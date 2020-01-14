Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self-Defense and Self-Confidence | Javill Byron

Javill Byron discusses the relationship between self-defense training and the development of self-confidence.

People often wonder what the key to success is, hoping to find secrets and shortcuts. What they’re missing, and is right before their eyes, is the confidence that they will succeed. Building this platform for yourself can transform the faith you have in yourself and increases your likelihood of overcoming challenges. Martial arts has helped many people build confidence and trust in themselves by providing defense mechanisms, better self esteem, and improvements in both physical and mental health. Learning how to defend yourself in any situation will improve your ability to function in everyday life and will improve your confidence levels.

There is a lot of psychology surrounding the idea of self-confidence and self-esteem. By gaining knowledge and being prepared for what’s to come (no matter what that may be), being proactive instead of reactive, and giving yourself credit for your already accomplishments every step of the way, one has the key ingredients to becoming confident down. All three of these tips have one thing in common: one needs the discipline to persevere these actions. Martial arts is a popular way to gain discipline, as it helps people acknowledge the power they have over their own lives. When learning self-defense through martial arts, discipline is key, and adopting this essential skill can show yourself that you are capable of great, challenging things.

Starting to practice martial arts from a young age can benefit a child tremendously, in that they learn from a young age what their bodies are capable of. Children can make friends in martial arts, including the art of Jeet Kun Do, which is a specifically rewarding form because it helps young people as well as adults gain the confidence to tackle more challenging issues in their lives outside of self-defense.

A benefit that comes with practicing martial arts is the physical rewards. People tend to become more flexible, strong, and their reflexes improve as well. Those who practice martial arts for the physical benefits do so because they find it more fun than regular gym time. It’s a more interactive and beneficial way to workout. Martial arts have helped individuals increase their cardiovascular and muscular health more intensely than lifting weights or using exercise equipment. Instead of giving one day of the week to each type of muscle, martial arts tackles all the muscles at once, leaving you feeling complete from an entire body workout.

As far as mental and physical health, martial arts accounts for both in a confined field. Gaining discipline while improving your physical strength are big steps in the direction of self-esteem and self-confidence as a whole. 

This piece was originally published on JavillByron.org.

javill byron logo

Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

