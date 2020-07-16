Self-Compassion – The Right Thing to do Against Stress Triggers

Have you faced the situation in which you were not at fault but still considered yourself guilty because of the case? It may be a situation in which you got into an argument with your colleague and was not able to reply quickly, therefore he won. You might regret your behavior once the fight is over. This situation disheartens you, and you lose your confidence, and ultimately your self-esteem drops.

If you would not have acted as a disciplinary kid, and shown some appraise or compassion towards yourself to reply quickly, you won’t have been this miserable.

We live in a society where livelihoods, contentment, and gratification depend on the tasks being done with the compassion of yourself. This is the ultimate truth where self-discipline fails when it comes to self-compassion. To realize why to look no farther than at the dawn of humanity.

In today’s era, there is only one solution to any problem. That is to act now with a compassionate heart for yourself. There had always been a theory called the fight or flight response. The old method discussed the response reactions to certain situations. According to this theory, for any case, there are always two ways for one to react in, either face the situation and fight or avoid, run from the location, and take your flight. However, with time, this theory also got discarded. Now, there is only one thing you can do in any situation, be compassionate towards yourself and act.

Let us consider an example. When you are provided with a task or assignment which you think is challenging to handle, you cannot slack off; flight or fight won’t help now. Your action on the prior instincts will get you through this.

On the other hand, fleeing will likely land you wearing a hula skirt and residing out of a technicolor van with some other survivors of the crisis in the living environment who have given up their jobs. If you take the advice of zoologists and an experienced procrastinator, you’ll see the difference in opinions. According to the zoologist, freezing in response to danger is the other alternative to fleeing, but the latter will let you know that this reaction is not the best. Sure, you have not broken your hands projecting a frankly amateurish right hook, and you are not living the fantasy in an exotic, but poorly paying surf café, somewhere. However, you do end three seasons into a Television show you do not like and still concerned about the assignment.

If you have read everything and still are not convinced this first bit of programming isn’t impacting your daily life, you most likely do not consider an assignment a threat. You’re right. Just a usual task trigger can’t be a matter of life and death. To put it differently, it is because back in our days among the Flintstones, a slight nuisance usually was a life or death affair. In case your watering hole dries up, and you have to find a brand new one, you’re confronting dehydration. In case your dinner turns out to have 3 inches long claws that he’s not afraid to use, then you are facing mutilation in the hands of an angry bear, and starvation then.

The human brain, until today, has not learned the art of difference between the types of dangers and difficulties. Due to this reason, it is also quite sensible to say why fight or flight response does not work today. Therefore, relying only on the reactions mentioned in our biology books would not solve the problem. If we do follow the bookish theories, we end up having stress in real life. People need to understand the difference in pressure which the people from the past faced and which people of today are facing. Weight is also not a negative emotion, as believed by individuals. It is a motivating factor to act and perform to ensure quality, productivity, and success.

Next time you’re confronted with something you do not want to deal with, my advice is: Don’t. I am not saying you should ignore it, because we have already addressed the issues of that, but do not try to drive yourself to do it. Just remember that using the old-concepts of self-discipline would never benefit you in the year 2020. Using the concept just because the situation is bugging you or stressing you out, won’t resolve the matter, in fact, you will experience the negative emotions and affect you the most.

Instead, do cope with why and what you want to do, if it's journaling, training, introspection, talking it over with you do not will buy you vacation, or confidence with a strengthened skillset. By this, you will be able to provide yourself the faith and the feeling of being cherished by yourself. And eventually will boost your self- esteem. This will make you a positive and beautiful person from the inside.

This way, not only have you handled what you have to deal with but will also complete your part exceptionally well. Stress can be positive as well. I believe it pulls, rather than push, motivation because it is less arduous and just like lively. This is healthier and more organic. Everybody knows we are dedicated to ourselves, and that will assist us to grow. Now, if in case you are met with something which you usually avoid to confront, try using the tricks of Self-compassion rather than self-discipline. This method is more updated.