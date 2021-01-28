Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self-Help Books for the Elderly

Books which show you ways in which you can make your life better are, to some minds the province of youth. However, there are some brilliant books aimed at older people and if you think this can't possibly apply to you just remember that it is never too late for self-improvement. And even if your mobility and your memory are not what they were, there are self-help books and podcasts which are perfect for you.

Books which show you ways in which you can make your life better are, to some minds the province of youth. However, there are some brilliant books aimed at older people and if you think this can’t possibly apply to you just remember that it is never too late for self-improvement.

And even if your mobility and your memory are not what they were, there are self-help books and podcasts which are perfect for you. If your eyesight isn’t as sharp as it was or you’re unable to read, anyone providing care in your own homewill be only too happy to read to you or arrange for you to listen to a podcast. Here are our top recommendations.

Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty is a former monk who has now focused his life towards coaching and motivational speaking who counts people like Oprah Winfrey among his acolytes. In the book he shows how the wisdom and knowledge he gained from his time as a monk can teach you how to overcome negative feelings and become calmer. This could be helpful for those who let stress get the better of them.

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

This book not only makes you think about things but is a good read as well. A grumpy, anti-social old man finds a new side to himself and learns to love life again through an unlikely new friendship.

Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande

Written by a doctor this book explains how medicine is there to help improve your life situation and how it can also help to take some of the fear out of what happens at the end of life. A serious subject certainly but it can be of enormous help to those who are reluctant to take medication and those who are fearful.

Keep It Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life by Twyla Tharp

Written by a 79 year old former dancer this book shows how important exercise is for physical and mental health. Along with low-impact exercise advice the author shares her philosophy that the passing of time need hold no fear and the way you approach aging is the key to how well you age. She offers tips on meditation which along with interesting stories taken from her life and career can help you to develop your energy and happiness levels. 

The Book of Senior Moments by Shelley Klein

Finally, what better way to lift your spirits, banish the blues, and improve your mental wellbeing than having a good chuckle and that’s what this book gives you. Everyone has ‘senior moments’ when your memory suddenly deserts you; you walk into a room and forget what you came for or you forget the name of your oldest friend. This book allows you to see the funny side as well as giving coping strategies for when your memory lets you down.

Why not kick-start your new year with a new attitude and just maybe, a new you by taking note of the lessons these books have to offer. Whether you receive home care services, suffer with your mobility, or are struggling with memory loss, these books could help you live a happier life, no matter how old you are.

    Anna Preston

