Self-care while Grieving…

Whether grieving the loss of what was, or the loss of a loved one; how we process and take care of ourselves helps to restore personal healing.

While we’re all processing Covid19- the impact on our lives- drawing strength from our support group / family is key.

Here are a few steps to assist along the NEW journey.

  1. Renew your selfcare routine- what do you need today?
  2. Stay close to your THRIVE- TRIBE – your support.
  3. Take time to appreciate the little / big things. Practice Gratitude.
  4. Share and Receive Love. Most importantly start with SELF. Go Easy.
  5. Make a plan- pray and meditate over your plan.

In memory of my grandmother…

Mozella Bryant- 92, Albany Georgia

Many Blessings!

JestaciaLanette

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

