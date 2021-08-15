Self-care, such as eating a balanced diet, regular exercise and socializing with family and friends

What is mental health?

Mental health is increasingly being recognized as an important health and social issue. Most often mental health is equated with mental ill-health. We hear about how many people struggle with mental illness and how much difficulty it can cause in their lives and their families.

The courageous stories of people who have struggled with mental illness have shown us that people can recover and live meaningful lives.

However, mental health is not just about mental illness. The reality is that everyone has mental health.

Mental health refers to our psychological well-being. It is helpful to think of mental health as a wellness continuum that ranges from wellness to un-wellness.

What is mental wellness?

Mental wellness is not about always being happy. It’s about being able to manage well in your daily life – in good and bad times.

Our state of mental wellness does not stay the same all the time. It moves up and down throughout our lives. Tough times in our lives can affect our mental health making it difficult to cope with day to day life. When our mental health is good, we feel well and can enjoy day-to-day life.

Mental wellness is affected by a host of factors (many things) – our genetic (how we are born) make-up, state of physical health, past life experiences, living circumstances, and events in our daily lives.

Mental wellness and life experiences are intertwined and affect each other.

Work, school, or home life

Relationships with others

Sleep

Appetite and eating habits

Physical health

Life satisfaction

Self-image

Life events

Changes and transitions

Are you in crisis?

Call the Fraser Health crisis line:

604-951-8855 or 1-877-820-7444 (toll-free)

Trained volunteers provide emotional crisis support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Where are you on the mental wellness continuum?

Consider these key characteristics when assessing your own mental health:

Are you troubled by distressing thoughts or feeling?

Can you meet all the challenges and responsibilities of your day-to-day life?

Do you find yourself dwelling on things you can’t change or predict?

Are you able to bounce back from hard times?

Can you manage the stress of a serious life event?

Are you able to juggle the many aspects of your life?

Do you recognize your strengths and acknowledge the things you’re not so good at?

How do you manage change?

When distressing mood, problematic thoughts or behaviours continue over time; are very intense; or are interfering in your life, it’s a good idea to seek support and advice.

Ongoing low mood much of the time

Overwhelming intense emotions

Intense fears of situations or things

Loss of interest in activities

Low energy, low motivation, tiredness

Difficulty getting through daily tasks

Marked change in eating

Sleeping problems

Withdrawing from family and friends

Ongoing thoughts that life isn’t worth living

What affects our mental health?

What we eat

Our mental wellness can be affected by what we eat – some food choices contain nutrients that help our brain functioning; other foods may have a negative impact.

For more information on healthy food choices, visit HealthLink BC or call 8-1-1 to talk to a dietitian. It’s free and available to everyone in B.C.

What we drink

Caffeinated drinks like coffee, black tea, and cola can temporarily increase energy level, but they can also increase nervousness, irritability or restlessness.

If you drink alcoholic beverages, know why you choose to drink and how much/often you drink.

Exercise

Exercise is a great stress reliever. It reduces muscle tension, improves blood flow and floods your body with feel-good chemicals.

Sleep

Good quality sleep rests the brain. Too little sleep affects our moods, concentration, and energy to get things done.

How we breathe

Breathing is something we take for granted – something we just do. However, how we breathe can make a world of difference.

Medications

Medications are sometimes a part of our lives. Work with your doctor so they are effective for you and side effects are minimized.

Relationships

Positive relationships with friends, family and co-workers contribute to mental wellness. People close to you can provide support through difficult times, build your self-confidence, and remind you of your skills, abilities, qualities, and accomplishments.

Taking breaks

A change of scene or a change of pace is good for your mental wellness.

Do something you’re good at and enjoy. Enjoying yourself can help beat stress. Doing an activity you enjoy probably means you’re good at it, and achieving something boosts your self-esteem.

What do you love doing? What activities can you lose yourself in? Is there an activity you’d like to start doing again?