Self-Love Affirmations and Why It is Perfectly Okay to Love Yourself

Self-love always comes to mind whenever we talk about affirmations. It is funny to think that we always refer to affirmations to show our love for ourselves. It makes sense because we need an affirmation to assure that we love ourselves. It boosts our confidence to hear something uplifting. Sometimes, all we need to hear from ourselves is a single sentence telling us that we are beautiful, worthy, and receive love from everyone.

However, there are times that we are always tired by our daily ordeals, people asking us to change to fit their narrative, and other factors, making us feel that we are inadequate and therefore usher negative energy into our lives. Self-love affirmations can help us change the energy to a positive one while making sure that we feel powerful with these words. These words have the power to release infinite amounts of joy and happiness to our lives only if we believe hard enough to make it happen.

We need words, phrases, and sentences that can be seeds sown in our life to make us feel healthy and at peace with our minds. With self-love affirmations, we are more willing to accept our flaws and live with them without any complaints. After all, self-love means accepting everything about us, the smooth and the rough ones included in the package.

This article will tell you everything you should know about self-love affirmations, how they work, how you can make some for your use, and the benefits you can get from believing and affirming these promises to yourself.

What are Self-Love Affirmations?

Simply put, self-love affirmations are affirmations filled with positive promises and claiming good energy about yourself. It can be especially hard if we feel that we are not enough, to begin with. These words will help you practice positivity about yourself, to begin with. If you think positively, you will not have any problems accepting everything and thinking that you deserve the loving and care you are claiming for yourself.

Self-love affirmations can also be a good start towards self-love in general. Each day, it can be hard to be positive because there will be people attacking your body image, your esteem, your worth in life, your beliefs, and so on. For those already having it tough as it is, it can be harder to repeat quotes that tell you you’re perfect. Having these words beside you every day and repeating them every morning in front of the mirror can boost your confidence and make you feel loved by the universe and the people around you.

Self-Love Affirmations are Powerful

However, you do not need to worry about having to repeat everything, and that’s it. There’s more to just that in self-love affirmations. When you read self-love affirmations to yourself, you have to believe in it, and repeating it will double the power it holds. Soon after, you will start feeling that everything is falling into place.

Eventually, people who were rude to you before will begin to respect you. More people will learn from you. More people share that you are inspiring their lives. Hearing those will make you more confident. Therefore, your self-love affirmations will hold so much power in your life that other people get that energy from you.

That shows how powerful these words can be. When used properly, success and opportunities will soon follow, and you have to be ready to accept all of them. However, remember that before you can love yourself, you must fix the relationship you have with yourself and forgive yourself for anything that you may still have problems with, such as your past issues, embarrassments, or anything that keeps you from being free to accept and love yourself.

It’s not easy, we know, but everything has to start from somewhere. When you learn to forgive and embrace yourself, all flaws and imperfections included, that’s where you will feel the steps toward complete self-love in your heart and mind. Those feelings would help you understand how you must love yourself in every way you can.

Self-Love is Never Bad

However, when people talk about loving themselves, most people would think that you are selfish. When a person talks about how they love themselves by believing in them, people treat them as selfish pigs. The lack of understanding and information about self-love makes people think that, maybe, they will be more likable if they show compassion by helping others first, them dealing with themselves after.

Remember that it is never a bad thing to love yourself because you must love yourself before loving everyone else. Again, you cannot give what you don’t have. Trust me, it’s okay to spoil yourself every now and then, because if not you, who will? The same goes for affirmations. It would be best to proclaim anything that can make you happy, grateful, unique, and comfortable with yourself. If you want to do an amazing job in your work or school, then claim that you will lead the pack. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Back then, it may sound selfish because you must care for others’ welfare before yours. The concept there is that they will return your concern to them when you need it. Nowadays, it’s not the case anymore. People are busier than back then. They have no time to check if others are eating well, sleeping well, or are still alive at the very least. Nowadays, true love comes from loving yourself first.

When you tell yourself that you accept who you are, what you are, and how you do, it will make you capable of loving others. You can have relationships that last. You can see the true beauty of love and how it works when you love yourself first. It is the key to making self-love affirmations work.

Self-love Affirmations: How to Do Them

Now that you know how self-love affirmations work let’s talk about how we make some for ourselves. It would be best if you remembered first that you will appreciate how these words work for you when you get your head into it. Actions speak louder than words, so always embody it while repeating it. That’s how simple it is.

Here are some of the tips you should follow to create self-love affirmations that work.

Know your weak points.

We know most people would start by highlighting all the positives you want to get in your life. However, that can be boring as you would already know what you want. This step we are recommending is unique because we are asking you to identify your weaknesses. Are you pessimistic? Are you always lazy? Are you losing your focus every now and then?

Please list all of those weaknesses you have, then take a look at them and accept them. Now that you have acknowledged these weaknesses of yours, write affirmations that will counter the negativity it has. For example, if you are lazy, you can write, “I am productive as I can finish all the tasks for today.” See how specific that affirmation is? It could counter the negative and affirm that you are doing your best to counter it.

By practicing this step, it would make your affirmations for self-love much easier to write. It will be a good tool for you to create affirmations for your life.

Repeat your affirmations aloud.

After you have written your affirmations in a journal or wherever you wrote them, you must repeat them loudly five times a day. It does not need to be consecutive. You can start by repeating one in the morning, then when you feel like you need it, do it again.

The last one should be uttered at night, especially if you affirm yourself in terms of friends, fears, and abundance. By doing that, it would radiate all the positive energy the universe is giving to you.

Visualize your affirmations.

It would be easier for you to believe in your self-love affirmations if you could see them in your head. Build an image of your journey becoming a reality. You can see that it helps significantly in achieving your potential.

There are many tips you can also follow, such as writing in the present tense, working on your breathing, and getting someone to repeat the affirmations with you. Follow these tips to ensure the success of your self-love affirmations.

Our Takeaway

Self-love affirmations may sound selfish back then, but nowadays, everyone does it. Self-love is not selfish as you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else. Remember that forgiveness and acceptance will open the doors toward many possibilities in making your affirmations work in your favor.

Think of your weaknesses, then craft affirmations to counter that, repeat them aloud, and visualize them happening in front of you. Never underestimate the power of repetition and universal love and understanding gifts because the universe always listens to a stubborn heart.

