SELF CONFIDENCE AND ITS IMPORTANCE

Everyone knows that self confident is very important but what is not known to everyone is the degree of its importance. Self confidence is more important that you can imagine. It can change your whole life to the better. While lack of confidence will definitely have negative effects on your social relations, career, achievements and even your mood.

WHAT IS SELF CONFIDENCE

Confidence comes from the Latin word FIDERE meaning TO TRUST having trust in one’s self.

Self confidence is believing yourself, feeling comfortable in your true self.

Self confidence is you believe in your all around ability to do well, unafraid of being a failure.

It is a belief that combats stress, anxiety, rejection, failure, limiting beliefs.

Self confidence is a belief in one’s ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task.

IMPORTANCE OF SELF CONFIDENCE

Self confidence is something that you learn to build up, to survive in the challenging world

What the mind can conceive and believe it can achieve – Napoleon Hill

Visualization is the technique, seeing an image of yourself that you are proud of in your own mind. When we struggle with low confidence, we have poor perception of ourselves. Practice visualizing a fantastic version of yourself achieving your goals. Self confident people don’t doubt themselves.

Being confident about your strength helps you draw courage and resolution when going gets tough in life.

The more confident you are…the less disappointments, when you will feel upon being rejected. The confidence in you make willing to take more risk and so the more opportunities you will encounter.

When you have confidence you are less or not affected by the criticism. Instead of feeling bad when being criticized, you will just ignore and laugh.

You never feel insecure or never fear for being alone, when you have confidence within you.

Self confidence & Happiness are strongly connected. Its all about knowing that you are good worthy & capable of facing life problems.

The more confident you become, the happier you will be….