Self-care Tips: Why Self-care is Essential for Business Success

Taking care of your mind and body, (aka self-care) is essential for finding balance in life and work. It can help boost your confidence, and it’s the key to establishing a healthy, successful, and happy YOU.

Finding Balance

When you’re running a small business or working towards a promotion, there will be times when you feel overwhelmed and drained. Sometimes it might feel like the easy way out is to give up.

We get it!

We’ve been there! It’s common to feel burned out when you’re pouring all your energy into your passion – your business or career.

If you’re investing your time and energy into creating a successful business, remember to put yourself first. That means making sure your mental, emotional, and physical health is a priority. Make time for self-care.

“When I am making sure my mindset and emotional and physical wellbeing are tip-top, my productivity increases dramatically.” Megan Yelaney, Business Coach

Megan Yelaney incorporates fitness and nutrition into her daily routine. She attributes that to helping her coaching business grow. “I was able to show up so much more fully, work fewer hours and produce way more content and quality work because of self-care,” she says.

Self-care tip #1: Flood your mind with positivity first thing in the morning.

“Set the tone for your day right away,” says Megan. “Be super intentional right off the bat, so you’re not sucked into the comparison trap that social media often drags us into first thing in the morning.

Chances are, you spend a lot of time on your phone and in front of your computer. Break the habit of reaching for your phone as soon as you wake up. Instead, create a morning routine where you prioritize your mindset before you look at your phone. Even if it’s just five minutes, use this time to do something for yourself. Try practicing gratitude or flooding your mind with positivity before you start thinking about your to-do list.

Self-care tip #2: Move your body + hydrate

“As entrepreneurs, we sit SO much, and simply getting up to go for frequent walks can be so helpful to reenergize us and help us get into a much more creative state,” Megan tells me.

If you’re doing aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes a day and include two days of strength training a week, you can consider yourself an “active” person, according to Harvard Medical School.

Move your body every single day. Exercise is good for your body, and it can help clear your mind. After a good sweat session, you can come back to your projects and tasks, feeling more refreshed and reenergized. It’s also hard to focus when you’re thirsty. Listen to your body and hydrate.

Self-care tip #3: Time Blocking + Airplane Mode

If you’re easily distracted – try blocking out your time so you can get things done. Set alerts or daily notifications on your phone. The reminders will let you know when it’s time to stop working on one task and move on another. It will help put an end to the endless Instagram scroll and help you stay on track. Another good way to disconnect is to turn off your phone or switch it to airplane mode. Try it out, so you can stay in the zone and get your work done.

“I use airplane mode on my phone when I’m trying to be creative, and it helps me avoid the temptation to check social media when I should be focused on writing,” says Megan.

Conclusion

When you don’t take care of your mind and body, it’s tough to fully show up and perform to the best of your ability. “Self-care and prioritizing my mental, emotional, and physical wellness has made me more money than ANY strategy out there.”

What are your favorite tools for achieving business success?