiter to help them make ends meet. Despite all of these hardships, he saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Real estate has always been in my DNA,” said Castro. “I saved up every penny I could to invest in my first single-family apartment building. Even though I made mistakes along the way, I never let those mistakes keep me down. I learned from my mistakes so that I would never make the same ones again. That kind of positivity allowed me to build a large portfolio of real estate assets.”

Castro’s apartment building portfolio has a net worth of over $300 million. He didn’t try to get rich quick like so many other real estate investors and entrepreneurs try to do. Instead, he made a small effort each day for many years to scale and grow his business with positive leadership. Now he tries to help others achieve the same thing in their businesses too.

“The market is full of opportunities right now,” said Castro. “But with all the negativity in communities around the country, people don’t have the drive to do anything about it. Part of what I do is to lift people out of their negative mindset and toward a more positive mindset. Then all the opportunities that are out there become much clearer to them.”

Castro has worked with entrepreneurs and business owners from all over the world. He stays committed to social responsibility and touching people’s lives in a positive and enlightening way. His accolades include the 2012 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and having his company, Bankers Healthcare Group, be included 13 times in the INC 500/5000 list.