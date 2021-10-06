Self-Employment Hacks Amidst Pandemic

The pandemic has drastically changed our lives especially when it comes to career choices or business decisions that need to be taken amidst it. While many offline businesses were transformed and digitalised, other occupations like the flower industry, tourism, event planning industry etc. faced huge losses.

Running a business or being self-employed is hard however, running a business online or working from home brings a completely different set of challenges in front of you no matter how appealing and simple it might look. When thinking to start any business, the first thing that needs to be analysed is the demand for the product/service you are willing to offer within the targeted audience. Your offering should fulfil the need of your customers. This should also be the goal of every business to sustain and, succeed along with keeping up with the changing trends like digitalisation.

Some innumerable people are already online entrepreneurs and, many are inspired to become one. With the right amount of hard work and plenty of innovative ideas, you can also run in this race and achieve your dream goals.

Before starting anything, let me remind you that business is not time life-changing trick it takes time for it to settle and make its name. It is not a demotivation but a fact to keep you going with complete dedication. Hence, I have made a list of trending online businesses that are highly recommendable especially keeping the pandemic in mind.

Launch a dropshipping store

Dropshipping is an exciting and trending way to run a business these days as it is budget-friendly and does not require a warehouse as products are virtually stocked. Dropshipping is a type of business in which you are the mediator between the supplier with pre-existing stock and customers, you just provide the platform through which these products can be purchased. Rest everything from manufacturing to packing, and delivering.

With dropshipping, you can eliminate a lot of risks that are very common in a typical business, like, you can close the business anytime without worrying about the remaining stock, you do not have to coordinate with the delivery partners, and the overall risk is also negligible.

Why choose dropshipping?

The number one advantage of dropshipping is that the cash flow is never blocked in an inventory as you do not need to stock products at a physical location in this type of business. The financial risk is extremely less.

In the supply chain procedure, you are just responsible to place the order on behalf of the customer and the rest of everything is taken care of by a third party. In simpler terms, you do not have to deal with tasks like tracking inventory or mailing packages sparing you the headache and challenges they bring.

You do not need a warehouse or an office to run your business. You can do it from anywhere, from your room, a cafe, your living room, etc.

Sell Your Art Online

You can become an art seller if you are a painter, musician, or even a photographer. The internet or the online market is always in demand for good art and there are various ways to turn your masterpiece into a source of income and the first is through a creatively designed e-commerce website.

If you are a painter, photographer, or simply a creative person, you can sell your artworks as prints, canvases, posters, and t-shirts using applications like Printify or Printful. They provide you with a platform to turn your intangible assets like these into tangible ones and make money out of them. I have associated with https://printify.com this year to design T-shirts and sell them all over the world it is easy and, the revenue is also amazing. Further, for music, you can sell your songs or beats samples as well.

Why sell your art online?

By selling your art, you can be part of people’s lives as they are purchasing your art for their personal space or headphones.

Through this platform, you are showcasing your work in front of the world and, you can even receive genuine feedback.

If you opt for this form of income, you can earn money by following your passion and, we all know that this is the best way of living as you will never get tired of it and you will love your business.

Become a freelance writer, designer, or developer

These days everyone is moving towards digitalisation, making it more of a trend as well as a necessity due to obvious reasons, however, the majority of them are still completely unaware of operating their business in this world.

Hence, you can help them with your skills as a freelance writer, designer, or developer. You must be thinking that then what are web design companies are for? Well, they are extremely professional and will surely work your way up however you cannot go to a web designing company for small projects every time obstacles occur in your path, right?

Therefore, this job is done by a freelancer who can be paid on an hourly or project basis. This is also one of the reasons they are in huge demand these days and earning a good amount of income. You can offer your writing, designing, or developing skills in exchange for money and be your boss instead of working in a web designing company.

Why freelance?

When you work as a freelancer, you have the option to choose your projects, make your schedules according to your availability and select your workplace.

You can be a freelancer besides your day job for some extra cash and, getting paid for something you are good at is a rewarding feeling that pushes you to be better.

Freelancing is a great way to build your career and make an impressive portfolio especially, for beginners are these jobs require prior experience if you are looking to work for a good company. You might discover new technicalities each day over your journey as a freelancer that will help you throughout your life.

Teach an Online Course

If you want to start a very low investment business and generate a passive income, you can start by teaching a course online. This type of business is completely skill and knowledge-based hence it does not require an investment.

There are two ways to start this business, first is to record your lectures and sell your series to them and, the second is to teach live. If you manage to become popular amongst your students, you can earn money on an ongoing basis as the students will continuously enrol.