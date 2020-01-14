Self-Defense and Self-Confidence | Javill Byron

People often wonder what the key to success is, hoping to find secrets and shortcuts. What they’re missing, and is right before their eyes, is the confidence that they will succeed. Building this platform for yourself can transform the faith you have in yourself and increases your likelihood of overcoming challenges. Martial arts has helped many people build confidence and trust in themselves by providing defense mechanisms, better self esteem, and improvements in both physical and mental health. Learning how to defend yourself in any situation will improve your ability to function in everyday life and will improve your confidence levels.

There is a lot of psychology surrounding the idea of self-confidence and self-esteem. By gaining knowledge and being prepared for what’s to come (no matter what that may be), being proactive instead of reactive, and giving yourself credit for your already accomplishments every step of the way, one has the key ingredients to becoming confident down. All three of these tips have one thing in common: one needs the discipline to persevere these actions. Martial arts is a popular way to gain discipline, as it helps people acknowledge the power they have over their own lives. When learning self-defense through martial arts, discipline is key, and adopting this essential skill can show yourself that you are capable of great, challenging things.

Starting to practice martial arts from a young age can benefit a child tremendously, in that they learn from a young age what their bodies are capable of. Children can make friends in martial arts, including the art of Jeet Kun Do, which is a specifically rewarding form because it helps young people as well as adults gain the confidence to tackle more challenging issues in their lives outside of self-defense.

A benefit that comes with practicing martial arts is the physical rewards. People tend to become more flexible, strong, and their reflexes improve as well. Those who practice martial arts for the physical benefits do so because they find it more fun than regular gym time. It’s a more interactive and beneficial way to workout. Martial arts have helped individuals increase their cardiovascular and muscular health more intensely than lifting weights or using exercise equipment. Instead of giving one day of the week to each type of muscle, martial arts tackles all the muscles at once, leaving you feeling complete from an entire body workout.

As far as mental and physical health, martial arts accounts for both in a confined field. Gaining discipline while improving your physical strength are big steps in the direction of self-esteem and self-confidence as a whole.

This piece was originally published on JavillByron.org.