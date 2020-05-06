Self-care while Grieving…

Whether grieving the loss of what was, or the loss of a loved one; how we process and take care of ourselves helps to restore personal healing.

While we’re all processing Covid19- the impact on our lives- drawing strength from our support group / family is key.

Here are a few steps to assist along the NEW journey.

Renew your selfcare routine- what do you need today? Stay close to your THRIVE- TRIBE – your support. Take time to appreciate the little / big things. Practice Gratitude. Share and Receive Love. Most importantly start with SELF. Go Easy. Make a plan- pray and meditate over your plan.

In memory of my grandmother…

Mozella Bryant- 92, Albany Georgia

Many Blessings!

JestaciaLanette