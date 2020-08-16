Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Self-confidence is paid for in terms of problems solved

Rediscovering self-confidence starts with self-discipline.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
matt west

Rediscovering my self-confidence was a difficult journey, growing up and excelling and sports and school built a strong foundation for my self- confidence. It wasn’t until I was faced with major life changes that lead to impulsive decisions and bad habits. As a result, it started to impact my self-confidence. A lot of people are under the impression that self-confidence is some sort of magical jacket that somebody gives you just for showing up to an event. That event, of course, is called life.

I wish I could tell you that this thinking is absolutely spot on. Unfortunately, if I were to do that, I would be flat out lying to you. If I were to tell you that any of this is true, I would just be setting you up for a massive disappointment later on.

Life is not some sort of dinner party where respect, admiration, competence, and self-confidence are awarded as door prizes. It would be great if this were the case, but unfortunately, we live in reality. The reality is life is unfair. Life can be chaotic. Life, oftentimes, doesn’t have some sort of rhyme or reason. 

We can cry about this, we can scream to the heavens that all of this is unfair, unwarranted and uncalled for, but let me tell you, if you do that, nothing will change. Life will go on. That is where I was at in 2018. At the beginning of 2018, I decided to make small changes to my daily morning and night routine, gradually building momentum and re-discovering my self-confidence

You really have a choice at this point. Either you’re going to have to take on life-based on its own terms, or you’re going to just crawl in your shell and hope that somehow, someway, the world conforms to how you wish it was. Which is it gonna be?

Let me tell you if you want to stay in this world and actually produce some kind of result during your stay, then you need to deal with the world as it is. One key aspect of this is to deal with problems and emotions. That is where I was in 2018, using distractions and short-term pleasures to cope with the stress of life.

A lot of people get so overwhelmed out about problems and challenges. It almost becomes debilitating. They think that it’s the end of the world if they confront some sort of challenge and it seems like the challenges don’t end.

In fact, some people have such romantic notions of how life should be fair that they’re completely blind sided by the fact that people can be mean and there are many unjust things happening in the world. One challenge after another completely crushes them. This really is too bad. 

If you look at real self-confidence, and I’m talking about your perception of your ability to get things done, it’s paid for in terms of the problems you solve. That’s the bottom line. In other words, it is based on competence. It’s based on what you do. It’s based on the actions you take. That’s what the world pays attention to. 

It definitely doesn’t pay attention to your feelings. Do yourself a big favor. Rediscover your self-confidence based on terms and based on a process that will leave you in a better position. Real self-confidence is no joke. Real self-confidence is something that nobody can take away from you because it’s not a product of your circumstances. 

matt west

Matt West, Matt West at Boom

Matt West (born in Northridge, CA on July 26th, 1983) is an American psychologist, podcaster, and well-being tech founder. Matt West raised in Los Angeles, California in the small town of Palmdale, California. It was during his junior in High School when Matt was inspired by his Psychology Teacher, Mr. Prince where he was lead down a path of wanting to understand why people do what they do, what really drives people to take action. On his journey Matt West become this high achiever, and from that moment on, excelled in sports, in school, and by the time Matt West was twenty-four years old, he obtained two masters in psychology from Pepperdine University and Cal State Northridge, married with one daughter, making 6-figures by the time he was thirty, living in Marina Del Rey, CA, fast forward five years later, Matt West woke up four months shy of his 35th birthday and realized his life wasn’t how he thought it would turn out. Not as he imagined for himself. At 35 he fell into a 9-5 corporate job, married at 30, father at 31, failed at starting a company called scrubscriptions, and was coasting along through life.

In 2018, after a series of major life events Matt West was looking in the mirror and decided to take back control over his life and decided to take care of his emotional, physical, and mental well-being. He decides it was time to create a morning and night routine; improve his eating habits, sleeping habits, and add a fitness routine. He started waking up early and working out at home, two months later, He was laid out on the floor from exhaustion.

There was always an underlying voice nagging, “You should be doing something more. Something better. Something different.” But then he would become distracted by the illusion of social media and forget all about just being his authentic self. There was nothing intentional about the way he was spending his time and energy. And those things added up to an unproductive, unhappy life, and feeling the effects of burnout.

He would occasionally attempt to turn off autopilot and take control of his life, by joining a gym and never adhered to the workout routine he established, created countless business ideas that I would he would dream about the success that it would bring, failure after failure he kept going.

Through mindfulness journaling, he started to slowly notice shifts in his thoughts and how he responded to the challenges he faced in life. It was like, he started to rediscover who he really was. There was a truth that he realized that he wanted to share with others to empower other millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful. He still reflects back on creating a lifestyle of healthy emotional habits. At the beginning of 2019, no results, no change. None of that mattered. It took him months to finally figure out how to build emotional habits. Figuring out how motivation works, how to build emotional habits, how to set a night and mourning routine, stop procrastinating, and take action towards his vision, the steps seemed endless. After months of reading and reiterating, Matt West finally started to notice the benefits of developing healthy emotional habits. That moment was the beginning of everything. It led Matt West to build a well-being tech-focused startup called Boom and the Brain Boom Podcast.

Matt West's mission is to empower millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful.  Matt West believes life and business are rooted in the relationship we build together and our ability to manage our emotions. Matt West's aim is to help you feel empowered, live freely and authentically, thrive in your relationships with yourself and others, and uncover meaningful work in your life and business.

