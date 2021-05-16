Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Self-confidence

Reconnect to your 'childlike confidence', bring it to your conscious minds and 'FAKE IT TIL YOU MAKE IT'!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Confidence is something that we don’t really think much about, until we notice a lack of it, when it’s not there, when it got up and left us-just when we needed it the most!  

Many of my clients feel like they have zero or little confidence. Everyone has confidence but sometimes that confidence seems selective and only appears in certain segments of life.

I have seen clients who are successful in business yet totally lacking in confidence when it comes to relationship areas. I have seen amazingly confident mums really struggling with confidence in the workplace and super confident footballers who’ve lost their confidence temporarily because of a knock-back on the pitch.

Confidence can be like a fleeting super-power that is present one minute and then out the door the next! If you master the art of stepping into your own magnificence and growing your own confidence in a truly authentic way, with some hard work, you can achieve anything! 

The first step in confidence building is understanding what confidence looks like to you. How do you know that you’ve got it? What do you look like when you’ve got it? How does it truly feel? What are you saying to yourself in those moments of true confidence?  

This is the unconscious stuff, the stuff that you are not aware of. So, here is the thing my love, when you become aware of everything that you see, hear, smell, taste, touch and feel when you are in that moment of confidence, you can ‘model it’. This means reaching into all of those thoughts and grabbing them back out into the forefront of your conscious mind and recreating them, this will generate the feelings and thoughts that are present when you are confident – ‘fake it til you make it’! Ta-dah! Awesome right?! I teach this in detail in my 1-2-1 coaching and my workshops. 

Confidence is something that we are all born with but somehow we lose bits of it along the way, especially if we have any kind of trauma or upset in childhood. Reconnecting to this childlike confidence brings joy and success so we need to commit to working on our inner confidence. 

Visualise your goals so that when the winds of life come to challenge you, you are able to stay rooted down to the ground with your trunk strong and your leaves in full bloom! 

Love and light,

Adele-Marie

x  

    Adele-Marie Hartshorn, Anxiety/Mindset Coach at ADELE MARIE

    Hi, I'm Adele-Marie, founder of the incredible practitioner training programme - Anxiety Release Method™. Healing the world of anxiety and transforming lives is what I live for. I have worked as transformational life coach for over 20 years, arming thousands of people with the tools to heal their bodies, master their minds and create lives they truly love.

    As a life coach, master NLP practitioner, clinical hypnotherapist, yoga instructor, co-retreat owner, author and professional public speaker, I have a deep understanding of the powerful connection between the body, the mind and our environment. It is with an understanding of this connection where transformation and healing can truly begin.

    Through 1:1 coaching, corporate speaking events, online masterclasses and my practitioner training programme, I am living my life’s purpose – to use my years of experience and passion to inspire, motivate and support others into leading a life of success, abundance and true self-empowerment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Power of Confidence Building

    by Faye Cox
    How_To_Build_Confidence_As_An_Entrepreneur
    Community//

    How to Build Confidence as a New Entrepreneur

    by Anna
    Community//

    How to Develop True Confidence – Don’t Fake It! Face It!

    by Ash Rao
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.